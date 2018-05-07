After Bruno Ferrandis steps off the Santa Rosa Symphony podium May 7 for his final bow as music director, it will be a bittersweet moment as he bids farewell to his long-time friends in the audience.

To get a sense of the past 12 years, we asked the people who know the 57-year-old Frenchman the best — the musicians, staff and board members of the Santa Rosa Symphony — for anecdotes and stories that give a complete, panoramic view of the maestro as he quietly exits from his 12-year tenure here.

Some of their stories were sweet and heart-warming, others were goofy and humorous — just like the 57-year-old conductor himself. They talked about what they enjoyed most about working with him, and what they will miss when he’s gone. Here are their edited comments:

Joe Edelberg, concertmaster:

“As I think of Bruno, I have an enduring image of our conversations about the arts and politics, and bits of history, always punctuated with the knowing raised eyebrow, the questioning exclamation point of Gallic body language. Such humor and insight in him. He is a humanist, always respectful of the individual and always approaching people with warmth and camaraderie, with at the same time a rueful wisdom about human nature. I will miss these conversations with Bruno, along with much else.”

William Williams, second violin:

“Bruno is an incredibly talented and compassionate person ... When my wife died about four years ago, I remember he stopped me in the back hallway of the Green Music Center and guided me into his dressing room. He spoke to me of my loss and shared his compassion. It meant more to me than I can say.

On a humorous note, he had a real problem with understanding the concept of “carets” (a musical accent shaped like an upside-down V), which he called “veggies.” As union steward, I can say that Bruno was very attentive to musician needs and issues ... I will miss him.”

Adelle-Akiko Kearns, principal cellist:

“A few years ago, I got asked to sub with the Hawaii Symphony and thought, ‘Well, why not?’ The concertmaster (a friend of mine) set me up with a place to stay, a cello to borrow and a plane ticket ... then I got the set information and to my surprise, found out that Bruno was going to be the guest conductor! I told him, and we had a good laugh about it.

The musicians in the HSO loved him. He was his usual warm and goofy self, and they raved about him to me and told me how lucky I was to have him as my usual music director.

One rehearsal, during break, I stopped by his dressing room to say hello, and he told me that he’d gone swimming in the ocean that morning. All of a sudden he saw this large creature coming his way, and panicked. “Shark! Shark!” he called out to the surfers and Japanese tourists ... but for some reason, nobody heeded his warning. Again he called out, “Shark!” and this time an American surfer replied and said that it was a sea turtle! And then all of a sudden he remembered the Japanese word for turtle (kame) and shouted that out to the Japanese tourists. They gave him an affirmative response and he swam off, relieved that it hadn’t been a shark at all.