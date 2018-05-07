s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Santa Rosa Symphony musicians and staff reflect on 12 years with director Bruno Ferrandis

DIANE PETERSON

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | May 7, 2018, 11:21AM

| Updated 1 hour ago.

After Bruno Ferrandis steps off the Santa Rosa Symphony podium May 7 for his final bow as music director, it will be a bittersweet moment as he bids farewell to his long-time friends in the audience.

To get a sense of the past 12 years, we asked the people who know the 57-year-old Frenchman the best — the musicians, staff and board members of the Santa Rosa Symphony — for anecdotes and stories that give a complete, panoramic view of the maestro as he quietly exits from his 12-year tenure here.

Some of their stories were sweet and heart-warming, others were goofy and humorous — just like the 57-year-old conductor himself. They talked about what they enjoyed most about working with him, and what they will miss when he’s gone. Here are their edited comments:

Joe Edelberg, concertmaster:

“As I think of Bruno, I have an enduring image of our conversations about the arts and politics, and bits of history, always punctuated with the knowing raised eyebrow, the questioning exclamation point of Gallic body language. Such humor and insight in him. He is a humanist, always respectful of the individual and always approaching people with warmth and camaraderie, with at the same time a rueful wisdom about human nature. I will miss these conversations with Bruno, along with much else.”

William Williams, second violin:

“Bruno is an incredibly talented and compassionate person ... When my wife died about four years ago, I remember he stopped me in the back hallway of the Green Music Center and guided me into his dressing room. He spoke to me of my loss and shared his compassion. It meant more to me than I can say.

On a humorous note, he had a real problem with understanding the concept of “carets” (a musical accent shaped like an upside-down V), which he called “veggies.” As union steward, I can say that Bruno was very attentive to musician needs and issues ... I will miss him.”

Adelle-Akiko Kearns, principal cellist:

“A few years ago, I got asked to sub with the Hawaii Symphony and thought, ‘Well, why not?’ The concertmaster (a friend of mine) set me up with a place to stay, a cello to borrow and a plane ticket ... then I got the set information and to my surprise, found out that Bruno was going to be the guest conductor! I told him, and we had a good laugh about it.

The musicians in the HSO loved him. He was his usual warm and goofy self, and they raved about him to me and told me how lucky I was to have him as my usual music director.

One rehearsal, during break, I stopped by his dressing room to say hello, and he told me that he’d gone swimming in the ocean that morning. All of a sudden he saw this large creature coming his way, and panicked. “Shark! Shark!” he called out to the surfers and Japanese tourists ... but for some reason, nobody heeded his warning. Again he called out, “Shark!” and this time an American surfer replied and said that it was a sea turtle! And then all of a sudden he remembered the Japanese word for turtle (kame) and shouted that out to the Japanese tourists. They gave him an affirmative response and he swam off, relieved that it hadn’t been a shark at all.

Most Popular Stories
CHP: Teen driver under the influence in fatal Valley Ford Road crash
1 dead, 2 injured in motorcycle crashes in Napa, Sonoma counties
Petaluma police arrest man suspected of stealing $4,500 in baby formula
Healdsburg’s tiny ‘fairy doors’ raising eyebrows, speculation
Fort Bragg city clerk sorry for online controversy

We’ve had many lovely conversations about his linguistic passions, about music, about politics, etc. He is such an interesting and intelligent man, and one of these days I’m going to have to make a trip to France to visit him.”

Roy Zajac, principal clarinet:

“At one of our first rehearsals, one of the members of the orchestra had a particularly difficult technical solo and was clearly struggling with it, Bruno, in the most gracious way — not condescending or dismissive — said something like ‘Play it as you do — it will work,’ which made the performer feel much more comfortable, and the performances went well.

When I was to solo in the Green Music Center, that first year, I was getting a little nervous ... I asked Bruno if he would hear the concerto soon after he arrived, in case he really wanted to change something. He was happy to make time ... and it was so kind of him to come to my little apartment, where I felt most comfortable presenting the concerto to the maestro.”

Mark Wardlaw, clarinet:

“I remember being instantly impressed with Bruno’s curiosity and humanity. There clearly was more to the charismatic conductor than met the eye.

We learned very quickly that our new maestro is a man of the world with an abiding affection for whimsy, an ongoing fascination with the vagaries of language (he’s fluent in at least four of them) and a keen appreciation of humor.

Related Stories
Saying good-bye to Bruno after 12 years
Santa Rosa Symphony announces new season

It might come as a shock to some, but musicians can be prickly and temperamental. In the heat of battle, as it were, some musicians can be brusque or imperious. Bruno, to his everlasting credit, almost never allowed such moments to become bigger than the task at hand. He was consistently benevolent and forgiving — perhaps to a fault.

There were many times when I thought, if only for his own self-respect, that he would have been more than justified in asserting the authority that is inherent in his position. That he rarely did so is reflective of a uniquely secure person who values relationships as much, or perhaps more than, the musical product.

One last thing: Bruno often was at his best when the music was particularly complex (modern.) The more intricate and rhythmically challenging the music, the better he was. His preparation and focus with such literature is truly impressive.”

Laura Reynolds, principal oboe:

“I moved into the principal oboe chair under Bruno’s tenure, and I have always felt his ‘invitation’ to deliver the phrase of a solo how I prefer. We might communicate about how to refine it over the week, but the invitation is and has been much appreciated and has certainly fostered my creativity over the years.

Bruno’s podium presence will be an image easily called to mind ... tall, lanky, earnest, and full of energy. As we say, ‘au revoir or bientôt,’ I wish the maestro well and thank him for the many interesting programs and shared musical moments.”

Jamei Haswell, chair of the Santa Rosa Symphony board:

“The Bruno I know is a gifted conductor and musician who is warm, gentle, humble and a man of immense intellect. He has the uncanny ability to relate to just about anyone on any subject in numerous languages. (Bruno speaks eight: French, English, Italian, Spanish, German, Russian, Hebrew and Ancient Greek.)

He rarely offers advice; that is not his way. He quietly speaks, and you simply want to hear and know more. The subjects can vary from his daughters’ latest adventures to “single note harmonics,” world history and sometimes politics. Whatever the subject, Bruno somehow draws you in.”

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

Most Popular Stories
CHP: Teen driver under the influence in fatal Valley Ford Road crash
Petaluma police arrest man suspected of stealing $4,500 in baby formula
Bay Area residents warned of rattlesnakes following 2 bites
1 dead, 2 injured in motorcycle crashes in Napa, Sonoma counties
Healdsburg’s tiny ‘fairy doors’ raising eyebrows, speculation
Motorcyclist who died in Napa County head-on crash ID'd
Fort Bragg city clerk sorry for online controversy
Bay Area TV personality who stole Warriors official's jacket loses job
Show Comment