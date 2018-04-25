‘The Handmaid's Tale’ boldly opens Season 2 in terrifying but familiar form

Any questions on how a modern, democratic society devolves into a brutal, authoritarian regime almost overnight are addressed within the first few moments of “The Handmaid’s Tale” when it returned to Hulu on Wednesday.

The bold Season 2 opener picks up where the 2017 finale left off, with handmaid Offred, aka June (Elisabeth Moss), being smuggled out of child-bearing servitude in the back of a windowless van, presumably away from the theocratic Republic of Gilead (formerly America’s East Coast) and toward the freedom of Canada.

But this is no rescue. She’s been driven deeper into the dystopian nightmare, if that’s even possible given the grim premise of Season 1, which was based on Margaret Atwood’s equally foreboding 1985 novel of the same name.

When the van comes to a stop, she’s thrust into a police roundup of other handmaids, all of whom refused to stone their eer in red to death in Season 1. Machine gun-wielding military police handcuff and muzzle the women, herding them down a narrow chute-like cattle into a dilapidated stadium where hooded executioners await.

They’re pushed and prodded, and chased by attack dogs, up the gallows stairs where they stand in a row; each is fitted with a noose. They are lectured by Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) about the grace of God and the consequences of sin as they await the executioner’s pull of the lever. Some quake alone, some hold hands, some wet themselves in terror. It’s an opening sequence that will have viewers crying, or at least hyperventilating, before the hourlong premiere hits the 15-minute mark.

The state-sponsored terror scene is reminiscent of imagery from Nazi Germany, the pre-civil rights South, Islamic State at its apex and other eras of institutionalized persecution, fanaticism and subjugation captured by news cameras. But this isn’t some “foreign” or historical place. It’s Fenway Park, in the city formerly known as Boston. In the world of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” it fell during a second civil war into the hands of the radical religious right. The new totalitarian regime’s call to arms is America’s falling birth rates. By forcing fertile women to bear children for elite commanders and their barren wives, they’ll save the human race. Just don’t resist, or you’ll be expunged from the very race they claim to be saving.

Season 2 artfully shows how such a thing could happen in America, step by agonizing step, in disturbingly plausible detail.

Since the Emmy-winning Hulu series outpaced the novel with the close of the first season, it now expands upon the Reagan-era concerns of the book — the rise of the Moral Majority, the backlash against the feminist movement, a spike in the war on women’s reproductive rights — with references that are chillingly current.

Through a series of flashbacks in the first two episodes that can be streamed back-to-back on Wednesday, we learn that a movement similar to #MeToo, sweeping ICE deportations, the apathy of an American electorate and the escalation of unchecked authority are all key components in the rise of Gilead. As if you weren’t already concerned about the state of the union. …

But it’s not the politics that drive this drama. It’s the threat of what could be, portrayed in very human terms by Moss, Dowd and costars Alexis Bledel (Ofglen), Max Minghella (Nick) and Samira Wiley (Moira). They live these roles, while behind the scenes, show creator Bruce Miller and a female-dominated writing staff craft and drive story lines strong enough to captivate viewers through the most dire of times (and dire they are).