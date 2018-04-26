From the looks of her she might have gardened prior to enjoying lunch Monday with a younger woman at Della Fattoria in Petaluma.

She didn’t act like anyone special but she clearly was Frances McDormand, the two-time Oscar winner and part-time resident of Bolinas.

The longtime actress won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance in 2017's "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

She splits her time between New York City and Marin County, where she lives with her husband, director Joel Coen. They have one son.

Chris Smith is at 707-521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.