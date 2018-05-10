s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Singer-songwriter Washed Out plays Gundlach Bundschu Winery

DAN TAYLOR

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | May 10, 2018, 8:13AM

| Updated 31 minutes ago.

If You Go

What: Washed Out

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 16

Where: Gundlach Bundschu Winery, 2000 Denmark St., Sonoma

Admission: $35

Information: 938-5277, gunbun.com

In videos for his hit songs “Get Lost” and “Hard to Say Goodbye,” the artist known as Washed Out mixes visual images with textured sound for a moody and gentle musical genre known as Chill Wave.

When he’s at home in Atlanta, Georgia, Washed Out is Ernest Greene Jr., a 35-year-old husband and father who aims to let his music mature to match his personal growth.

When Washed Out brings his trio to perform Wednesday, May 16, in the Historic Redwood Barn at Sonoma’s Gundlach Bundschu Winery, he plans to give his fans both the sights and sounds they’ve learned to expect from him.

“As my records change and evolve, I try to put together a live show that captures that. I’ll play a little bit of keyboards and samplers, and then there’s a drummer and guy that plays guitar, bass and keyboard,” Greene said.

“We travel with a pretty visually heavy show. We have some projections that are animated and choreographed to the music. And we also have some motion-sensor cameras onstage that are following the movements of all three of us band members, and will project our silhouette images up on the screen with a lot of psychedelic effects.”

The best example of Greene’s visual approach is the video for “Get Lost” from last year’s “Mr. Mellow” album, the third released by Washed Out. On the video, directed by Harvey Benschoter of the Vimeo video production company, cutout figures move back and forth in front of iconic pop culture backgrounds.

“This is the first record tour where we’ve incorporated any sort of live visuals like this. The reason was that the music on the album was so heavily inspired by a lot of visual culture that made sense. I was so enamored by vintage animation from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s,” Greene explained.

“The title ‘Mr. Mellow’ was meant to be a little bit tongue in cheek,” he said.

Possibly best-known for creating the theme song for the television series “Portlandia,” set and filmed in Portland, Ore., Washed Out has a strong fan base up and down the West Coast.

“We get a really strong turnout in the bigger cities on the West Coast,” he said. “Statistically, Los Angeles is one of the areas where we’re more popular, going by the online streaming numbers.”

It took more than two years to put together all of the music for “Mr. Mellow,” Greene said. He toured heavily for the album last summer, and plans to play music festivals this year, swinging through the Midwest and Northeast, with some European dates scheduled for June.

Greene’s work is mostly soft-spoken and easy-going synthesized pop, but he said a sharper edge is creeping into his material as he nears the end of his first decade on the music scene.

“A lot of my early music had this kind of carefree, laid-back mentality,” Greene said. “But 10 years on, I’m older with a lot more real-world adult responsibilities in play.”

Greene and his wife Blair, formerly a keyboardist with Washed Out, have a two-year-old, with another child due in September.

“Where I’m coming from now is maybe a bit more a jaded place,” he said, “but I’m just getting started on new music now, and that’s a bit more playful,”

Most Popular Stories
Police seeking suspects in fatal Santa Rosa stabbing
Officials hope new Ironman Santa Rosa route means no 'hellish backups,' traffic troubles this year
Put a granny unit on it: County OKs rules to spur new housing
Seeing double? Sonoma County mother-daughter look-alikes
Few answers in Petaluma deaths

You can reach staff writer Dan Taylor at 707-521-5243 or dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts.

Most Popular Stories
Police seeking suspects in fatal Santa Rosa stabbing
Officials hope new Ironman Santa Rosa route means no 'hellish backups,' traffic troubles this year
Smith: A chocolatier’s shop survived October’s fires, but not the aftermath
Why has teen pregnancy in Sonoma County dropped to record low?
'Learn from our lesson:' State urged to brace for upcoming fire season
K-9 helps capture Ukiah burglary suspects
Seeing double? Sonoma County mother-daughter look-alikes
Shooting lands 2 Santa Rosa gang members long prison terms
Show Comment