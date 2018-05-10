s
‘Gay Prom’ picks an ‘OUT-er Space’ theme for Sebastopol party

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN

FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | May 10, 2018, 8:15AM

| Updated 7 minutes ago.

What: Hella Gay Prom: OUT-er Space

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Wischemann Hall, 465 Morris St., Sebastopol

Admission: $10 in advance; $15 at the door.

Information: sonomacountypride.org/event/hella-gay-prom-out-er-space/

Gay Prom

If you’re driving along Morris Street in Sebastopol on Saturday evening, don’t be alarmed if you see astronauts, space aliens and maybe even little green men gathering at Wischemann Hall,

It’s not a visitation from another galaxy or even a nearby planet. It’s the 13th annual Hella Gay Prom; this year’s theme is OUT-er Space, pun intended.

“I’m wearing a skirt with cute space characters on it,” said Laurel Galloway, who is on the planning committee, “with space-themed leggings and a beautiful tiara that someone donated.”

Queer Prom, as it is also affectionately known, is hosted by Positive Image, a Santa Rosa nonprofit organization that provides services to LGBTQ youth aged 12 to 24. All are invited to the prom, which is sober, scent-free and chaperoned by nearly two dozen volunteers, many of them parents of the kids attending.

This is the first year the prom is taking place in Sebastopol. Previously, the prom had always been held in Santa Rosa, often at Monroe Hall but at a few other venues, as well.

“We wanted to reach out to west county youth,” Jessica Carroll, executive director of the organization, said of the move.

The evening includes dancing, with DJ Kirk Herst, music and a belly dance performance by Raks Shanti Dance Troupe. In keeping with prom traditions around the country, there will be a professional photographer to capture the moment for attendees, but it won’t be those stiff photos in front of a static background. Instead, the photographer’s area will be piled high with fun accessories and props.

There is no dress code. Attendees can don festive prom attire, costumes or everyday jeans and T-shirts. The focus is to have fun in a safe environment with friends and peers.

This year, Positive Image is expecting a hundred guests, though there’s enough buzz that it may be more. Over the years, attendance has fluctuated from a low of about 50 to more than 200. No matter the number, it is always a fun evening.

“I didn’t go to my own prom,” Galloway, 21, explained, “as I attended a Christian school and couldn’t have taken who I wanted.” She was living in Los Angeles County at the time and moved to Rohnert Park about 2 1/2 years ago. Soon, she was involved with Positive Image. This is her first prom and when we spoke, she was all a-flutter as she anticipated inviting a special someone to be her date.

Jessica Carroll attended her prom at Elsie Allen High School, where she graduated in 2003, but instead of taking her sweetheart, she invited a male friend. Although she was out to friends and family, she was not comfortable coming out to the entire school.

“My girlfriend at the time didn’t go to the same school,” she reminisced, “and I remember feeling insecure about taking her. I was scared. I didn’t know if we’d be safe.’

To some onlookers, it might seem strange to host a prom for such a wide range of ages. Typically, there are dances for middle schoolers and proms for junior and senior high school students. So why are pre-teens lumped with young adults? For Positive Image, there are several reasons.

The older youth have the option of joining the Leadership Development Team. The team hosts events throughout the year, including prom, and serve as role models and mentors to the younger members.

“I’m here to make sure such things as insurance and necessary permits are in place,” Carroll explained, adding that the organization wants younger members to see how older members have grown within the program.

Once a child graduates from high school or ages out of foster care at 18, they can be left without resources. Yet science confirms that the human brain is not fully mature until the mid- to late 20s. Even the justice system is acknowledging this reality, with special programs in certain parts of the country, including San Francisco, for youth who find themselves in trouble with the law. Providing services through late adolescence helps with the transition into full maturity. This is particularly important for groups such as the LGBTQ community, who can feel marginalized by society at large.

It takes many volunteers to make prom special and one of the most visible is Jackie Martine, best known lcoally as chef and owner of the beloved Seaweed Cafe, where Terrapin Creek Cafe is now located in Bodega Bay.

Martine reached out to friends and colleagues for donations. Ren Brown of Ren Brown Gallery secured the hall and Martine brought in the DJ, too, plus necessary rentals and refreshments.

“The response from the community has been extremely positive,” she said.

Martine became a volunteer at Positive Image earlier this year, for several reasons.

When she made her transition nearly three decades ago, there were no words, no vocabulary, to describe her situation and no one to talk to about it. She was living in her native France at the time and the ratio of transexuals to the general population was one in 30,000. Today, it is one in 2,000.

“Would I have loved to attend a queer prom?” she recalled of her adolescent years, adding an enthusiastic yes!

“I volunteer now because these kids need to have a true peer, to have support from someone who has had a positive experience with transition,” she added.

Among the donations she has secured are foods from some of west county’s best restaurants, including Terrapin Creek Cafe, Ramen Gaijin and Patisserie Angelica.

“Prom is a tradition that no one should have to miss out on for fear of any kind of hassle,” Condra Easley of Patisserie Angelica says about her involvement. Her desserts will mirror the prom’s theme, with vanilla bean “flying saucers,” “black hole” chocolate cake, and moon, star and planet sugar cookies.

“There is going to be an ice cream bar, too,” Laurel Galloway said, her voice almost quivering with excitement.

Positive Images is located at 200 Montgomery Dr., Suite C, in Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-568-5830 or visit posimages.org.

Michele Anna Jordan hosts “Mouthful: Smart Talk About Food, Wine & Farming” on Sunday evening at 6 p.m. on KRCB-FM. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com

