If you’re driving along Morris Street in Sebastopol on Saturday evening, don’t be alarmed if you see astronauts, space aliens and maybe even little green men gathering at Wischemann Hall,

It’s not a visitation from another galaxy or even a nearby planet. It’s the 13th annual Hella Gay Prom; this year’s theme is OUT-er Space, pun intended.

“I’m wearing a skirt with cute space characters on it,” said Laurel Galloway, who is on the planning committee, “with space-themed leggings and a beautiful tiara that someone donated.”

Queer Prom, as it is also affectionately known, is hosted by Positive Image, a Santa Rosa nonprofit organization that provides services to LGBTQ youth aged 12 to 24. All are invited to the prom, which is sober, scent-free and chaperoned by nearly two dozen volunteers, many of them parents of the kids attending.

This is the first year the prom is taking place in Sebastopol. Previously, the prom had always been held in Santa Rosa, often at Monroe Hall but at a few other venues, as well.

“We wanted to reach out to west county youth,” Jessica Carroll, executive director of the organization, said of the move.

The evening includes dancing, with DJ Kirk Herst, music and a belly dance performance by Raks Shanti Dance Troupe. In keeping with prom traditions around the country, there will be a professional photographer to capture the moment for attendees, but it won’t be those stiff photos in front of a static background. Instead, the photographer’s area will be piled high with fun accessories and props.

There is no dress code. Attendees can don festive prom attire, costumes or everyday jeans and T-shirts. The focus is to have fun in a safe environment with friends and peers.

This year, Positive Image is expecting a hundred guests, though there’s enough buzz that it may be more. Over the years, attendance has fluctuated from a low of about 50 to more than 200. No matter the number, it is always a fun evening.

“I didn’t go to my own prom,” Galloway, 21, explained, “as I attended a Christian school and couldn’t have taken who I wanted.” She was living in Los Angeles County at the time and moved to Rohnert Park about 2 1/2 years ago. Soon, she was involved with Positive Image. This is her first prom and when we spoke, she was all a-flutter as she anticipated inviting a special someone to be her date.

Jessica Carroll attended her prom at Elsie Allen High School, where she graduated in 2003, but instead of taking her sweetheart, she invited a male friend. Although she was out to friends and family, she was not comfortable coming out to the entire school.

“My girlfriend at the time didn’t go to the same school,” she reminisced, “and I remember feeling insecure about taking her. I was scared. I didn’t know if we’d be safe.’

To some onlookers, it might seem strange to host a prom for such a wide range of ages. Typically, there are dances for middle schoolers and proms for junior and senior high school students. So why are pre-teens lumped with young adults? For Positive Image, there are several reasons.