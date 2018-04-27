ABBA’s back, with two new songs for the first time since — well, since forever.

“We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio” after working on a virtual tour together in 2016 and ’17, the band members said in a note on their website Friday.

“So we did. And it was like time had stood still and that we had one been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!”

Agnetha Fältskog, Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus and Anni-Frid Lyngstad went their separate ways in 1982, but said they came back together to record “I Still Have Faith in You” and one other song.

“I Still Have Faith in You” will be performed “by our digital selves,” the note said, in a TV special produced by NBC and the BBC that’s likely to be aired in December.

“We may have come of age, but the song is new,” the band said. “And it feels good.”

Alas, ABBA’s manager told a Swedish newspaper on Friday that there are no plans to record more songs.

“The songs were recorded in June of 2017 here in Stockholm. Everyone was involved, it was like in the olden days," Görel Hanser told the Local.

"It's classic ABBA, but updated to 2018," she said.