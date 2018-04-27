Prince Harry and "Suits" actress Meghan Markle will wed Saturday, May 19 with tens of millions of viewers worldwide expected to tune in to watch them exchange vows at Saint George's Chapel of Windsor Castle.

Major TV networks will cover the event beginning as early as 1 a.m. PST. The hour-long procession begins at 4 a.m. PST.

So, make some cucumber sandwiches, a spot of tea and settle in to watch what's sure to be an event to remember. Here's what you need to know:

NBC: Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will host the "Today" show live, covering the wedding on location near Windsor Castle starting at 1:30 a.m.

CBS: Tina Brown, Gayle King and Kevin Frazier will be live on the scene starting at 1 a.m. The network will live-stream the event on CBS.com.



PBS: Will air a five-day series every evening starting May 14 leading up to the wedding and will also be on scene for the big day.



BBC America: Will air the live BBC coverage of the wedding after a week's worth of royal wedding programming, including a re-broadcast of the 1981 wedding of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer and include the television premiere of "Harry and Meghan: A Very Modern Romance." BBC America will also live-stream the coverage on BBCAmerica.com.

Other live-stream options will be announced in the coming weeks.

