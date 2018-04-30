One year on, Kathy Griffin’s big regret isn’t being photographed with a bloody, decapitated Donald Trump head — it’s apologizing for it.

The comedian, 57, made her amends last May shortly after the graphic photo went viral, sharing a video that declared she had crossed a line, and would continue to ask the public’s forgiveness.

But Monday on “The View,” Griffin’s attitude toward the image — which landed her under federal investigation for two months — took an entirely different tone.

“What a year it’s been. By the way, I take the apology back. F — k him. And the sons, Don Jr. and Eric or as I call them, Eddie Munster and Date Rape,” Griffin said on the ABC daytime talk show.

“Look, I’m not holding back on this family. This president is different and I have been through the mill and so now I’m back on the road.”

The “My Life on the D-List” star explained that while she does regret issuing an apology, it was the mother of murdered, beheaded journalist Daniel Pearl that prompted her to say sorry in the first place.

“I do (regret apologizing) because that apology was … I performed in Iraq and Afghanistan, two places Trump has never been and can’t find on a map,” she said. “Of course because of my connection with the military I thought of Daniel Pearl’s mother and…when I thought of her I thought, ‘OK, apologize.’”

But Griffin says things changed for her once she discovered she was simply part of what she called the “Trump woodchipper.”

Looking back, Griffin said she doesn’t think she went too far considering the president’s policies.

“Now that I see his policy…also, it was a mask in ketchup,” she said. “I wish I’d done a blow-up doll, I probably could have gotten away with the whole thing with a blow-up doll.”

The comedian was essentially exiled after the scandal broke last year, as she lost the support of high-profile friends like Anderson Cooper, and had companies like Netflix, CNN, Bravo, E! and NBC all cut ties.

Griffin’s stint on “The View” wasn’t the first time she’s expressed remorse over apologizing; in August, she said on an Australian talk show that the entire incident was blown out of proportion, and that she was “no longer sorry.”

“The whole outrage was B.S.,” she said.

Meanwhile, Griffin isn’t the only one to call take-backs on an old apology.

Miley Cyrus rescinded hers on the 10th anniversary of her Vanity Fair cover shoot, which featured the then 15-year-old “Hannah Montana” star posing topless on the cover.

Cyrus made her feelings clear on Twitter, where she shared an image of a New York Post cover with the headline, “Miley’s Shame.”

“IM NOT SORRY,” Cyrus captioned the image. “F — k YOU #10yearsago.”