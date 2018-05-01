The first season of “13 Reasons Why” may have ended where it started, but the story is just beginning.

On Monday Netflix released a new trailer for season 2 of its popular series, which included the premiere date as well as teased what’s to come for the community still reeling from Hannah Baker’s (Katherine Langford) suicide.

The series, partially filmed at Sebastopol's Analy High School, will be released on May 18.

Set to Depeche Mode’s “I Feel You,” the trailer promises that “the tapes were just the beginning.” The somber montage shows glimpses of inner turmoil, physical injuries, threatening notes and more as the lawsuit against Liberty High is preparing to unfold. And it seems somebody is trying to keep the truth behind Hannah’s death from being revealed.

Based on the novel by Jay Asher, the first season of “13 Reasons Why” was hailed as a “must-see series.” The show tackled serious issues including assault, harassment, bullying and teen suicide.