Lagunitas Brewing Company has unveiled the lineup for its free 2018 Summer Concert Series. The live performances will run from the end of May until early October at its location in Petaluma.

The music begins at 4:20 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays for folks 21 years and older. Free tickets are available three weeks prior to each show date. A portion of all beer proceeds this season will benefit families affected by the October wildfires in Sonoma County.

The first performance will be St. Paul and the Broken Bones’ Bottlerock Aftershow, on May 7 at noon.

Original NPR Tiny Desk winner, Fantastic Negrito is scheduled to play on June 12, followed by Rhode Island alt-rocker’s, DEER TICK on June 25.

The month of July will feature performances from emcee, LYRICS BORN on July 3. Folk singer James McMurtry will play on July 9. Portland’s singer-songwriter M. Ward is set for July 17 and indie band WILD CHILD for July 31.

Things slowdown in August with only one performance, slated for Aug. 28, by Burger Records rocker King Tuff.

September will feature the likes of indie songstress Lauren Ruth Ward on Sept. 10, R&B singer Son Little on Sept. 17 and Brooklyn rock band Big Thief on Sept. 25.

The 2018 summer concert series wraps up on October with a performance by indie rockers The Front Bottoms on Oct. 2.

The brewery is at 1280 North McDowell Ave. in Petaluma.

For tickets, go to eventbrite.com/o/the-lagunitas-brewing-company-5931595541.