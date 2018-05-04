This culture-clash romance introduces Japanese reserve to American exuberance in a way that demonstrates how oddly opposites can attract. For a while, anyway. Or not.

“Oh Lucy” blindsides us every step of the way. Director Atsuko Hirayanagi has a way of gradually getting inside her characters that slowly renders them comprehensively known, intimately exposed and surprisingly surprising.

Shinobu Terajima plays Setsuko, an office lady with no social life beyond karaoke retirement parties. Her comfortable sister Ayako (Kaho Minami) is a fire-breathing Medusa whose waiflike teen daughter Mika (Shioli Katsuna) is auntie’s sole connection to life outside work.

That changes when circumstances put Setsuko in her niece’s English-language class, run by tall, handsome, over-hugging instructor John (Josh Hartnett).

That lightning strike of love at first sight, plus the tacky blond wig John makes her wear to feel comfortable in her new student identity as Lucy, open feelings she hasn’t experienced in decades. When John returns to Southern California, the newborn Lucy is soon on an international flight to find him.

What she finds amid the palm trees are to some degree experiences she may have hoped for, but not in any form she — or we — could have expected. Setsuko at home defined the term “long-suffering.”

As Lucy in the United States, she has abandoned herself on the river of life.

There are moments of gregarious generosity, waggish humor and authentic tragedy.

While the characterization of the people we meet is at times running on empty, the film’s affectionate regard for humanity makes it easy to feel their pain and happiness.

The show belongs to Terajima, whose performance, along with the film, was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award.

She has the sort of woman-child presence one can’t help falling in love with. Hartnett, once seemingly destined for screen stardom, does well in his modest part as a young man who, like Setsuko, is kind but ultimately only intimate with himself.

It’s a good sideline performance in this winning film oddity.