“You have to stop lying,” a father tells his daughter’s new lover in “Racer and the Jailbird,” and that’s exactly what I wanted to say to whoever made the movie’s trailer. It promises a steamy, angsty romance awash in burning rubber, glamorous crimes and designer zippers that won’t stay up — ingredients that virtually arrange themselves into pulp heaven.

Not in the hands of the Flemish director Michaël R. Roskam, apparently, who prefers to take a darker, altogether drearier route. Notwithstanding two leads who are easier on the eyes than iced cucumber, the movie appears to go out of its way to prise them apart. Initially, though, it’s all hot-to-trot chemistry as Gino (Matthias Schoenaerts), a cheeky thief, and Bibi (Adèle Exarchopoulos), a professional racecar driver, meet and fall into bed before you can say “Le Mans.” He’s a sloe-eyed, smoky charmer posing as a luxury car dealer; she’s a bodacious daddy’s girl with the kind of choppy non-hairstyle only the very young and beautiful can get away with. Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines.

Set in Brussels, the movie enjoys a zippy first half structured around Gino’s fun-loving gang of miscreants and a thrilling bank robbery. A bit of business with a shipping container and a security van is handled beautifully by both the director and his cinematographer, Nicolas Karakatsanis, as is a multiple-viewpoint shootout. This section is also adept at sneaking Gino into our sympathies, revealing him to be both damaged and sweet, a victim of a fend-for-himself childhood and reform-school adolescence. Stealing is his high, and, until he meets Bibi, nothing else has come close.

Then the director, having primed us for more fizz-bang-wallops, violently switches gears. What was once a sexy heist movie is now a grim prison drama and disease-of-the-week weepie. For Bibi, it’s no more fast cars and slinky racing onesies; in their place are sweatpants and pallid pining. Poor Gino, for his part, must absorb a veritable aria of punishments, not the least being that conjugal-visit sex is a poor substitute for the outlaw variety.

The two leads are sensational, but the movie, drained of its life force and stuffed with confusing plot complications (a shoehorned-in undercover agent and some mysterious Albanians) never recovers.