Miranda Kerr gave birth to her first child with Evan Spiegel in Los Angeles on Monday. Is it a safe bet that our first glimpse of baby boy Hart will be through Snapchat?

Maybe not. In a February appearance on “The Jimmy Kimmel Show,” Kerr said she refused to document publicly her pregnancy through the social media outlet co-founded by her husband, according to US Weekly.

“No, I don’t think so,” Kerr told Kimmel. “What I love about Snap is you can send to your friends and family, like, you know, the little intimate moments that you’re sharing. So my family in Australia, we Snap all day long. But publicly, it’s like a different thing. You want to keep some things private.”

Perhaps the couple will change their mind now that their son has arrived. Hart is the first child for Spiegel, 27. Kerr has a 7-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

The Australian supermodel and Snapchat CEO began dating in June 2015, became engaged in July 2016 and married in May 2017.

They announced her pregnancy in November.

“We’re just really excited to expand our family,” Kerr, 35, said at the time. “(Flynn’s) very excited. It’s so sweet.”

In an earlier interview, Kerr called Spiegel “very traditional,” and hinted that they were abstaining until their wedding night.

For the curious types, we repeat that they wed in May 2017.

———

©2018 the San Jose Mercury News (San Jose, Calif.)