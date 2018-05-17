s
Nightbeats: Rock with Charley Peach at Wednesday Night Market

ESTEFANY GONZALEZ

FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | May 17, 2018, 10:29AM

| Updated 1 hour ago.

GET PEACHY AT THE WEDNESDAY NIGHT MARKET — If you want to feel summer festival vibes without spending a dime, make your way to Santa Rosa’s Wednesday Night Market for the best of summer festival activities without a cover charge. As a local favorite tradition, the market offers live music, local food stands and an outdoor beer and wine garden too. A must see this year is Santa Rosa band Charley Peach. Falling somewhere between Paramore and No Doubt, singer Kaylene Harry channels the energy and vibe of iconic female fronted acts with this fresh rock band.

Make sure to check out high energy songs like “Under the Sun” and “Wild Calling” if you haven’t heard the band yet. Both songs are sure to make you want to go out on a weeknight.

Details: 5 p.m. Wendnesday, May 23, Old Courthouse Square 600 4th St., Santa Rosa. Free, wednesdaynightmarket.org

AS COOL AS FESTIVALS SEASON IS, unfortunately two prominent types of people get left behind in the glitzy glory of daytime music parties — those who can’t afford a $300 plus ticket and those who can’t deal with large crowds.

But don’t worry if you’re one of those people, I didn’t forget about you. In fact, this column is for you. Not being able to afford an expensive ticket doesn’t mean you can’t still hear or catch tons of great live music during the North Bay’s biggest fest.

STAY IN WITH SLUGGER — If crowds aren’t your thing and you’d rather listen to music on your own terms, Santa Rosa’s own Slugger released a new EP titled “No More Wasted Days” early last month. Full of punk-rock anthems, the mixed vocals on songs like “Without Within” and “Even the Sun” capture what it feel like to be surrounded by friends at a tight knit show.

At only $3, the EP is a steal and features honest lyrics that make you sing along, just like every member of the band does on the recordings. Even if you need your space, the tunes make you feel as though you’re not truly alone, at least not with a four-piece band playing in the background.

More information: sluggerjams.bandcamp.com

BOTTLEROCK AFTERSHOWS — I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, BottleRock aftershows are a great way to catch some of your favorite festival artists in intimate venues and get a little taste of the BottleRock action without a three day commitment. You don’t have to break the bank to catch cool artists, well with the exception of that Vines and Vibes benefit show Michael Franti is playing with tickets starting at $1,000. (But hey it supports a wish-granting organization promotes healing through live music for people with life-threatening medical conditions to concerts)

The Struts, The Head and the Heart, Shakey Graves and St. Paul & The Broken Bones are among artists playing this year’s after shows. While the list of after fest gigs is impressive, Bleachers is the creme of the lists crop.

Formed by musician and record producer Jack Antonoff, Bleachers offers power-pop anthems mixed with the best of ‘80s synth hype. Though Jack Antonoff’s other musical projects Fun. and Steel Train speak miles of Antonoff’s musical talent, Bleachers shines in a magical light of its own and catching the band at a small venue like JaM Cellars Ballroom is a rare treat you won’t want to miss.

Also, make sure to keep an eye out for last minute surprise shows. You never know who could end up playing a secret set, let’s not forget last year’s surprise Foo Fighters after show at the Blue Note on the bottom floor of the very venue.

Details: 10 p.m. Friday, May 25, JaM Cellars Ballroom at Margrit Mondavi Theatre, 1030 Main st., Napa. $40; Jamcellarsballroom.com

Help us keep the beat. Write Estefany at nightbeats@pressdemocrat.com

