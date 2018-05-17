— “Sunday Concerts” 1-4 p.m. Sundays, at the Village Terrace near Cattlemens Steakhouse. Click here for full schedule.

— “Rockin’ Concerts,” noon-3 p.m. Saturdays on the Village Court. Click here for full schedule.

— “Concerts Under the Stars,” 5:30-8 p.m. Thursdays on the Village Court near Monti’s Rotisserie & Bar. Click here for full schedule.

Sonoma County comes alive in the warm, electric nights of summer. The season returns with a bounty of live music events in parks and plazas across the county.

Montgomery Village shopping center in Santa Rosa will host its free, outdoor concert series with shows from late May to October. The 20-acre open-air shopping center, with more than 75 retail and commercial outlets, offers three series every summer:

“Concerts Under the Stars,” 5:30-8 p.m. Thursdays on the Village Court near Monti's Rotisserie & Bar.

“Rockin' Concerts,” noon-3 p.m. Saturdays on the Village Court.

“Sunday Terrace Concerts,” 1-4 p.m. Sundays, at the Village Terrace near Cattlemens Steakhouse.

With 46 live shows to choose from, you're likely to find music you enjoy. Want to sing along with familiar tunes? Kalimba channels the spirit of Earth, Wind & Fire while the Unauthorized Rolling Stones take a page from Mick Jagger and company.

Looking for local acts? Santa Rosa's Third Rail play an eclectic mix of country and classic rock.

Bay Area dance band Wonder Bread 5 take the stage Thursday, July 26, two weeks after Pete Escovedo and his Latin Jazz Ensemble.

This year's concerts open Thursday, May 24, with the return of party band Pride & Joy, and continue Saturday (June 2) with Super Diamond, a Neil Diamond tribute act, followed by Beatles Flashback on Sunday (June 3). The last show, by Matt Mauser's Tribute to Sinatra, is Oct. 11.

Melissa Williams, director of marketing and operations for the shopping center, said it's hard to choose a favorite moment from years past.

"What could be better than sitting outside on a warm summer night and listening to live music?" she said.

The three concert series regularly draw crowds of 400 to 1,000 people per show.

Last year's summer concert series raised about $137,000, said Williams. Those funds are directed to local schools and nonprofit service organizations, which get all of the money raised by donations, drink sales and VIP reserved tables priced from $75 to $100.

Beverages are donated by Korbel Winery, Rodney Strong Vineyards and Eagle Distributing.