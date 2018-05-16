s
Things to do this week in Sonoma County, May 18-May 27

ALLIE PORTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | May 16, 2018, 11:17AM
| Updated 2 hours ago.

Friday, May 18

Joe Craven and The Sometimers: Eclectic Americana/roots music group plays 7:30 Friday night at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Tickets are $22-$25. For more information call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org

Daniel Ziblatt: Harvard professor, Occidental native and co-author of bestselling “How Democracies Die,” will be speaking at 7 p.m. Friday at the Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $5. For more information call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org

“The Compleat Wrks of Wllm Shkspr (Abridged)”: This Shakespearean mashup starts at 7:30 Friday night at 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa. This production will play through June 3. Tickets are $18-$28. For more information call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com

Christopher Moore: This New York Times bestselling author will discuss his latest novel, “Noir,” at 7 p.m. Friday night at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma. This event is free. For more information call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com

Asleep at the Wheel: This Country music band will be playing at 8:30 Friday night at the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma. Tickets are $28-$33. For more information call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio: Enjoy this Seattle-based soul-jazz instrumental band on Friday, May 18 at either 7:30 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. at Blue Note Napa. Tickets are $15.00 - $35.00. For more information call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com

Saturday, May 19

Napa Regional Dance Company: The Spring showcase, ‘30,’ celebrates 30 years of diverse dance starting at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Lincoln Theatre in Yountville. Tickets are $25. For more information call 707-944-9900 or visit lincolntheater.com

Gerd Stern: Eclectic San Francisco Beat-generation artist in conversation with biographer Neeli Cherkovski can be seen at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. Tickets are $35. For more information call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org

Great Petaluma Chili Cook-Off: Chili, salsa and beer tastings and live music happening 1-5 p.m. on Saturday at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma. Tickets are $10-$30 and benefits Cinnabar Theater. For more information call 707-763-8920 or visit greatchilicookoff.com

Luther Burbank Rose Parade & Festival: 124th annual parade begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday with a festival until 2:30 p.m. located downtown Santa Rosa. This event is free. For more information call 707-837-1928 or visit roseparadefestival.com

Lake County Wine Adventure: Wine tasting and hospitality begins at 11 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at 25-plus Lake County wineries. Tickets are $50-$60 and $25 for the designated driver. For more information visit lakecountywineries.org/adventure

Sonoma Valley Chorale: “The Sounds of Paradise,” begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday at St. Andrew’s Church in Sonoma. Tickets are $20-$30. For more information visit sonomavalleychorale.org

Home and Ranch Readiness Summit 2018: Go to this interactive preparedness fair for the whole family where you can see rescue dogs in action, meet first responders and tour mobile rescue units at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Admissions to this event is free. For more information visit www.ranchreadinessday.com

Petty Theft:Petty Theft is comprised of six professional Bay Area musicians that have come together to pay tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Enjoy the classics and the more current hits on Saturday at 9:30 PM at the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma. Tickets are $22 for 21 and older. For more information visit mystictheatre.com

Sunday, May 20

“Mamma Mia!”: Your favorite musical romantic comedy brought to you by Mountain Play production, opens at 2 p.m. om Sunday at Cushing Memorial Amphitheatre, Mount Tamalpais in Mill Valley. Tickets are $20-$45. For more information call 415-383-1100 or visit mountainplay.org

Robert Reich and Michael Krasny: KQED’s Krasny interviews “The Common Good’ author at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Tickets are $31. For more information call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org

Weird Al Yankovic: “The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour,” consists of original non-parody songs starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday at Uptown Theatre in Napa. Tickets are $65-$90. For more information call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com

The Song of Sonoma Chorus Concert: Barbershop-style music begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Presbyterian Church of the Roses in Santa Rosa. This event is free. For more information visit songofsonoma.org

Voena: A children’s chorus with 120-plus members, “Voices of Yesterday,” begins at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Napa Valley Opera House in Napa. Tickets are $30. For more information visit nvoh.org

“Against Me!” With Chris Farren & Sharp/Shock: AM!’s anticipated album is being performed at the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma. Doors open at 6:30 and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. for the 21+ crew. Tickets are $23. For more information visit www.mystictheatre.com

Monday, May 21

Open Mic: Emerging musicians, singer-songwriters and vocalists of all ages will be performing from 6-9 p.m. on Monday at Redwood Café in Cotati. This event is free. For more information call 707-795-7868 or visit redwoodcafe.com

American Crown Circus/Circo Osorio: Family-friendly circus acts will be performed starting at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10-$25. For more information visit americancrowncircustickets.com

Tuesday, May 22

Rodney Atkins: Country singer and songwriter from Tennessee will be performing for the 21 and older crew starting at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma. Tickets are $36-$38. For more information call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com

Wednesday, May 23

Festival de Primavera: Multicultural folkloric and modern dances by Cali Calmécac students, will be performed at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $6. For more information call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org

Exhibition on Screen: “Vincent van Gogh, A New Way of Seeing ‒ Encore!,” will be open at 1 and 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Rialto Cinemas in Sebastopol. Tickets are $16. For more information call 707-829-3456 or visit rialtocinemas.com

“The World According to Sally”: The new Peanuts exhibit opens 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday at the Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa. This exhibit will be open through December 3. Tickets are $5-$12. For more information call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org

Thursday, May 24

Pride & Joy: This soul/funk band performs their Concert Under the Stars season opener at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Village Court at Montgomery Village in Santa Rosa. This event is free. For more information call 707-545-38444 or visit mvshops.com

Twilight Parade: Healdsburg Future Farmers hosts floats, vehicles, marching groups and more for the Country Fair kickoff at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the Healdsburg Plaza. This event is free. For more information visit healdsburgfair.org

Friday, May 25

Emmanuel: Latino pop singer plays, “The Hits Tour,” at 8 p.m. on May 25 at the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $91-$131 and $146 for VIP. For more information call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org

BottleRock Napa Valley: Pop star Bruno Mars headlines May 25-27. Enjoy lots of great food and music at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa. Tickets to this event are sold out. For more information visit bottlerocknapavalley.com

David Hamilton and Timothy O’Neil: Folk/Americana, Hamilton starts at 5 p.m. on May 25 on the outdoor stage, and O’Neil at 8 p.m. indoors at HopMonk Tavern in Sonoma. This event is free. For more information call 707-935-9100 or visit hopmonk-sonoma.ticketfly.com

Trevor Hall with Will Evans: Enjoy a Friday night out with this performance at the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma. This event begins at 8 p.m. but doors open at 7 p.m. and is for the 21 and older crew. Tickets to this event are $25. For more information visit mystictheatre.com

"Time & Place": Visualize the human impact on the environment from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday through Sept. 23 at the Art Museum of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $7-$10. For more information call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org

Saturday, May 26

Michael Jackson Tribute: Danny Dash Andrews impersonates the King of Pop at 8 p.m. on May 26 at the House of Rock in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25-$50. For more information call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com

Play It Forward: Santa Rosa-based music school performance and fundraiser is from 7:30-10:30 p.m. on May 26 at the Redwood Café in Cotati. Donations are welcome. For more information call 707-795-7868 or visit redwoodcafe.com

Rancho Day: Living history and hands-on crafts and activities from Mexican California is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on May 26 at the Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park. Tickets are $2-$3. For more information call 707-938-9547 or visit sonomaparks.org

Chateau Sonoma French Flea Market: French imports, antique and vintage wares can be found from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on May 26-27 at Cornerstone Sonoma. This event is free. For more information call 707-935-8553 or visit chateausonoma.com

Movie Showing: “Pulp Fiction”: Indulge in this classic at the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the showing starts at 8 p.m. Admissions is $8. For more information visit mystictheatre.com

Sunday, May 27

Geoff Tate: Headline Comedy begins at 7:30 p.m. on May 27 with a karaoke after-party at 9:30 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes in Rohnert Park. Tickets to this event are $15-$20 and benefits youth charity. For more information visit geofftate.eventbrite.com

