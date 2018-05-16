Friday, May 18

Joe Craven and The Sometimers: Eclectic Americana/roots music group plays 7:30 Friday night at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Tickets are $22-$25. For more information call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org

Daniel Ziblatt: Harvard professor, Occidental native and co-author of bestselling “How Democracies Die,” will be speaking at 7 p.m. Friday at the Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $5. For more information call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org

“The Compleat Wrks of Wllm Shkspr (Abridged)”: This Shakespearean mashup starts at 7:30 Friday night at 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa. This production will play through June 3. Tickets are $18-$28. For more information call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com

Christopher Moore: This New York Times bestselling author will discuss his latest novel, “Noir,” at 7 p.m. Friday night at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma. This event is free. For more information call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com

Asleep at the Wheel: This Country music band will be playing at 8:30 Friday night at the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma. Tickets are $28-$33. For more information call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio: Enjoy this Seattle-based soul-jazz instrumental band on Friday, May 18 at either 7:30 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. at Blue Note Napa. Tickets are $15.00 - $35.00. For more information call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com

Saturday, May 19

Napa Regional Dance Company: The Spring showcase, ‘30,’ celebrates 30 years of diverse dance starting at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Lincoln Theatre in Yountville. Tickets are $25. For more information call 707-944-9900 or visit lincolntheater.com

Gerd Stern: Eclectic San Francisco Beat-generation artist in conversation with biographer Neeli Cherkovski can be seen at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. Tickets are $35. For more information call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org

Great Petaluma Chili Cook-Off: Chili, salsa and beer tastings and live music happening 1-5 p.m. on Saturday at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma. Tickets are $10-$30 and benefits Cinnabar Theater. For more information call 707-763-8920 or visit greatchilicookoff.com

Luther Burbank Rose Parade & Festival: 124th annual parade begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday with a festival until 2:30 p.m. located downtown Santa Rosa. This event is free. For more information call 707-837-1928 or visit roseparadefestival.com

Lake County Wine Adventure: Wine tasting and hospitality begins at 11 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at 25-plus Lake County wineries. Tickets are $50-$60 and $25 for the designated driver. For more information visit lakecountywineries.org/adventure

Sonoma Valley Chorale: “The Sounds of Paradise,” begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday at St. Andrew’s Church in Sonoma. Tickets are $20-$30. For more information visit sonomavalleychorale.org

Home and Ranch Readiness Summit 2018: Go to this interactive preparedness fair for the whole family where you can see rescue dogs in action, meet first responders and tour mobile rescue units at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Admissions to this event is free. For more information visit www.ranchreadinessday.com

Petty Theft:Petty Theft is comprised of six professional Bay Area musicians that have come together to pay tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Enjoy the classics and the more current hits on Saturday at 9:30 PM at the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma. Tickets are $22 for 21 and older. For more information visit mystictheatre.com