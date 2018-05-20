When a technical glitch left 18 young folkórico dancers without their music seconds into their number for the Luther Burbank Rose Parade on Saturday, it was the surrounding crowd that provided the rhythm they needed to continue, clapping in unison as the girls swirled and swayed in their brightly colored skirts, hair ribbons and traditional Mexican peasant tops.

As the dancers — students from Cesar Chavez Language Academy — learned Saturday, Santa Rosa’s namesake parade unifies participants and spectators, with families, neighbors and school friends drawn together to cheer each other on during a rite that marks the slide into summer.

In the wake of last fall’s fires, many participants Saturday said that sense of unity is more pronounced than ever, and more necessary.

“People really came out,” said Santa Rosa Police Chief Hank Schreeder, who drove one of his department’s patrol cars in the procession. “It’s part of being part of the community. The fire is the background to it. It’s amazing, the resilience of it.”

Now 124 years old, the parade this year took its theme from the shared ordeal of last October, when a series of massive wildfires that destroyed whole neighborhoods and claimed two dozen lives, shaking Santa Rosa and Sonoma County to its core. The challenging aftermath has revealing a strength that emerges when people join hands, paradegoers and organizers said Saturday.

“Together We Rose” was the event’s title, and organizers wanted especially to recognize first responders and other community stalwarts who stepped up during the crisis, said event coordinator Judy Groverman Walker.

One of the heroes of that time, Sheriff Rob Giordano, served as grand marshal, traveling the parade route aboard his department’s trailered patrol boat. Sheriff’s Capt. Mark Essick, one of three candidates seeking to succeed Giordano, was with him for the procession.

Waving and calling out to people stationed throughout the downtown area, Giordano made a special point of connecting with children, calling out, “High five in the air” time and again as he reached out his hands to little ones on the sidewalk.

Four-year-old Rocco Martino, sporting firefighter duds and a plastic fire chief’s helmet, was among the recipients of Giordano’s attention and was at a loss for words afterward.

His mother, Megan Tantarelli, said she and her family wouldn’t be anywhere else on parade day.

“I love it,” said another spectator, Kristi Myers, 38, who grew up attending the parade and now comes with her two young children, in support of community. “It’s a nice message, too, this year.”

In addition to law enforcement, firefighters, National Guard soldiers and search and rescue personnel, all of whom played prominent roles in the fires, there were plenty of standard attractions to fill in the 2-hour parade. Dozens of marching bands, drum lines, cheer clubs and other school groups participated.

There were also elected leaders, veterans’ groups and scouts.

Mexican rodeo horses kicked up their shodden heels to the delight of children and adults, while drivers in glossy muscle cars revved their engines.

Miss Sonoma County, seated atop a convertible in a floral dress and sparkling tiara, was followed by tough-looking lady roller derby skater.

Behind them came supporters of the Santa Rosa Rural Cemetery dressed in turn-of-the-century garb and carrying old-time political placards, including one suffragette whose sign read, “Vote For Women.”