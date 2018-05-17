Laura Jane Grace isn’t sure how she and her bandmates made it to the roof of The Phoenix Theater in Petaluma after an Against Me! show in 2014. She doesn’t remember if someone let them up or if they found their own way to the top of the second-story building, but it’s a vivid memory of a town she describes as picturesque.

“It was a cool memory of hanging with friends,” Grace said over the phone from her home in Chicago. It’s been four years since Against Me! played in the North Bay to celebrate the release of “Transgender Dysphoria Blues,” an album which marked the band's first recording with Grace (born Thomas James Gabel), as frontwoman.

Much has changed for Grace since Against Me! started more than 20 years ago, yet one thing has stayed the same: Laura Jane Grace takes risk and inspires others to do the same, even if she doesn’t mean to.

Back for another show in Petaluma, this time at Mystic Theatre, and another album titled “Shape Shift With Me,” published on the band’s own record label Total Treble Music, Against Me! has built enough punk-rock credit to erupt mosh-pits but still pen lyrics profound enough to bring listeners to tears.

The secret?

For Grace, writing is an outlet to express herself creatively and deal with challenges she faces, not that it’s always been easy to share them.

“My band has a definitive before-and-after line drawn in the history of it, ” Grace said. “For half the time I was in this band, I wasn’t open with people about the fact that I was trans.”

Her candor led to little snippets of frustration with gender dysphoria (defined as a conflict between a person’s physical or assigned gender and the gender with which they identify) bleeding through lyric booklets to fans before she released the bold memoir "Tranny: Confessions of Punk Rock’s Most Infamous Anarchist Sellout" in 2016.

Testaments to self-reflective writing are easy to spot now, looking back on earlier songs like “The Ocean” on 2007’s “New Wave," where Grace shared the origin of her name. “If I could have chosen I would have been born a woman / My mother once told me she would have named me Laura / I would grow up to be strong and beautiful like her.”

The singer says the best lyrics can be terrifying to share at first. But it’s important to write for herself, not an audience.

“With some of the lyrics in that song, there is no metaphor. It’s blunt, straight-up this is how I feel,” she said. “I don’t want to change anything about those songs or those moments because I feel like you’ll ruin the next moment and it won’t come to you if you betray that moment. You gotta stick with it but you know, that’s art.”

Over the past few years, Grace has become a role model for many, message boards and webpages full of praises but it’s not a part she necessarily feels comfortable in. “I always try to voice that,” she said. “I’m just me and if me being honest about who I am and putting myself out there in that way makes connections with people and helps people out, that’s just repaying the favor of music because that’s what music does for me.”