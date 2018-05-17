Chrissy Teigen announced about a week ago that she was “done” being pregnant. And as of Wednesday, she actually was done.

Teigen and husband John Legend welcomed their second baby, with the two-time mom writing on Twitter, “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” and including baby bottle and hug emojis.

The little boy, whose name has yet to be announced, is the couple’s first son and their second child after Luna, who turned 2 a month ago.

Talk about arriving just in time: “happy pregnant Chrissy is gone. meet OVER IT Chrissy. Wanna hold my boy let’s do thisssssss,” she tweeted on May 9.

“It feels worse for me because with IVF you know *so* early. I mean I knew I was pregnant at 11 days in. Crazy,” she said minutes later in response to a fan who said it seemed as if the 32-year-old had been pregnant for three years.

Legend has been quiet on social media so far. Reps for Teigen did not respond to a request for comment.