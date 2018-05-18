Carrie Underwood returned to the stage Wednesday in Napa for her first full concert since a harrowing accident last November left her unable to perform.

Her performance, headlining the "Live in the Vineyard Goes Country" music series, was filled with strong performances of fan favorites “Jesus Take the Wheel,” “Before He Cheats,” and “Something in the Water."

Underwood, while taking her dogs out for a walk, reportedly tripped on her front steps last November and suffered injuries that left her with a broken wrist and required over 40 stitches to her face.

Her return to the stage, at Napa’s Jam Cellars Ballroom, was nothing short of spectacular as she performed to an intimate crowd of 500 who won tickets to the series through nationwide radio promotions. The series also featured performances by Hunter Hayes, Old Dominion and many others.