Spider-Man, Deadpool and Taylor Swift. The cultural references are endless when you're part of a talented dance crew with convincing costumes.

In a routine filmed at Roseland's Cinco de Mayo celebration, two dancers take the parts of Spider-Man and Deadpool as they get down to "Shake It Off." It's a tightly choreographed dance-off with some seriously funny moments.

A resulting video was shared widely on social media, racking up more than 10 million views in a matter of weeks.

The dancers are members of Auxiliary, a hip-hop dance team based in Santa Rosa. Directed by Chris Medina and Kyle Mitchell, the team has competed across the North Bay and internationally since founding in 2015.

The superhero routine was a timely one. "Deadpool 2," starring Ryan Reynolds, hits theaters nationwide on Friday, May 18.

You may have also spotted superhero dancers at Wednesday Night Market in Santa Rosa. Spider-Man was one of dozens of people taking part in a "flash mob" dance in Courthouse Square this past Wednesday night.