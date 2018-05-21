Italian film actress Asia Argento, one of the first of dozens of women to accuse producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, issued a harsh warning to possible predators at the Cannes Film Festival’s closing ceremony Saturday.

“In 1997, I was raped by Harvey Weinstein, here at Cannes. I was 21 years old. This festival was his hunting ground,” Argento said.

She took center stage to present Ayka’s Samal Yeslyamova with the best-actress award.

But first she doubled-down on allegations of sexual assault against Weinstein and other high-profile Hollywood figures.

Argento announced a prediction: That Weinstein “will never be welcomed here ever again.

“He will live in disgrace, shunned by the film community that once embraced him and covered up for his crimes.”

She even warned unnamed audience members that they too would be held accountable for similar, inexcusable conduct.

“Tonight, sitting among you, are those who still have to be held accountable for their conduct against women for behavior that does not belong in this industry, that does not belong in any industry or workplace,” she said.

“You know who you are. But most importantly, we know who you are, and we are not going to allow you to get away with it any longer,” she said.

Her remarks were met with raucous applause from an audience of roughly 3,000 people.

She later tweeted a transcript of the speech, and thanked the film festival for allowing her to tell the “hard truth.”

Weinstein’s accusers say they were forced into silence by the producer, who threatened to ruin their careers if they came forward.

Weinstein denies the allegations against him.