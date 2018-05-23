s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Things to do this week in Sonoma County, May 25-June 3

ALLIE PORTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | May 23, 2018, 9:51AM
| Updated 1 hour ago.

From huge music stars rockin' BottleRock in Napa to classic cars on display in Sebastopol, there's plenty of entertainment to keep you busy around Sonoma County.

Friday, May 25

Emmanuel: The Latino pop singer performs, "The Hits Tour," at 8 on Friday night at the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $91-$131 and $146 for VIP. For more information call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org

BottleRock Napa Valley: Pop star Bruno Mars headlines the three-day food and music festival opening Friday at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa. Tickets to are sold out. For more information visit bottlerocknapavalley.com

Trevor Hall: Acoustic rock, reggae and Sanskrit chanting begins at 8 p.m. of Friday at the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma. Tickets to this event are $25-$30. For more information call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com

The Gentlemen Basterds: An improv comedy variety show with music and games beings at 7:30 Friday night at 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15. For more information call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com

Saturday, May 26

Michael Jackson Tribute: Danny Dash Andrews impersonates the King of Pop at 8 p.m. Saturday at the House of Rock in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25-$50. For more information call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com

Rancho Day: Living history and hands-on crafts and activities from Mexican California is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday at Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park. Tickets are $2-$3. For more information call 707-938-9547 or visit sonomaparks.org

Chateau Sonoma French Flea Market: French imports, antique and vintage wares are up for grabs from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Cornerstone Sonoma. Admissions to this event is free. For more information call 707-935-8553 or visit chateausonoma.com

Driven To Perfection Classic Car Show and Cruise: The 6th Annual Driven to Perfection Classic Car Show and Cruise features over 200 classic, pre-1976 cars, trucks and tractors, food, beer and wine, raffle items, and awards. There is also a costume contest, so come dressed in your best 50s and 60s costumes! Saturday, May 26 at 10 a.m. at O'Reilly Media in Sebastopol. Tickets are $7 and benefits the Sebastopol Area Senior Center. For more information call 707-829-2440 or email dean@sebastopolseniorcenter.org

Sunday, May 27

Geoff Tate: Headline Comedy begins at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday with a karaoke after-party at 9:30 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $15-$20 and benefits youth charity. For more information visit geofftate.eventbrite.com

Oysterpalooza: Music and food festival with five bands including The HA Band performs from noon-7 p.m. on Sunday at Rocker Oysterfeller's in Valley Ford. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information call 707-876-1983 or visit rockeroysterfellers.com

Windsor Farmer's Market: Enjoy local fresh produce and many more delicious foods at the Windsor farmer's market on Sunday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Windsor Town Green. Admissions to this event are free. For more information call 707-246-6741 or email Tina@windsorfarmersmarket.com

Monday, May 28

Avenue of the Flags: Memorial Day observance with guest speakers, American flag displays, Redwood Chordsmen performance and food beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday at Santa Rosa Memorial Park. Admissions to this event is free. For more information visit srmp.org

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: Enjoy stories, arts and crafts and movement games on the last Monday of the month at 10 a.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa. The activities are designed for children between the ages of 1 and 5. Tickets are $5 per child and up to 2 adults per child are free before 11 a.m. After 11 a.m., regular museum admission applies. For more information visit schulzmuseum.org

Most Popular Stories
New home for Willi’s Wine Bar
Homeless camp along Joe Rodota Trail to be cleared
Man with gun arrested at Santa Rosa Target store
Petaluma man to face trial for helping wife kill herself
Fence-leaning dummy prompts 911 call in Santa Rosa

Tuesday, May 29

Healdsburg Certified Farmers’ Market: Farm-fresh produce and local foods are available at the season opener from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday in the Healdsburg Plaza. Admissions to this event is free and will be occurring weekly through Aug. 28. For more information visit healdsburgfarmersmarket.org

Wednesday, May 30

Anvil: This Canadian heavy metal band will be live at 7 p.m. Wednesday night at the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma. Tickets are $20-$22. For more information call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com

Thursday, May 31

Michelle Gable: "The Summer I Met Jack’" author speaks beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Thumbprint Cellars in Healdsburg. Admissions to this event are free. For more information call 707-433-9270 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com

Friday, June 1

Wonder Bread 5: This party band will be playing current hits and covers from the 1970s to the 1990s at 9:30 p.m. on June 1 at the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma. Tickets are $25-$27. For more information call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com

Stephen Stills & Judy Collins: The folk music icons will be performing at 7 p.m. June 1 at the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa. Tickets to this event are sold out. For more information call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org

Friday Night Live: The summer concert series season opener, John "Papa" Gros, New Orleans funk, begins at 6:30 p.m. June 1 at the Cloverdale Plaza. Admission is free. For more information call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org

Healdsburg Jazz Festival: Celebrating the 20th anniversary, openers Bill Frisell and Julian Lage, will be playing at 7 and 9 p.m. on June 1 at Healdsburg SHED. Tickets are sold out, but the event will be on through June 10. For more information call 707-433-4633 or visit healdsburgjazzfestival.org

Mendocino Film Festival: Award-winning indie and international films and events will be playing June 1-3 at various times and Mendocino venues. Films are $5-$12. For more information call 707-937-0171 or visit mendocinofilmfestival.org

Funky Fridays: Summer concert series season opener, Levi Lloyd & Friends playing everything from blues to funk starts at 7 p.m. on June 1 at Hood Mansion in Sonoma Valley. Tickets to this event are $10. For more information call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info

Saturday, June 2

Sonoma County Pride: LGBTQI Diversity Celebration complete with a parade will be June 2 at Freedom Park/Fourth Street. The festival is from noon-8 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information visit sonomacountypride.org

Barbara Higbie: This singer-songwriter will be performing at 7:30 p.m. on June 2 at Ner Shalom in Cotati. Tickets to this event are $22 and $32 for VIP. For more information call 707-664-8622 or visit nershalom.org/special-events

Social Distortion: This hard rockabilly/punk band will be performing live at 7:30 p.m. on June 2 at SOMO Village in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $40 and $175 for VIP. For more information visit somoconcerts.com

Justin Quiles: This urban singer-songwriter from Puerto Rico performs his "Trilogia" tour at 9 p.m. on June 2 at the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $55-$85. For more information call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org

Art at the Source: Sebastopol Center for the Arts’ self-guided open studio tours is from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on June 2-3 in west Sonoma County. Admission is free. For more information call 707-829-4797 or visit artatthesource.org

Sonoma Bach: Season finale, "A Tale of Two Cities," begins at 8 p.m. on June 2 at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu

High Times Cannabis Cup NorCal: Vendors and live music are out from noon-9 p.m. on June 2 and from noon-8 p.m. on June 3 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $50-$420 (For the Super VIP) For more information visit cannabiscup.com

‘Sing-Along Sound of Music’: Have a blast with this film classic complete with subtitles for audience sing-along at 2 p.m. on June 2-3 at the 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com

Acoustic Soul: Motown to blues, Live Music on the Lawn summer series begins from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on June 2 at Viansa Winery in Sonoma. Admission is free. For more information call 800-995-4740 or visit viansa.com

Petaluma Drinks!: Beer, wine, spirits and cider tastings from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on June 2-3 at various Petaluma tasting rooms and venues. Tickets are $65. For more information visit petalumadrinks.com

Super Diamond: Neil Diamond tribute band, Rockin’ Concerts season opener is from noon-3 p.m. on June 2 at the Village Court in Montgomery Village in Santa Rosa. Admissions to this event are free. For more information call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com

Historic Race Car Festival: Historic race cars depart Sonoma Raceway under a full CHP escort and head to downtown Sonoma where the cars will go into the Plaza for public viewing on Saturday, June 2 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets to this event are $35 and benefits Speedway Children's Charities. For more information email cplattner@SonomaRaceway.com or call 707-933-3950

Sunday, June 3

Shakespeare in the Vineyard: Scenes and soliloquies, live music, wine, food and auctions are form 2-5 p.m. on June 3 at Azari Vineyards in Petaluma. Tickets are $45. For more information visit petalumashakespeare.org

SRJC Summer Opera Festival Concert: Gala performance begins at 3 p.m. on June 3 at the Newman Auditorium on the Santa Rosa Junior College campus in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information visit music.santarosa.edu

Beatles Flashback: Fab Four tribute band plays for the Sunday Terrace Concerts season opener from 1-4 p.m. on June 3 at the Village Terrace in Montgomery Village in Santa Rosa. Admissions is free. For more information call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com

Most Popular Stories
New home for Willi’s Wine Bar
Man with gun arrested at Santa Rosa Target store
Homeless camp along Joe Rodota Trail to be cleared
Petaluma man to face trial for helping wife kill herself
Fence-leaning dummy prompts 911 call in Santa Rosa
Police: DUI suspect had open bourbon bottle during Santa Rosa-Petaluma chase
Hiker dies after falling from Yosemite's Half Dome trail
Judge rules 30-year-old New York man must move out of his parents' house
Show Comment