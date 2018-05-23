From huge music stars rockin' BottleRock in Napa to classic cars on display in Sebastopol, there's plenty of entertainment to keep you busy around Sonoma County.

Friday, May 25

Emmanuel: The Latino pop singer performs, "The Hits Tour," at 8 on Friday night at the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $91-$131 and $146 for VIP. For more information call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org

BottleRock Napa Valley: Pop star Bruno Mars headlines the three-day food and music festival opening Friday at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa. Tickets to are sold out. For more information visit bottlerocknapavalley.com

Trevor Hall: Acoustic rock, reggae and Sanskrit chanting begins at 8 p.m. of Friday at the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma. Tickets to this event are $25-$30. For more information call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com

The Gentlemen Basterds: An improv comedy variety show with music and games beings at 7:30 Friday night at 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15. For more information call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com

Saturday, May 26

Michael Jackson Tribute: Danny Dash Andrews impersonates the King of Pop at 8 p.m. Saturday at the House of Rock in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25-$50. For more information call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com

Rancho Day: Living history and hands-on crafts and activities from Mexican California is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday at Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park. Tickets are $2-$3. For more information call 707-938-9547 or visit sonomaparks.org

Chateau Sonoma French Flea Market: French imports, antique and vintage wares are up for grabs from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Cornerstone Sonoma. Admissions to this event is free. For more information call 707-935-8553 or visit chateausonoma.com

Driven To Perfection Classic Car Show and Cruise: The 6th Annual Driven to Perfection Classic Car Show and Cruise features over 200 classic, pre-1976 cars, trucks and tractors, food, beer and wine, raffle items, and awards. There is also a costume contest, so come dressed in your best 50s and 60s costumes! Saturday, May 26 at 10 a.m. at O'Reilly Media in Sebastopol. Tickets are $7 and benefits the Sebastopol Area Senior Center. For more information call 707-829-2440 or email dean@sebastopolseniorcenter.org

Sunday, May 27

Geoff Tate: Headline Comedy begins at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday with a karaoke after-party at 9:30 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $15-$20 and benefits youth charity. For more information visit geofftate.eventbrite.com

Oysterpalooza: Music and food festival with five bands including The HA Band performs from noon-7 p.m. on Sunday at Rocker Oysterfeller's in Valley Ford. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information call 707-876-1983 or visit rockeroysterfellers.com

Windsor Farmer's Market: Enjoy local fresh produce and many more delicious foods at the Windsor farmer's market on Sunday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Windsor Town Green. Admissions to this event are free. For more information call 707-246-6741 or email Tina@windsorfarmersmarket.com

Monday, May 28

Avenue of the Flags: Memorial Day observance with guest speakers, American flag displays, Redwood Chordsmen performance and food beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday at Santa Rosa Memorial Park. Admissions to this event is free. For more information visit srmp.org

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: Enjoy stories, arts and crafts and movement games on the last Monday of the month at 10 a.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa. The activities are designed for children between the ages of 1 and 5. Tickets are $5 per child and up to 2 adults per child are free before 11 a.m. After 11 a.m., regular museum admission applies. For more information visit schulzmuseum.org