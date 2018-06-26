s
Things to do this week in Sonoma County, June 29-July 8

HANNAH APPEL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | June 26, 2018
From free movies to fireworks galore, there's plenty to keep you busy coming up in Sonoma County. ﻿﻿

Friday, June 29

Kate Wolf Music Festival: Four musical stages over 150 acres, on site camping, international food court, and more at the Black Oak Ranch, Laytonville. Through July 1. Tickets are $45-$355. Headliners include Indigo Girls and Los Lobos. Some proceeds to go to Disaster Fund for Mendocino County fire victims. For more information visit katewolfmusicfestival.com

David Luning Band: Americana-style band performing at the Friday Night Live summer concert series at 6:30 p.m. on June 29 at the Cloverdale Plaza. Admission is free. For more information call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

“Coco”: Oscar-winning Disney-Pixar film playing at Free Movies on the Green at 7 p.m. on June 29 at Weill Hall and Lawn in the Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Three for Silver: Live music and the Got Balls food truck, poolside at the Sandman Summer Nights series from 6-9 p.m. on June 29 at the Sandman Hotel, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information call 707-293-2100 or visit sandmansantarosa.com.

Stax City: Blues and soul music at the Funky Fridays summer concert series at 7 p.m. on June 29 at the Hood Mansion, Sonoma Valley. Tickets are $10. For more information call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

Saturday, June 30

Bianca del Rio: Alter ego of “clown in a gown” Roy Haylock performs at 8 p.m. on June 30 at the Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $39.50-$205. For more information call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Slum Village: Hip-hop group from Detroit performing at 8:30 p.m. on June 30 at the Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $24-$29. For more information call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Marin County Fair: Michael Franti performs. Starts 7:30 p.m. on June 30 at the Marin Center, San Rafael. Starts daily 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and lasts through July 4. Tickets are $12-$15. For more information visit marinfair.org.

Gavin DeGraw: Pop, soul and rock musician, performing at the summer concert series opener at 7 p.m. on June 30 at Mondavi Winery, Oakville. Sold out. For more information call 888-766-6328 or visit robertmondaviwinery.com.

Petty Theft: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band preforming from noon-3 p.m. on June 30 at the Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. Benefits Rincon Valley Education Foundation. For more information call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Aiko Tanaka and Sierra Kutow: Stand-up comedy show at 7 p.m. on June 30 at The Laugh Cellar, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $28. For more information call 707-843-3824 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

All-American Zin Day: Food and wine tasting from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on June 30 at five Dry Creek Valley family wineries, Healdsburg. Tickets are $25-$55. For more information call 888-433-6555 or visit familywineriesdrycreek.com.

Guernevillle Fireworks & Independence Day Celebration: 4th of July fireworks celebration on June 30 at the Lark Drugs parking lot, Guerneville. Event starts at 3 p.m., fireworks begin at dusk. Admission is free. For more information www.eventbrite.com/e/guerneville-fireworks.

Sunday, July 1

42nd annual Penngrove Parade & BBQ: Parade at 11 a.m. on Main Street, Penngrove. Admission is free. Train Wreck Junction and barbecue from noon-4 p.m. at Penngrove Park. For more information call 707-794-1516 or visit penngrovesocialfiremen.org.

The Coffis Brothers and the Mountain Men: Rock and blues music in the Backyard BBQ Series at 6 p.m. on July 1 at Twin Oaks Roadhouse, Penngrove. Tickets are $10-$20. For more information call 707-795-5118 or visit twinoaksroadhouse.com.

Burnside: Funk and indie band live at Juilliard 25th season opener from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on July 1 at Juilliard Park, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information call 707-543-4512 or visit srcity.org.

Isabel Allende: In conversation with Michael Krasny at 4 p.m. on July 1 in Ellis Auditorium at the Santa Rosa Junior College, Petaluma campus. Admission is free, reservations required. Literacyworks fundraiser. For more information call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Fireworks over Bodega Bay: The festivities start at 9:30 p.m. on July 1. Admission is free. For more information visit www.bodegabay.com or email chamber@bodegabayca.org.

“Honky”: Thought-provoking dark comedy addressing racism, closes at 2 p.m. on July 1 at the Left Edge Studio Theatre in the Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25-$40. For more information call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”: Documentary about Mister Fred Rogers at noon on July 1 at the Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets are $9-$11.50. Proceeds benefit KRCB and First 5 Sonoma County. For more information call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Garratt Wilkin & The Parrotheads: Jimmy Buffett tribute band performing from noon-3 p.m. on July 1 at the Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. Benefits Piner High School Athletic Hall of Fame. For more information call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Monday, July 2

Eddie Money: Rocker known for hit song "Two Tickets to Paradise," performing at 7:30 p.m. on July 2 at the Marin County Fair, Marin Center, San Rafael. Tickets are $12-$50. For more information call 415-473-6800 or visit marinfair.org.

Tuesday, July 3

Trace Repeat: Funk and soul band performing at the Tuesdays in the Plaza concert series from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. on July 3 at the Healdsburg Plaza. Admission is free. For more information call 707-431-3301 or visit ci.healdsburg.ca.us.

Lyrics Born: Rapper plus Jelly Bread rock band performing from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. on July 3. Doors 4:20 p.m. at the Lagunitas Brewing Company, Petaluma. Admission is free, tickets required. For more information visit eventbrite.com/e/live-at-lagunitas-lyrics-born-w-jelly-bread-tickets-45030724108.

Windsor Kaboom!: Independence Day fireworks celebration and Foreverland musical performance on July 3 at Keiser Park, Windsor. Event starts at 4 p.m., fireworks start at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for ages 18+, $5 for ages 3-17, and free for ages 2 and under. For more information visit windsorkaboom.com.

Sebastopol Fireworks Extravaganza & Music Festival: Live music and raffle concluded by Independence Day fireworks celebration on July 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the Analy High School football field, Sebastopol. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6-11, and free for kids under 6. Proceeds are donated back to community. For more information visit www.sebastopolkiwanis.org.

Wednesday, July 4

Cloverdale 4th of July Fireworks: 4th of July firework celebration on July 4 at 9 p.m. at the Cloverdale High School football field, Cloverdale. Admission is free. For more information visit cloverdalechamber.com/events/11697.

Healdsburg Fireworks Celebration: 4th of July fireworks celebration on July 4 from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. at the Healdsburg High School sports field, Healdsburg. Admission is free. For more information visit healdsburgfireworks.org/location.

July 4th Red, White, & BOOM Festival: Afternoon and evening of food, live music, and kids' activities concluding with an Independence Day fireworks celebration on July 4 from 3 p.m.-10 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for kids 5-11, and free for kids under 5. For more information visit srboom.com/new.

4th of July Fireworks Spectacular: Transcendence Theatre Company joins Santa Rosa Symphony for Independence Day celebration concluding with fireworks on July 4 at the Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Events start at 7:30 p.m., fireworks begin at dusk. For more information visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

4th of July Fireworks & Live Bands: Local bands and Independence Day fireworks celebration on July 4 from 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m. at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma. Admission is free. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events.

Sonoma's 4th of July on the Plaza: All-day celebration featuring games, live music, and a parade celebrating veterans on July 4. Parade starts at 10 a.m., fireworks begin at 9 p.m. at the Sonoma Plaza, Sonoma. Admission is free. For more information visit www.sonomacounty.com/sonoma-events.

Kenwood 4th of July Hometown Parade: Pancake breakfast, footrace, parade, BBQ, and fireworks on July 4 at the Kenwood Plaza Park, Kenwood. Events start at 10:30 a.m., fireworks begin at dusk. Admission is free. For more information visit www.kenwoodparade.org.

Thursday, July 5

Michael Bolivar & Lightforce: Jazz ballads, funk and rhythm and blues at 8 p.m. on July 5 at the Redwood Café, Cotati. Tickets are $10-$15. For more information call 707-795-7868 or visit redwoodcafe.com.

Everly Brothers Experience: Zmed Brothers preforming at the "Rockin’ the River" summer concert series from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Guerneville Plaza. Admission is free. For more information call 707-869-9403 or visit facebook.com/rockintheriver.

Friday, July 6

John Lee Hooker Jr.: Blues and gospel musician preforming at 7 and 9 p.m. on July 6 at Blue Note Napa. Tickets are $19.75-$50. For more information call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

Gal Holiday: Honky-tonk music at the Friday Night Live summer concert series at 6:30 p.m. on July 6 at the Cloverdale Plaza. Admission is free. For more information call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Parcivillian: Danceable songs and ballads at 7:30 p.m. on July 6 at the HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets are $10. For more information call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk-sebastopol.ticketfly.com.

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters: 1960s hillbilly meets British invasion rock at 7 p.m. on July 6 at the Lincoln Theater, Yountville. Tickets are $50-$85. For more information call 707-944-9900 or visit lincolntheater.com.

Funky Dozen: Dance music from the ’70s to the ’90s at the Funky Fridays concert series at 7 p.m. on July 6 at the Hood Mansion, Sonoma Valley. Tickets are $10. For more information call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

Saturday, July 7

Wine Country Big Q: Barbecue festival and competition with seminars and cooking demonstrations from 1-5 p.m. on July 7 at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma. Tickets are $20-$75. For more information call 707-837-1928 or visit winecountrybigq.com.

Citizen Cope: Blues, soul, folk, and rock musician at the Mondavi summer concert series at 7 p.m. on July 7 at the Mondavi Winery, Oakville. General admission sold out, dinner/show is $195. For more information call 888-766-6328 or visit robertmondaviwinery.com.

Rosapalooza!: Style and flavor of Lalapalooza, with Alice in the Garden and Plush preforming at 8 p.m. on July 7 at the House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12-$15. For more information call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.

Mendocino Music Festival: Concert series opens with "Soloists Together," at 2 p.m. on July 7 at the Tent Concert Hall, Mendocino. Tickets are $15-$40. Lasts through July 21. For more information call 707-937-2044 or visit mendocinomusic.org.

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: Iglesias performs his "One Show Fits All" world tour at 7:30 p.m. on July 7 at Weill Hall and Lawn in the Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$75. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Life in the Fast Lane: Eagles tribute band performing at the Rockin’ Concerts series from noon-3 p.m. on July 7 at the Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. Proceeds benefit the Sonoma Humane Society. For more information call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Sunday, July 8

William Florian: Musician performing "Those Were the Days ‒ The Spirit & Songs of the ’60s," at 4 p.m. on July 8 at the Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Isle of Klezbos: New York City-based all-female klezmer sextet preforming at 7 p.m. on July 8 at Congregation Ner Shalom, Cotati. Tickets are $10-$30. For more information call 707-664-8622 or visit nershalom.org.

Arts & Street Printing Festival: Interactive printmaking and live music from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on July 8 at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Admission is free. For more information call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Hot Grubb: Country rock band performing at 6 p.m. on July 8 in the Backyard BBQ Series at Twin Oaks Roadhouse, Penngrove. Tickets are $10-$20. Fore more information call 707-795-5118 or visit twinoaksroadhouse.com.

Michael McDonald: Grammy-winning soul and blues musician performing at 6 p.m. on July 8 at Rodney Strong Vineyards, Healdsburg. Tickets are $89-$129. For more information call 707-431-1533 or visit rodneystrongconcertseries.com.

Music, cars and fun: Model T car show, Traveling Sonoma County Fair, and J Silverheels rock and oldies band. Festivities from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on July 8 at the Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. Proceeds benefit Luther Burbank Home and Gardens. For more information call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

La Gente: World music, reggae, and Cumbia live from 5-7 p.m. on July 8 at Juilliard Park, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information call 707-543-4512 or visit srcity.org.

