Things to do this week in Sonoma County, June 29-July 8

From free movies to fireworks galore, there's plenty to keep you busy coming up in Sonoma County. ﻿﻿

Friday, June 29

Kate Wolf Music Festival: Four musical stages over 150 acres, on site camping, international food court, and more at the Black Oak Ranch, Laytonville. Through July 1. Tickets are $45-$355. Headliners include Indigo Girls and Los Lobos. Some proceeds to go to Disaster Fund for Mendocino County fire victims. For more information visit katewolfmusicfestival.com

David Luning Band: Americana-style band performing at the Friday Night Live summer concert series at 6:30 p.m. on June 29 at the Cloverdale Plaza. Admission is free. For more information call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

“Coco”: Oscar-winning Disney-Pixar film playing at Free Movies on the Green at 7 p.m. on June 29 at Weill Hall and Lawn in the Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Three for Silver: Live music and the Got Balls food truck, poolside at the Sandman Summer Nights series from 6-9 p.m. on June 29 at the Sandman Hotel, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information call 707-293-2100 or visit sandmansantarosa.com.

Stax City: Blues and soul music at the Funky Fridays summer concert series at 7 p.m. on June 29 at the Hood Mansion, Sonoma Valley. Tickets are $10. For more information call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

Saturday, June 30

Bianca del Rio: Alter ego of “clown in a gown” Roy Haylock performs at 8 p.m. on June 30 at the Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $39.50-$205. For more information call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Slum Village: Hip-hop group from Detroit performing at 8:30 p.m. on June 30 at the Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $24-$29. For more information call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Marin County Fair: Michael Franti performs. Starts 7:30 p.m. on June 30 at the Marin Center, San Rafael. Starts daily 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and lasts through July 4. Tickets are $12-$15. For more information visit marinfair.org.

Gavin DeGraw: Pop, soul and rock musician, performing at the summer concert series opener at 7 p.m. on June 30 at Mondavi Winery, Oakville. Sold out. For more information call 888-766-6328 or visit robertmondaviwinery.com.

Petty Theft: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band preforming from noon-3 p.m. on June 30 at the Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. Benefits Rincon Valley Education Foundation. For more information call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Aiko Tanaka and Sierra Kutow: Stand-up comedy show at 7 p.m. on June 30 at The Laugh Cellar, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $28. For more information call 707-843-3824 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

All-American Zin Day: Food and wine tasting from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on June 30 at five Dry Creek Valley family wineries, Healdsburg. Tickets are $25-$55. For more information call 888-433-6555 or visit familywineriesdrycreek.com.

Guernevillle Fireworks & Independence Day Celebration: 4th of July fireworks celebration on June 30 at the Lark Drugs parking lot, Guerneville. Event starts at 3 p.m., fireworks begin at dusk. Admission is free. For more information www.eventbrite.com/e/guerneville-fireworks.

Sunday, July 1

42nd annual Penngrove Parade & BBQ: Parade at 11 a.m. on Main Street, Penngrove. Admission is free. Train Wreck Junction and barbecue from noon-4 p.m. at Penngrove Park. For more information call 707-794-1516 or visit penngrovesocialfiremen.org.