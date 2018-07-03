s
Things to do this week in Sonoma County, July 6-July 15

HANNAH APPEL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | July 3, 2018
X

From classic cars to classic rock, there's plenty to keep you busy coming up in Sonoma County.

Friday, July 6

John Lee Hooker Jr.: Blues and gospel musician performs at 7 and 9 p.m. on July 6 at Blue Note Napa. Tickets are $19.75-$50. For more information call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

Gal Holiday: Honky-tonk music at the Friday Night Live summer concert series at 6:30 p.m. on July 6 at the Cloverdale Plaza. Admission is free. For more information call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Parcivillian: Danceable songs and ballads at 7:30 p.m. on July 6 at the HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets are $10. For more information call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk-sebastopol.ticketfly.com.

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters: 1960s hillbilly meets British invasion rock at 7 p.m. on July 6 at the Lincoln Theater, Yountville. Tickets are $50-$85. For more information call 707-944-9900 or visit lincolntheater.com.

Funky Dozen: Dance music from the ’70s to the ’90s at the Funky Fridays concert series at 7 p.m. on July 6 at the Hood Mansion, Sonoma Valley. Tickets are $10. For more information call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

Saturday, July 7

Wine Country Big Q: Barbecue festival and competition with seminars and cooking demonstrations from 1-5 p.m. on July 7 at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma. Tickets are $20-$75. For more information call 707-837-1928 or visit winecountrybigq.com.

Citizen Cope: Blues, soul, folk, and rock musician at the Mondavi summer concert series at 7 p.m. on July 7 at the Mondavi Winery, Oakville. General admission sold out, dinner/show is $195. For more information call 888-766-6328 or visit robertmondaviwinery.com.

Rosapalooza!: Style and flavor of Lalapalooza, with Alice in the Garden and Plush performing at 8 p.m. on July 7 at the House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12-$15. For more information call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.

Mendocino Music Festival: Concert series opens with "Soloists Together," at 2 p.m. on July 7 at the Tent Concert Hall, Mendocino. Tickets are $15-$40. Lasts through July 21. For more information call 707-937-2044 or visit mendocinomusic.org.

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: Iglesias performs his "One Show Fits All" world tour at 7:30 p.m. on July 7 at Weill Hall and Lawn in the Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$75. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Life in the Fast Lane: Eagles tribute band performs at the Rockin’ Concerts series from noon-3 p.m. on July 7 at the Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. Proceeds benefit the Sonoma Humane Society. For more information call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Sunday, July 8

William Florian: Musician performing "Those Were the Days ‒ The Spirit & Songs of the ’60s," at 4 p.m. on July 8 at the Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Isle of Klezbos: New York City-based all-female klezmer sextet performs at 7 p.m. on July 8 at Congregation Ner Shalom, Cotati. Tickets are $10-$30. For more information call 707-664-8622 or visit nershalom.org.

Arts & Street Printing Festival: Interactive printmaking and live music from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on July 8 at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Admission is free. For more information call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Hot Grubb: Country rock band performs at 6 p.m. on July 8 in the Backyard BBQ Series at Twin Oaks Roadhouse, Penngrove. Tickets are $10-$20. Fore more information call 707-795-5118 or visit twinoaksroadhouse.com.

Michael McDonald: Grammy-winning soul and blues musician performs at 6 p.m. on July 8 at Rodney Strong Vineyards, Healdsburg. Tickets are $89-$129. For more information call 707-431-1533 or visit rodneystrongconcertseries.com.

Music, cars and fun: Model T car show, Traveling Sonoma County Fair, and J Silverheels rock and oldies band. Festivities from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on July 8 at the Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. Proceeds benefit Luther Burbank Home and Gardens. For more information call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

La Gente: World music, reggae, and Cumbia live from 5-7 p.m. on July 8 at Juilliard Park, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information call 707-543-4512 or visit srcity.org.

Monday, July 9

Daniel de Vise: Pulitzer Prize-winning author and journalist discusses "The Comeback,"at 7 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books in Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information call 707-578-8938 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

James McMurtry: Rock and folk musician performs from 6-9 p.m. at Lagunitas Brewing Company, Petaluma. Doors close at 4:20 p.m. Admission is free but tickets are required. For more information visit https://bit.ly/2IDdUm6

Tuesday, July 10

"Singin’ in the Rain": Classic film shown at The Atomic Lounge Show concert in the "Stars Under the Stars" season opener at 7 p.m. at the St. Francis Winery, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information call 707-538-9463 or visit stfranciswinery.com.

Twang Ditty: Country music at the Tuesdays in the Plaza concert series from 6-8 p.m. at the Healdsburg Plaza. Admission is free. For more information call 707-431-3301 pr visit ci.healdsburg.ca.us.

Wednesday, July 11

Wee Willie Walker & Terrie Odabi: Blues musicians performs at the Peacetown summer concert series from 5-8 p.m. at Ives Park, Sebastopol. Admission is free. For more information call 707-508-5449 or visit peacetown.org.

Thursday, July 12

Family Crest: Orchestral indie rock band from San Francisco performs at the KRSH Backyard Concerts summer music series at 6 p.m. at KRSH, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information call 707-588-0707 or visit krsh.com.

Pete Escovedo Latin Jazz Ensemble: Concert series at 5:30-8 p.m. in the Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. Proceeds benefit Forgotten Felines. For more information call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Dana Fuchs: Southern rock, soul, roots and blues band performs during the Summer Nights on the Green concert at 6 p.m. in the Windsor Town Green. Admission is free. For more information call 707-838-1260 or visit townofwindsor.com.

Aja Gabel: "The Ensemble"discussion and book signing at the Thumbprint Pairings series at 6:30 p.m. at Thumbprint Cellars, Healdsburg. Admission is free. For more information visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Friday, July 13

Toots and The Maytals: Grammy-winning Jamaican reggae band performs at 7 p.m. at SOMO Village, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $31-$34. For more information visit somoconcerts.com.

Dirty Revival: Funky soul/rock band performs at the Friday Night Live summer concert series at 6:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Plaza. Admission is free. For more information call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Marcy Smothers: North Bay food personality, author of "Eat Like Walt,"explores Disneyland cuisine at 7 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Admission is free. For more information call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

‘Fantastical Family Night’: Transcendence Theatre Company performing dance and music from Broadway and Disney at 7:30 p.m. on July 13-14 at Jack London Park, Glen Ellen. Tickets are $45-$150. fore more information call 877-424-1414 or visit bestnightever.org.

Gator Nation: Cajun, zydeco and New Orleans rhythm and blues band performs at the Funky Fridays summer concert series at 7 p.m. at the Hood Mansion, Sonoma Valley. Tickets are $10. For more information call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

Mystic Roots Band: Five-piece pop reggae fusion band from Chico performs at 9 p.m. at the HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets are $13-$15. For more information call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk-sebastopol.ticketfly.com.

Rap Contest: Live original song competition for independent artists at 7:30 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $20. For more information call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

‘Shakespeare in Love’: Fifth and final season opener at 7 p.m. on July 13-15. Part of the Shakespeare in the Cannery series in Railroad Square, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10-$30. Through Aug. 5. For more information visit shakespeareinthecannery.com.

Saturday, July 14

Pride & Joy: Pop and soul band performing dance music from the ’60s to the ’80s from 6-10 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse. Tickets are $20. For more information call 707-869-0821 or visit rionidoroadhouse.com.

Brandi Carlile: Folk rock and Americana singer-songwriter performing at the Mondavi summer concert series at 7 p.m. at Mondavi Winery, Oakville. Tickets are $123. For more information call 888-766-6328 or visit robertmondaviwinery.com.

Steelin’ Dan: Steely Dan tribute band performing at 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $20. For more information call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Cartoonist Annie Wong: Creator of "Headexplodie," speaking at the Second Saturday Cartoonist series from 1-3 p.m. at the Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5-$12. For more information call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Las Dos Grandes Senores de la Cancion Ranchera: Mexico’s Yolanda del Rio and Beatriz Adriana performs at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $36-$86. For more information call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Rivertown Revival's Nautical Mass: Live music on four stages and $5 weddings from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. at Steamer Landing Park, Petaluma. Tickets are $5-$15. For more information call rivertownrevival.com.

Un Deux Trois: Traditional French music plus La Guinguette at the Bastille Day celebration at 8 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $20-$23. For more information call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sunday, July 15

Bastille Day Bash: Oddjob Ensemble, French sing-alongs, food, wine, petanque, treasure hunt, and games from noon-4 p.m. at Juilliard Park, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information visit facebook.com/events/2177478228933800/.

Savannah Blu: Five-piece contemporary bluegrass band performs from 5-7 p.m. in the Live at Juilliard Park series in Juilliard Park, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information call 707-543-4512 or visit srcity.org.

Bluegrass & Craft Beer Festival: Headliners Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder performing at 2 p.m. at Weill Hall and Lawn at the Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$55. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Linda Stonestreet: Folk musician performs from 2-4 p.m. in the Sunday Afternoons on the Patio summer series at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Admission is free. For more information call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

