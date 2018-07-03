Things to do this week in Sonoma County, July 6-July 15

From classic cars to classic rock, there's plenty to keep you busy coming up in Sonoma County.

Friday, July 6



John Lee Hooker Jr.: Blues and gospel musician performs at 7 and 9 p.m. on July 6 at Blue Note Napa. Tickets are $19.75-$50. For more information call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

Gal Holiday: Honky-tonk music at the Friday Night Live summer concert series at 6:30 p.m. on July 6 at the Cloverdale Plaza. Admission is free. For more information call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Parcivillian: Danceable songs and ballads at 7:30 p.m. on July 6 at the HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets are $10. For more information call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk-sebastopol.ticketfly.com.

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters: 1960s hillbilly meets British invasion rock at 7 p.m. on July 6 at the Lincoln Theater, Yountville. Tickets are $50-$85. For more information call 707-944-9900 or visit lincolntheater.com.

Funky Dozen: Dance music from the ’70s to the ’90s at the Funky Fridays concert series at 7 p.m. on July 6 at the Hood Mansion, Sonoma Valley. Tickets are $10. For more information call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

Saturday, July 7



Wine Country Big Q: Barbecue festival and competition with seminars and cooking demonstrations from 1-5 p.m. on July 7 at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma. Tickets are $20-$75. For more information call 707-837-1928 or visit winecountrybigq.com.

Citizen Cope: Blues, soul, folk, and rock musician at the Mondavi summer concert series at 7 p.m. on July 7 at the Mondavi Winery, Oakville. General admission sold out, dinner/show is $195. For more information call 888-766-6328 or visit robertmondaviwinery.com.

Rosapalooza!: Style and flavor of Lalapalooza, with Alice in the Garden and Plush performing at 8 p.m. on July 7 at the House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12-$15. For more information call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.

Mendocino Music Festival: Concert series opens with "Soloists Together," at 2 p.m. on July 7 at the Tent Concert Hall, Mendocino. Tickets are $15-$40. Lasts through July 21. For more information call 707-937-2044 or visit mendocinomusic.org.

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: Iglesias performs his "One Show Fits All" world tour at 7:30 p.m. on July 7 at Weill Hall and Lawn in the Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$75. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Life in the Fast Lane: Eagles tribute band performs at the Rockin’ Concerts series from noon-3 p.m. on July 7 at the Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. Proceeds benefit the Sonoma Humane Society. For more information call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Sunday, July 8



William Florian: Musician performing "Those Were the Days ‒ The Spirit & Songs of the ’60s," at 4 p.m. on July 8 at the Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Isle of Klezbos: New York City-based all-female klezmer sextet performs at 7 p.m. on July 8 at Congregation Ner Shalom, Cotati. Tickets are $10-$30. For more information call 707-664-8622 or visit nershalom.org.

Arts & Street Printing Festival: Interactive printmaking and live music from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on July 8 at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Admission is free. For more information call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.