Things to do this week in Sonoma County, July 13-July 22

From free movies in the park to $ 5 weddings at Rivertown Revival, there's plenty to keep you busy coming up in Sonoma County.

Friday, July 13

Toots and The Maytals: Grammy-winning Jamaican reggae band performs at 7 p.m. at SOMO Village, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $31-$34. For more information visit somoconcerts.com.

Dirty Revival: Funky soul/rock band performs at the Friday Night Live summer concert series at 6:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Plaza. Admission is free. For more information call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Marcy Smothers: North Bay food personality, author of "Eat Like Walt," explores Disneyland cuisine at 7 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Admission is free. For more information call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

"Fantastical Family Night": Transcendence Theatre Company performs dance and music from Broadway and Disney at 7:30 p.m. on July 13-14 at Jack London Park, Glen Ellen. Tickets are $45-$150. fore more information call 877-424-1414 or visit bestnightever.org.

Gator Nation: Cajun, zydeco and New Orleans rhythm and blues band performs at the Funky Fridays summer concert series at 7 p.m. at the Hood Mansion, Sonoma Valley. Tickets are $10. For more information call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

Mystic Roots Band: Five-piece pop reggae fusion band from Chico performs at 9 p.m. at the HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets are $13-$15. For more information call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk-sebastopol.ticketfly.com.

Rap Contest: Live original song competition for independent artists at 7:30 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $20. For more information call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

"Shakespeare in Love": The fifth and final season opener at 7 p.m. on July 13-15. Part of the Shakespeare in the Cannery series in Railroad Square, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10-$30. Through Aug. 5. For more information visit shakespeareinthecannery.com.

Saturday, July 14

Pride & Joy: The pop and soul band performs dance music from 6-10 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse. Tickets are $20. For more information call 707-869-0821 or visit rionidoroadhouse.com.

Brandi Carlile: The folk rock and Americana singer-songwriter performs at the Mondavi summer concert series at 7 p.m. at Mondavi Winery, Oakville. Tickets are $123. For more information call 888-766-6328 or visit robertmondaviwinery.com.

Steelin’ Dan: Steely Dan tribute band performs at 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $20. For more information call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Cartoonist Annie Wong: The creator of "Headexplodie" speaks as part of the Second Saturday Cartoonist series from 1-3 p.m. at the Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5-$12. For more information call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Las Dos Grandes Senores de la Cancion Ranchera: Mexico’s Yolanda del Rio and Beatriz Adriana performs at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $36-$86. For more information call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Rivertown Revival's Nautical Mass: Live music on four stages and $5 weddings from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. at Steamer Landing Park, Petaluma. Tickets are $5-$15. For more information call rivertownrevival.com.

Un Deux Trois: Traditional French music plus La Guinguette at the Bastille Day celebration at 8 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $20-$23. For more information call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sunday, July 15

Bastille Day Bash: Oddjob Ensemble, French sing-alongs, food, wine, petanque, treasure hunt, and games from noon-4 p.m. at Juilliard Park, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information visit facebook.com/events/2177478228933800/.