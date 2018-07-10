s
Things to do this week in Sonoma County, July 13-July 22

DIANNE REBER HART AND HANNAH APPEL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | July 10, 2018
The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

From free movies in the park to $ 5 weddings at Rivertown Revival, there's plenty to keep you busy coming up in Sonoma County.

Friday, July 13

Toots and The Maytals: Grammy-winning Jamaican reggae band performs at 7 p.m. at SOMO Village, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $31-$34. For more information visit somoconcerts.com.

Dirty Revival: Funky soul/rock band performs at the Friday Night Live summer concert series at 6:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Plaza. Admission is free. For more information call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Marcy Smothers: North Bay food personality, author of "Eat Like Walt," explores Disneyland cuisine at 7 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Admission is free. For more information call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

"Fantastical Family Night": Transcendence Theatre Company performs dance and music from Broadway and Disney at 7:30 p.m. on July 13-14 at Jack London Park, Glen Ellen. Tickets are $45-$150. fore more information call 877-424-1414 or visit bestnightever.org.

Gator Nation: Cajun, zydeco and New Orleans rhythm and blues band performs at the Funky Fridays summer concert series at 7 p.m. at the Hood Mansion, Sonoma Valley. Tickets are $10. For more information call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

Mystic Roots Band: Five-piece pop reggae fusion band from Chico performs at 9 p.m. at the HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets are $13-$15. For more information call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk-sebastopol.ticketfly.com.

Rap Contest: Live original song competition for independent artists at 7:30 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $20. For more information call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

"Shakespeare in Love": The fifth and final season opener at 7 p.m. on July 13-15. Part of the Shakespeare in the Cannery series in Railroad Square, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10-$30. Through Aug. 5. For more information visit shakespeareinthecannery.com.

Saturday, July 14

Pride & Joy: The pop and soul band performs dance music from 6-10 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse. Tickets are $20. For more information call 707-869-0821 or visit rionidoroadhouse.com.

Brandi Carlile: The folk rock and Americana singer-songwriter performs at the Mondavi summer concert series at 7 p.m. at Mondavi Winery, Oakville. Tickets are $123. For more information call 888-766-6328 or visit robertmondaviwinery.com.

Steelin’ Dan: Steely Dan tribute band performs at 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $20. For more information call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Cartoonist Annie Wong: The creator of "Headexplodie" speaks as part of the Second Saturday Cartoonist series from 1-3 p.m. at the Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5-$12. For more information call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Las Dos Grandes Senores de la Cancion Ranchera: Mexico’s Yolanda del Rio and Beatriz Adriana performs at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $36-$86. For more information call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Rivertown Revival's Nautical Mass: Live music on four stages and $5 weddings from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. at Steamer Landing Park, Petaluma. Tickets are $5-$15. For more information call rivertownrevival.com.

Un Deux Trois: Traditional French music plus La Guinguette at the Bastille Day celebration at 8 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $20-$23. For more information call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sunday, July 15

Bastille Day Bash: Oddjob Ensemble, French sing-alongs, food, wine, petanque, treasure hunt, and games from noon-4 p.m. at Juilliard Park, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information visit facebook.com/events/2177478228933800/.

Savannah Blu: Five-piece contemporary bluegrass band performs from 5-7 p.m. in the Live at Juilliard Park series in Juilliard Park, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information call 707-543-4512 or visit srcity.org.

Bluegrass & Craft Beer Festival: Headliners Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder performing at 2 p.m. at Weill Hall and Lawn at the Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$55. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Linda Stonestreet: Folk musician performs from 2-4 p.m. in the Sunday Afternoons on the Patio summer series at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Admission is free. For more information call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Monday, July 16

"Quiet Strength:" Pastel paintings by Teri Sloat from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Sebastopol Gallery. Admission is free. Lasts through July 28. For more information call 707-829-7200 or visit sebastopol-gallery.com.

Tuesday, July 17

"Moana": Disney musical adventure at Family Movie Nights in the Plaza at 8:45 p.m. at the Healdsburg Plaza. Admission is free. For more information visit ci.healdsburg.ca.us.

Shana Morrison & Caledonia: The pop/rock, rhythm and blues band performs at the Tuesdays in the Plaza concert series from 6-8 p.m. at the Healdsburg Plaza. Admission is free. For more information call 707-431-3301 or visit ci.healdsburg.ca.us.

"Rocky": Oscar-winning 1976 boxing drama with the Carlos Herrera Band at the Stars Under the Stars summer series at 7 p.m. at the St. Francis Winery, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information call 707-538-9463 or visit stfranciswinery.com.

Wednesday, July 18

Bach Jam!: Bring stringed instruments to jam or come to listen to Bach selections at 7:30 p.m. at the Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Admission is free. For more information call 707-836-0816 or visit raventheater.org.

Big Brother & The Holding Company: The rock band performs at the Peacetown summer concert series from 5-8 p.m. at Ives Park, Sebastopol. Admission is free. For more information call 707-508-5449 or visit peacetown.org.

Linda Castillo: The author of "A Gathering of Secrets" speaks as part of the Midweek Mystery series at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Copperfield’s Books in Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information call 707-578-8938 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Thursday, July 19

Marleen Valente & Grupo Invasion Latina: Hear cumbia, salsa, and bachata music at the Rockin’ the River summer concert series from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Guerneville Plaza. Admission is free. For more information call 707-869-9403 or visit facebook.com/rockintheriver/.

Tommy Castro and The Painkillers: Hear blues and rock music at the Summer Nights on the Green concert series at 6 p.m. on the Windsor Town Green. Admission is free. For more information call 707-838-1260 or visit townofwindsor.com.

Wine Country Comedy Festival: Chuckle with 24 stand-up comics over four days, opening at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the The Laugh Cellar, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $28. Lasts through July 22. For more information call 707-843-3824 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Friday, July 20

Rock Candy: Enjoy rock anthems from the 1970s-1990s at 8 p.m. at House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12-$12.50. For more information call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.

"Top Gun": Movie Night on the Square, food and lawn games at 6:30 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. Movie begins at dusk. Admission is free. For more information visit santarosametrochamber.com.

Diego’s Umbrella: The gypsy rock band performs at the Friday Night Live summer concert series at 6:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Plaza. Admission is free. For more information call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Dylan Black Project: Funk, rock, and blues band performs at the Funky Fridays summer concert series at 7 p.m. at the Hood Mansion, Sonoma Valley. Tickets are $10. For more information call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

Saturday, July 21

Midtown Social: Nine-piece soul, funk and rock ensemble performs at 8 p.m. at House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.

X Ambassadors: Alternative rock band plus Cobi performs as part of the Mondavi summer concert series at 7 p.m. at the Mondavi Winery, Oakville. Tickets are sold out. For more information call 888-766-6328 or visit robertmondaviwinery.com.

Mariah Parker’s Indo Latin Jazz Ensemble: Hear global fusion music at 8 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $22-$26. For more information call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Gay Wine Weekend Twilight T-Dance: Wine and dancing from 6:30-10 p.m. at the Chateau St. Jean Winery, Kenwood. Tickets are $80. Proceeds benefit Face to Face. For more information visit outinthevineyard.com.

Batach’a: Sonoma County Latin and Afro-Cuban band performs a Summer Backyard Concert from 4-6 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Arts Center. Admission is free. For more information visit facebook.com/events/980921995415762/.

"Back to the Future": Science fiction film at the Summer Drive-in Series. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., movie begins at dusk at the Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds. Tickets are $12-$45. For more information visit avfilmsociety.org.

5th Annual Surf Festival: Five Bay Area surf bands performing from 5-10 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse. Tickets are $12-$15. For more information call 707-869-0821 or visit facebook.com/riversurfmusic.

Los Tucanes de Tijuana: Hear Latin American music at 7:30 p.m. at the Weill Hall and Lawn in the Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$75. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Pop Fiction: Party band performs from noon-3 p.m. at the Village Court in Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. Proceeds benefit the Sunrise Rotary Kagoshima Student Exchange Program. For more information call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Sunday, July 22

Kristin Chenoweth: Award-winning actress and singer performs at the patron dinner and auction for the Arts for All Gala at 5:30 p.m. at Hall Winery, St. Helena. Tickets are $1,000. For more information call 707-927-3874 or visit festivalnapavalley.org.

Rainbow Girls: Folk and blues band performs at the Live at Juilliard summer concert series from 5-7 p.m. at Juilliard Park, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information call 707-543-4512 or visit srcity.org.

Third Rail: The country band performs from 1-4 p.m. at the Village Terrace in Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. Proceeds benefit Lost Hearts and Souls Horse Rescue. For more information call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

