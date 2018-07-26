Admission: $12 for ages 13 and older ($15 after Aug. 1), $7 for ages 7-12, free for ages 6 and under

If You Go

With music ranging from country hits to the star-studded Blues Festival, you’ll be sure to find a new favorite song to jam out to at the Sonoma County Fair concert series.

This diverse mix of both local acts and famous artists will perform at the Community Theater from Aug. 2 to Aug. 12. Concert tickets are included in the price of fair admission with discounted prices until Aug. 1. Optional concert package tickets are available for prices ranging from $39 to $44.

This year’s headlining acts include:

Queen Nation — The Queen tribute band performs note-for-note renditions of the classic rock band’s most famous hits. Clad in Freddy Mercury’s iconic leather garb, Queen Nation will perform quintessential Queen songs, such as “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Another One Bites the Dust.” 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2.

Batalla De Bandas — The fair’s popular annual Battle of the Bands, featuring local bands from the Sonoma County area. 7 p.m. Aug. 3.

Blues Festival — A lengthy show celebrating blues music and featuring some of the industry’s top stars. The festival’s lineup includes Blues Hall of Famer and guitar maestro Joe Louis Walker, as well as Grammy Award-winning musician Grady Champion. The show will conclude with a performance from Carolyn Wonderland, a musician said to rival the likes of Janis Joplin and Stevie Ray Vaughan. 5 p.m. Aug. 4.

Domingo De Fiesta — The multipart show honors Latin music and culture, featuring singers Ismael Galleogs and Uri Ceballos, paired with a lively performance from Mariachi Oro de Mexico and a dance by Ballet IMBA. 7 p.m. Aug. 5.

John Michael Montgomery — Famed country vocalist will perform his list of twangy hits, including “Life’s a Dance,” “Forever”’ and “I Swear.” 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6

Blood Sweat and Tears — The legendary horn-based band performs their unique blend of pop, jazz, and rock ’n’ roll music. The classic ’60s band is notable for their especially individual sound in hit songs, such as “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy,” “When I Die” and “Spinning Wheel.” 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7.

Super Diamond — The Neil Diamond tribute band will play the singer’s iconic music, including the melodic feel-good hits “‘Sweet Caroline” and “I’m a Believer.” 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8.

La Raza Obrera del Gurrumino y El Viejito — The cowboy-styled group will be performing their lively music. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9.

Sawyer Brown — The famed “Rolling Stones of Country Music,” will play country hits, such as “Some Girls Do,” “The Walk” and “Six Days on the Road.” The band is to put on a lively must-see performance, even after playing a staggering 4,500 shows. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10.

Elvis Impersonation Contest — Gel back your hair and tune into your favorite Elvis Presley hit as you watch these 10 Elvis impersonators perform with a live band as they compete for the $1,000 grand prize. Show up early for the fair’s Elvis Day. 8 p.m. Aug. 11.

Arkangel R-15 — The Mexican band will wrap up the fair’s concert series as they perform their unique “technobanda” dance music. 7 p.m. Aug. 12.