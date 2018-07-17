Looking for something fun to do? There's plenty to choose from coming up in Sonoma County. Three that we're really excited about are:

Wine Country Comedy Fest

Nearly two dozen standup comics, including Jenny Yang, Dave Nihill, Steve Bruner and Josh Cocks, will perform during the third annual event Friday - Sunday, at the Laugh Cellar, 5755 Mountain Hawk Drive, Santa Rosa. $20-$28. 415-350-6433, crushersofcomedy.com.

‘Top Gun’

See the 1986 Tom Cruise classic during “Movie Night on the Square,” with food and lawn games, starting at 6:30 on Friday, followed by movie at dusk at Santa Rosa’s Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. Free. santarosametrochamber.com.

Big Time Festival

Celebrate regional Native American traditions and culture at this 38th annual event from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Bear Valley at Point Reyes National Seashore. Speakers, dances, songs, storytelling, activities for kids. Free. www.nps.gov.

Want more? Here's some of the best events happening the next 10 days:

Friday, July 20

Rock Candy: Enjoy rock anthems from the 1970s-1990s at 8 p.m. at House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12-$12.50. For more information call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.

Diego’s Umbrella: The gypsy rock band performs at the Friday Night Live summer concert series at 6:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Plaza. Admission is free. For more information call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Dylan Black Project: Funk, rock, and blues band performs at the Funky Fridays summer concert series at 7 p.m. at the Hood Mansion, Sonoma Valley. Tickets are $10. For more information call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

Festival Napa Valley: Opening night of "Opera Under the Stars," at 6:30 at Meadowood Napa Valley, St. Helena. Sold out. Lasts through July 29. For more information call 707-927-3874 or visit festivalnapavalley.org.

Dgiin: Six-piece dance band performing original songs and international covers, some sung in French, from 6-10 at the Rio Nido Roadhouse. Admission is free. For more information call 707-869-0821 or visit rionidoroadhouse.com.

Saturday, July 21

Midtown Social: Nine-piece soul, funk and rock ensemble performs at 8 p.m. at House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.

X Ambassadors: Alternative rock band plus Cobi performs as part of the Mondavi summer concert series at 7 p.m. at the Mondavi Winery, Oakville. Tickets are sold out. For more information call 888-766-6328 or visit robertmondaviwinery.com.

Mariah Parker’s Indo Latin Jazz Ensemble: Hear global fusion music at 8 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $22-$26. For more information call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Gay Wine Weekend Twilight T-Dance: Wine and dancing from 6:30-10 p.m. at the Chateau St. Jean Winery, Kenwood. Tickets are $80. Proceeds benefit Face to Face. For more information visit outinthevineyard.com.

Batach’a: Sonoma County Latin and Afro-Cuban band performs a Summer Backyard Concert from 4-6 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Arts Center. Admission is free. For more information visit facebook.com/events/980921995415762/.

"Back to the Future": Science fiction film at the Summer Drive-in Series. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., movie begins at dusk at the Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds. Tickets are $12-$45. For more information visit avfilmsociety.org.

5th Annual Surf Festival: Five Bay Area surf bands performing from 5-10 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse. Tickets are $12-$15. For more information call 707-869-0821 or visit facebook.com/riversurfmusic.