Things to do this week in Sonoma County, July 20-July 29

DIANNE REBER HART AND HANNAH APPEL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | July 17, 2018, 12:49PM
| Updated 16 hours ago.
Looking for something fun to do? There's plenty to choose from coming up in Sonoma County. Three that we're really excited about are:

Wine Country Comedy Fest

Nearly two dozen standup comics, including Jenny Yang, Dave Nihill, Steve Bruner and Josh Cocks, will perform during the third annual event Friday - Sunday, at the Laugh Cellar, 5755 Mountain Hawk Drive, Santa Rosa. $20-$28. 415-350-6433, crushersofcomedy.com.

‘Top Gun’

See the 1986 Tom Cruise classic during “Movie Night on the Square,” with food and lawn games, starting at 6:30 on Friday, followed by movie at dusk at Santa Rosa’s Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. Free. santarosametrochamber.com.

Big Time Festival

Celebrate regional Native American traditions and culture at this 38th annual event from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Bear Valley at Point Reyes National Seashore. Speakers, dances, songs, storytelling, activities for kids. Free. www.nps.gov.

Want more? Here's some of the best events happening the next 10 days:

Friday, July 20

Rock Candy: Enjoy rock anthems from the 1970s-1990s at 8 p.m. at House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12-$12.50. For more information call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.

Diego’s Umbrella: The gypsy rock band performs at the Friday Night Live summer concert series at 6:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Plaza. Admission is free. For more information call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Dylan Black Project: Funk, rock, and blues band performs at the Funky Fridays summer concert series at 7 p.m. at the Hood Mansion, Sonoma Valley. Tickets are $10. For more information call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

Festival Napa Valley: Opening night of "Opera Under the Stars," at 6:30 at Meadowood Napa Valley, St. Helena. Sold out. Lasts through July 29. For more information call 707-927-3874 or visit festivalnapavalley.org.

Dgiin: Six-piece dance band performing original songs and international covers, some sung in French, from 6-10 at the Rio Nido Roadhouse. Admission is free. For more information call 707-869-0821 or visit rionidoroadhouse.com.

Saturday, July 21

Midtown Social: Nine-piece soul, funk and rock ensemble performs at 8 p.m. at House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.

X Ambassadors: Alternative rock band plus Cobi performs as part of the Mondavi summer concert series at 7 p.m. at the Mondavi Winery, Oakville. Tickets are sold out. For more information call 888-766-6328 or visit robertmondaviwinery.com.

Mariah Parker’s Indo Latin Jazz Ensemble: Hear global fusion music at 8 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $22-$26. For more information call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Gay Wine Weekend Twilight T-Dance: Wine and dancing from 6:30-10 p.m. at the Chateau St. Jean Winery, Kenwood. Tickets are $80. Proceeds benefit Face to Face. For more information visit outinthevineyard.com.

Batach’a: Sonoma County Latin and Afro-Cuban band performs a Summer Backyard Concert from 4-6 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Arts Center. Admission is free. For more information visit facebook.com/events/980921995415762/.

"Back to the Future": Science fiction film at the Summer Drive-in Series. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., movie begins at dusk at the Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds. Tickets are $12-$45. For more information visit avfilmsociety.org.

5th Annual Surf Festival: Five Bay Area surf bands performing from 5-10 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse. Tickets are $12-$15. For more information call 707-869-0821 or visit facebook.com/riversurfmusic.

Los Tucanes de Tijuana: Hear Latin American music at 7:30 p.m. at the Weill Hall and Lawn in the Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$75. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Pop Fiction: Party band performs from noon-3 p.m. at the Village Court in Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. Proceeds benefit the Sunrise Rotary Kagoshima Student Exchange Program. For more information call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Pig, Pizza and Pinot Festival: Live music, wine, and Girl & the Fig catering from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Landmark Vineyards, Kenwood. Tickets are $60. For more information call 707-833-0053 or visit landmarkwine.com.

"Private Lives Private Lies": A play about the compelling lives of eight LGBTQ people at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at Congregation Ner Shalom, Cotati. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information visit brownpapertickets.com.

Sunday, July 22

Kristin Chenoweth: Award-winning actress and singer performs at the patron dinner and auction for the Arts for All Gala at 5:30 p.m. at Hall Winery, St. Helena. Tickets are $1,000. For more information call 707-927-3874 or visit festivalnapavalley.org.

Rainbow Girls: Folk and blues band performs at the Live at Juilliard summer concert series from 5-7 p.m. at Juilliard Park, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information call 707-543-4512 or visit srcity.org.

Third Rail: The country band performs from 1-4 p.m. at the Village Terrace in Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. Proceeds benefit Lost Hearts and Souls Horse Rescue. For more information call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Doug Morton and the Del Sol band: Concert at 3 p.m. at Madrona Manor, Healdsburg. Tickets are $40. Proceeds benefit Santa Rosa Symphony youth music education. For more information visit srsymphonyleague.org.

Dallas Caroline: Singer-songwriter from Santa Rosa performing at 7:30 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets are $12-$15. For more information call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk-sebastopol.ticketfly.com.

Monday, July 23

Levity: New Orleans-based circus-inspired show where the ordinary is turned extraordinary at 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $10-$20. For more information call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Tuesday, July 24

Redwood Writers: Local author readings with Susanna Solomon, William Haigwood, Marilyn Campbell and David Ramirez at 7 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information call 707-578-8938 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Danny Click and The Hell Yeahs: Country rock band performs at the Tuesdays in the Plaza summer concert series from 6-8 p.m. at the Healdsburg Plaza. Admission is free. For more information call 707-431-3301 or visit ci.healdsburg.ca.us.

Wednesday, July 25

The Psychedelic Furs: English rock band performing with the rock band X at 6 p.m. at SOMO Village, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $41-$46. For more information visit somoconcerts.com.

Duo Quartet: Nina Gerber, Chris Webster, Jeri Jones, and Pam Delgado performing in the Peacetown summer concert series from 5-8 p.m. at Ives Park, Sebastopol. Admission is free. For more information call 707-508-5449 or visit peacetown.org.

Thursday, July 26

Solid Air Duo: Folk-rock and Americana music from 5-8 p.m. at Bluewater Bistro, Bodega Bay. Admission is free. For more information call 707-875-3513 or visit bodegaharbourgolf.com.

107th Monte Rio Variety Show: Music, comedy and theater, with Elvin Bishop headlining at 7:45 p.m. at the Monte Rio Amphitheater. Pre-show starts at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $15-$30. For more information visit monterioshow.wordpress.com.

"A Midsummer Night’s Dream": Merry Shakespearean comedy. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at the Seghesio Winery, Healdsburg. Tickets are $10-$25. Plays through Aug. 11. For more information call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Marcia Ball: Blues singer performing at the Summer Nights on the Green concert series from 6-8 p.m. at the Windsor Town Green. Admission is free. For more information call 707-838-1260 or visit townofwindsor.com.

Sol Horizon: Reggae band performing at the KRSH Backyard Concerts summer music series at 6 p.m. at KRSH, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information call 707-588-0707 or visit krsh.com.

Wonder Bread 5: Party dance band performing from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. Proceeds benefit Social Advocates for Youth. For more information call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Friday, July 27

Shinyribs: Swamp funk band performing in the Friday Night Live summer concert series at 6:30 p.m. in the Cloverdale Plaza. Admission is free. For more information call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Booker T. Jones: Grammy-winning soul and rock ’n’ roll musician performing at 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $36-$38. For more information call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Doyle Bramhall II: Blues guitarist and vocalist formerly of Santa Rosa performing at 7 and 9 p.m. at Blue Note Napa. Tickets are $25-$45. For more information call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

Soul Fuse: Funk, soul, and rhythm and blues at the Funky Fridays summer concert series at 7 p.m. at the Hood Mansion, Sonoma Valley. Tickets are $10. For more information call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

The Drunken Hearts: Colorado-based five-piece Americana band performing at 9 p.m. at the HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets are $10. For more information call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk-sebastopol.ticketfly.com.

Saturday, July 28

Fort Ross Festival: Cultural celebration with native performers and craftspeople from 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. at the Fort Ross State Park, Jenner. Admission is $20 per car. For more information visit fortross.org.

Healdsburg Art Festival: Art show with live performances from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on July 28 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on July 29 in the Healdsburg Plaza. Admission is free. For more information call 707-431-1970 or visit healdsburgcenterforthearts.com.

Blues at the Green: Headliner Maceo Parker Big Band performing at 2 p.m. at Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$75. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Johnny Vegas & The High Rollers: Rock and soul band performing from noon-3 p.m. at the Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. Proceeds benefit Senior Advocacy Services. For more information call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Sunday, July 29

Free Concert: Santa Rosa Symphony and Mariachi Champaña performing at 7 p.m. at Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets required. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Onye and the Messengers: Afro world beat music at the Live at Juilliard summer concert series from 5-7 p.m. at Juilliard Park, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more infromation call 707-543-4512 or visit srcity.org.

Denise Perrier: Jazz music with the Michael Brandeburg Jazz Trio from 1-4 p.m. at the Village Terrace, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. Proceeds benefit AAUW. For more information call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

