Before *NSYNC , Backstreet Boys and the long list of heartthrobs that followed, there was Boyz II Men , a group that can provoke swoons comparable to the attitude my chihuahua unleashes after being locked up inside the house for too long.

Granted, before my inbox blows up with emails bringing up Beatlemania, I’ll admit they didn’t establish the concept of building a cult following by penning heartfelt songs, but that doesn’t make the group less influential. If anything, the band should be praised for bringing important topics to mainstream culture with an easy-listening bow tied on top.

More than just R&B and soul icons, Boyz II Men produced classics like “End Of The Road” that spoke to unrequited love express vulnerability and pain in a way not even current songs do. Song lyrics speaking of heartbreak over a cheating lover like “I can’t sleep at night without holding you tight. Girl, each time I try, I just break down and cry,” shatter traditional gender roles and not only showed men cry too, but prove they can still be icons after that.

Let’s not forget 1994’s “I’ll Make Love To You” which breaks down how simple yet fundamental consent is to having sex. Looking back at lyrics like “I will do anything, Girl you need only ask” or the song’s crown jewel passage about consent, “I’ll make love to you when you want me to,” drive home messages we still need to hear more than 20 years later.

Though the Philadelphia band has gone from a thriving quartet to a power trio since its inception, it still holds true to its name and has found a way to stay in the hearts of many, long after the awkward transitional period into adulthood represented in the band’s name.

And while perhaps Boyz II Men fans who used to coat their walls in posters may have since taken them down, the band’s songs still hold up against the test of time.

Lost in a void of sound.

Its no secret that Julian Casablancas has a voice that just draws you in. Whether you’ve fallen in love with the sound of his voice while listening to The Strokes or the singer’s 2009 solo album “Phrazes For The Young,” he has a distinct voice you recognize immediately. Well, until you listen to his newest project The Voidz , with distorted vocals almost unrecognizable in songs like “QYURRYUS” and “Wink.”

Songs could be compared to interactive art pieces, where Middle Eastern melodies drop at the blink of an eye and guitars make sounds you’d never expect. Yet, every now and then tunes like “Leave It In My Dreams” clear the fog and remind you of Casablancas’ signature projects.

Both of the band’s upcoming shows at The Chapel in San Francisco are sold out, but you can still pick up a ticket to catch The Voidz in Sonoma.

