s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Jerry Garcia Band keyboardist Melvin Seals headlines Petaluma Music Festival

MICHAEL SHAPIRO

FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | July 31, 2018, 3:59PM

| Updated 1 hour ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

If You Go

Who: Railroad Earth, Melvin Seals and JGB, Brothers Comatose, Royal Jelly Jive, Danny Click, Rainbow Girls, La Gente SF and many more

What: A fundraiser for Petaluma area school music programs

When: Noon to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 4

Where: Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma

Tickets: $55 general ($65 at gate), $149 VIP, $20 for students ages 13 to 17 at door, kids 12 and under free with paying adult. Volunteers needed.

Information: petalumamusicfestival.org

The 11th annual Petaluma Music festival on Aug. 4, headlined by Railroad Earth and keyboardist Melvin Seals, has one simple goal: to help keep music in schools.

Last year, the festival attracted more than 4,000 people and raised over $60,000 for music education programs in the Petaluma area, said festival director Cliff Eveland.

Among the recipients were Petaluma and Casa Grande high schools and local junior highs and elementary schools including Two Rock, Wilson and Liberty.

The eclectic festival features mostly jam bands, rockers and folk artists on three stages, with an emphasis on local musicians.

This year, Marin County guitar virtuoso Danny Click and Sonoma County happy-go-lucky songsmiths The Brothers Comatose also will light up Petaluma’s Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds.

Bands play full sets, from 60 to 90 minutes. Among the other local favorites at the festival this year are Royal Jelly Jive, The Coffis Brothers, Sam Chase, and the Rainbow Girls.

Seals, best known for manning the Hammond B3 organ with the Jerry Garcia Band, plays many of the songs that group featured before Garcia’s death in 1995.

He spoke to The Press Democrat by phone last month. Here are highlights from that interview:

Q. Is there any special feeling appearing at an event where proceeds go toward music education?

A. That’s one of the greatest things on Earth, to teach and train young musicians – they’re our future musicians. If we can leave our legacies behind, the music carries on.

Q. Could you tell me about some of your earliest musical experiences growing up in San Francisco?

A. I was kind of a church boy. My father was a choir director and musician at the church. That’s where I first learned to pay attention to the piano and organ.

Q. Was there any sentiment in your family or church that you should play only gospel?

A. There was a whole lot of that. Pastors would want to keep you in their circle. But God didn’t give me this talent to direct a choir every Sunday morning.

Q. Coming from gospel, how did you get involved with the Jerry Garcia Band?

A. I got the call from John Kahn, their bass player. I didn’t know who they were. I was not a Deadhead. So to fall through that door was really overwhelming for me. That was a 180-degree turn right there, the psychedelic Grateful Dead music. Even the name, the Grateful Dead, when you’re fresh out of church …

Q. And the imagery, the dancing skeletons …

A. I didn’t know what was going on, but I quickly found out that these are some of the most loving people on the face of the planet.

Q. What was the first rehearsal like with the Jerry Garcia Band?

A. I met them all at one time (in San Rafael). We went over three Motown songs – “I Second That Emotion,” “The Harder They Come” and “How Sweet It Is” – just to see if the vibe was right.

After the first three songs I said to the guitar player, I couldn’t remember his name, “Man, you play some pretty good guitar.” Everyone is just laughing because I didn’t have a clue (that Jerry Garcia was one of the world’s most talented and beloved guitarists). So the guitar player (Garcia) said, “Thanks man, you play some pretty good organ.”

If You Go

Who: Railroad Earth, Melvin Seals and JGB, Brothers Comatose, Royal Jelly Jive, Danny Click, Rainbow Girls, La Gente SF and many more

What: A fundraiser for Petaluma area school music programs

When: Noon to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 4

Where: Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma

Tickets: $55 general ($65 at gate), $149 VIP, $20 for students ages 13 to 17 at door, kids 12 and under free with paying adult. Volunteers needed.

Information: petalumamusicfestival.org

Most Popular Stories
Live map: See the River and Ranch fires of Mendocino/Lake counties in real time
Firefighting ranks swell on Mendocino Complex fires
Growing Mendocino Complex fires prompt new evacuations
As many as 13 people arrested in Lake County fire zones
‘Extreme fire behavior’ as Mendocino blazes threaten Lake County communities

We had gigs at the Keystones (nightclubs in San Francisco, Berkeley and Palo Alto), and people were boogeying. They loved it and acted like they knew me.

Q. How was playing with the Jerry Garcia Band distinctive?

A. In R&B and gospel, you dot your I’s and cross your T’s. You work on nailing it and making it strong and tight. So when I got with Jerry, I thought these guys were too good to be playing this stuff so sloppy. Everybody was off beat; I couldn’t believe it.

Everybody just kind of hit it their own way – it didn’t matter. I had to learn that this style of music had nothing to do with how tight a musician you are. It comes from the heart. What leaves the heart reaches the heart.

Q. When Grateful Dead keyboardist Brent Mydland died in 1990, were you asked to replace him?

A. There were a lot of fans who thought I should be the (Grateful Dead’s) next keyboard player. But the band never asked me. I don’t know if I wanted it. I would have loved to have done it until they found somebody, but that was a hot seat and I didn’t want to be in a hot seat.

Q. Given the history of the Dead’s keyboardists?

A. Three of their keyboard players had died, and I didn’t do a lot of things that I heard they did. I barely drink wine. I didn’t do drugs, nothing. So to be out with a group of people that you’re not like would have been hard.

Q. Could you say why this music continues to inspire audiences?

A. It’s heartfelt music; it goes back to the ’60s and the love of the Haight-Ashbury scene. But why have young folks, the Deadheads’ kids and their kids, taken on this music? It’s a mystery to me.

I have young fans come and see me today who were not around when Jerry was alive. For every song, they know all the lyrics. How does this happen? It’s a wonderful thing. That’s why it must continue on.

--

Michael Shapiro is author of “A Sense of Place.” He writes about entertainment and travel for national magazines and The Press Democrat.

Most Popular Stories
Live map: See the River and Ranch fires of Mendocino/Lake counties in real time
Firefighting ranks swell on Mendocino Complex fires
As many as 13 people arrested in Lake County fire zones
Fawn gives CHP officer a kiss after rescue from Carr fire in viral photo
Growing Mendocino Complex fires prompt new evacuations
‘Extreme fire behavior’ as Mendocino blazes threaten Lake County communities
Guy Fieri serves up barbecue to hundreds of Carr fire evacuees
Mendocino Complex fires force 10,000 to flee
Show Comment