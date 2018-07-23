Bodega Bay folk and blues act Rainbow Girls took the stage Sunday evening for a free performance at Santa Rosa's Julliard Park.
Presented by Santa Rosa Recreation and Parks, the Live at Juilliard concert series takes place from 5-7 p.m. Sundays until Aug. 5.
The concert series, now in its 25th season, brings music, food and spirits to the park near downtown. Proceeds from beer and wine sales support the Santa Rosa-based educational arts nonprofit ArtStart, which has created works like "Breakout," the jumping fish sculpture in Prince Memorial Park.
Afro-world beat band Onye and the Messengers play July 29, while Anthony Presti and the Tusslers, a country and folk group, will close the series Aug. 5.
The concerts draw between 500 and 1,000 attendees each week.
