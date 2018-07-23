s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

R. Kelly sings about sex abuse allegations in revealing 19-minute song

MESFIN FEKADU
ASSOCIATED PRESS | July 23, 2018, 11:35AM
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

NEW YORK — R. Kelly sings about his troubles and battles in a new 19-minute song, addressing sexual abuse claims against him that have put a screeching halt on his career.

The song, "I Admit," was posted to Soundcloud on Monday. The track begins with the lyrics, "I admit I have made some mistakes/And I have some imperfect ways."

R. Kelly gets personal throughout the track, singing that he likes "all the ladies, that's both older and young ladies," following it up with: "But tell me how they call it pedophile because that (expletive) is crazy."

The embattled entertainer has long been accused of behavior that has ranged from questionable to criminal. He was accused of child pornography after a widely circulated videotape appeared to show him having sex with, and urinating on, a teenage girl. He was acquitted of all charges in 2008 and continued to rack up hits and sell out stadiums around the country.

On "I Admit," he sings that he's "not convicted, not arrested, dragged my name in the dirt/All this work to be successful, when you abandon me 'cause of what you heard."

R. Kelly is one of pop music's best-selling artists and his hits include "Ignition," ''I Believe I Can Fly," ''Step in the Name of Love" and "Bump N' Grind." He has also written hits for artists ranging from Celine Dion to Michael Jackson to Lady Gaga. While he's written classic love songs and even gospel music, he is defined by sexually explicit songs such as "Feelin' on Yo Booty," ''Your Body's Calling Me," ''Sex Me" and even more explicit fare.

In 2002, R. Kelly released a song about his troubles in similar fashion with "Heaven I Need a Hug," a response to his critics at the time. "Media, do your job/But please just don't make my job so hard," he sang on the song.

On the new song, he says he was sexually abused as a child, singing "a family member touched me" and revealing he was "so scared to say something, so I just put the blame on me."

He also says that he does not own his music, that he dropped out of school and that he "couldn't read the teleprompter when the Grammy's asked me to present (an award)."

"I Admit" was not released on Sony's RCA Records, where R. Kelly is signed. The label said it had no comment about the song. R. Kelly posted a link to the song Monday with the caption: "Today is the day you've been waiting for."

Despite having a plethora of hit songs, he says he had to borrow money from his record label to "put food on the table."

"I was told I had to sell my cars, I was told I couldn't get a loan/Said I owed 20 million to the IRS and they were coming to get my home," he sings.

In April, R. Kelly's concert in his hometown of Chicago was canceled around the time the Times' Up campaign took aim at the singer over allegations he sexually abused women. Weeks later, Spotify removed his music from its playlists, citing its new policy on hate content and hateful conduct.

"Now the truth in this message is I'm a broke (expletive) legend/The only reason I stay on tour is 'cause I gotta pay my rent," he sings on the new track.

Positivity in Petaluma

What: Martin Sexton

When: 8:30 p.m., Friday, March 23

Where: Petaluma’s Mystic Theatre & Music Hall, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma

Admission: $28 advance, $30 at door

Information: 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com, martinsexton.com

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa family fights for girl's medical cannabis use in school
Three die, including girl, 3, in Lake County murder-suicide
Sewer sludge spill creates stinky traffic mess near Cotati
Model homes open in Coffey Park as post-fire rebuilding continues
2 suspected in multi-city crime spree arrested in Petaluma

In May, a woman filed a lawsuit against R. Kelly, accusing the singer of sexual battery, knowingly infecting her with herpes and locking her in rooms for punishment.

"They're brainwashed, really?/Kidnapped, really?/Can't eat, really?/Real talk, that (expletive) sound silly," he sings.

R. Kelly says in the song he had a recent conversation with talk show host Wendy Williams, who asked him about the late singer Aaliyah, who was 15 when she married a 27-year-old R. Kelly in 1994. The marriage was later annulled.

"(Wendy) said, 'What about Aaliyah said?,' R. Kelly sings, responding with: "Love."

"She said, 'What about the tape?'/I said hush," he continues. "I said my lawyer said 'don't say noth'/But I can tell you I've been set up."

R. Kelly also calls out journalist Jim DeRogatis, who has written extensively about the singer's sexual abuse claims

"The only thing I have left is my voice, and now I have to use it for my protection/'Cause they left me no choice," R. Kelly sings.

______

Online:

R. Kelly's "I Admit": https://soundcloud.com/julius-darrington/rkelly-i-admit

Most Popular Stories
Three die, including girl, 3, in Lake County murder-suicide
Santa Rosa family fights for girl's medical cannabis use in school
Black Panther Party co-founder Elbert Howard, 80, dies in Santa Rosa
Harmful algae found at Riverfront Park
Brown backs liability changes for California utilities
Teen charged in Ukiah murder, attempted murder
2 suspected in multi-city crime spree arrested in Petaluma
Model homes open in Coffey Park as post-fire rebuilding continues
Show Comment