Things to do this week in Sonoma County, July 27-Aug. 5

From fundraisers to music festivals, there's plenty to keep you busy coming up in Sonoma County.

Friday, July 27

Shinyribs: The swamp funk band performs during the Friday Night Live summer concert series at 6:30 p.m. in the Cloverdale Plaza. Admission is free. For more information call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Booker T. Jones: Grammy-winning soul and rock ’n’ roll musician performing at 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $36-$38. For more information call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Doyle Bramhall II: Blues guitarist and vocalist formerly of Santa Rosa performing at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Blue Note Napa. Tickets are $25-$45. For more information call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

Soul Fuse: Hear funk, soul, and rhythm and blues at the Funky Fridays summer concert series at 7 p.m. at the Hood Mansion, Sonoma Valley. Tickets are $10. For more information call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

The Drunken Hearts: Colorado-based five-piece Americana band performs at 9 p.m. at the HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets are $10. For more information call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk-sebastopol.ticketfly.com.

Pies & Pints: Enjoy pies, craft beers and other activities at the Friday Nights at the Schulz Museum series from 6-9 p.m. at the Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $30. For more information call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

friYay Pool Party: Enjoy Gia Coppola wine collection, carnival food, arcade games, and Myles Hendrik music from 7-10 p.m. at the Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Geyserville. Tickets are $50-$150. For more information visit giamoodwine.com.

Saturday, July 28

Fort Ross Festival: Cultural celebration with native performers and craftspeople from 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. at the Fort Ross State Park, Jenner. Admission is $20 per car. For more information visit fortross.org.

Healdsburg Art Festival: Art show with live performances from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on July 28 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on July 29 in the Healdsburg Plaza. Admission is free. For more information call 707-431-1970 or visit healdsburgcenterforthearts.com.

Blues at the Green: Headliner Maceo Parker Big Band performs at 2 p.m. at Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$75. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Johnny Vegas & The High Rollers: Rock and soul band performs from noon-3 p.m. at the Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Dancing Under the Stars: Salsa lessons from 6:30-7 p.m.with performance from La Original Orquesta at 7-10 p.m. at Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Geyserville. Tickets are $35. Reservations required. For more information call 707-857-1400 or visit francisfordcoppolawinery.com.

Napa Craft Beer, Spirits and Oyster Festival: Tastings and vendors from 2-4:30 p.m. and 7-9:30 p.m. at Blue Note Napa. Ticket prices rage from $25-$199. For more information call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

Infernal Damnation: Hear an old-school death, black and thrash metal band perform at 8 p.m. on July 28 at the Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $10. For more information call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Sunday, July 29

Free Concert: Santa Rosa Symphony and Mariachi Champaña perform at 7 p.m. at Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets required. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.