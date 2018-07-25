s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Things to do this week in Sonoma County, July 27-Aug. 5

DIANNE REBER HART AND HANNAH APPEL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | July 25, 2018, 3:11PM
| Updated 10 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

From fundraisers to music festivals, there's plenty to keep you busy coming up in Sonoma County.

Friday, July 27

Shinyribs: The swamp funk band performs during the Friday Night Live summer concert series at 6:30 p.m. in the Cloverdale Plaza. Admission is free. For more information call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Booker T. Jones: Grammy-winning soul and rock ’n’ roll musician performing at 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $36-$38. For more information call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Doyle Bramhall II: Blues guitarist and vocalist formerly of Santa Rosa performing at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Blue Note Napa. Tickets are $25-$45. For more information call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

Soul Fuse: Hear funk, soul, and rhythm and blues at the Funky Fridays summer concert series at 7 p.m. at the Hood Mansion, Sonoma Valley. Tickets are $10. For more information call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

The Drunken Hearts: Colorado-based five-piece Americana band performs at 9 p.m. at the HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets are $10. For more information call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk-sebastopol.ticketfly.com.

Pies & Pints: Enjoy pies, craft beers and other activities at the Friday Nights at the Schulz Museum series from 6-9 p.m. at the Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $30. For more information call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

friYay Pool Party: Enjoy Gia Coppola wine collection, carnival food, arcade games, and Myles Hendrik music from 7-10 p.m. at the Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Geyserville. Tickets are $50-$150. For more information visit giamoodwine.com.

Saturday, July 28

Fort Ross Festival: Cultural celebration with native performers and craftspeople from 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. at the Fort Ross State Park, Jenner. Admission is $20 per car. For more information visit fortross.org.

Healdsburg Art Festival: Art show with live performances from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on July 28 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on July 29 in the Healdsburg Plaza. Admission is free. For more information call 707-431-1970 or visit healdsburgcenterforthearts.com.

Blues at the Green: Headliner Maceo Parker Big Band performs at 2 p.m. at Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$75. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Johnny Vegas & The High Rollers: Rock and soul band performs from noon-3 p.m. at the Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Dancing Under the Stars: Salsa lessons from 6:30-7 p.m.with performance from La Original Orquesta at 7-10 p.m. at Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Geyserville. Tickets are $35. Reservations required. For more information call 707-857-1400 or visit francisfordcoppolawinery.com.

Napa Craft Beer, Spirits and Oyster Festival: Tastings and vendors from 2-4:30 p.m. and 7-9:30 p.m. at Blue Note Napa. Ticket prices rage from $25-$199. For more information call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

Infernal Damnation: Hear an old-school death, black and thrash metal band perform at 8 p.m. on July 28 at the Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $10. For more information call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Sunday, July 29

Free Concert: Santa Rosa Symphony and Mariachi Champaña perform at 7 p.m. at Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets required. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Most Popular Stories
Lake County man killed ex-wife and daughter before turning gun on himself
SRJC teacher suspected of holding 2 women against their will
3 die, including girl, 3, in Lake County murder-suicide
Woman rescued from Salmon Creek after saving her struggling son
Santa Rosa family fights for girl's medical cannabis use in school

Onye and the Messengers: Afro world beat music at the Live at Juilliard summer concert series from 5-7 p.m. at Juilliard Park, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more infromation call 707-543-4512 or visit srcity.org.

Denise Perrier: Jazz music with the Michael Brandeburg Jazz Trio from 1-4 p.m. at the Village Terrace, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Valley of the Moon Music Festival: Classical chamber music with final concerts at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Hanna Boys Center, Sonoma. Tickets range from $25-$45. For more information call 888-596-1027 or visit valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org.

Ironman Foundation Community 5K: Registration from 7-7:50 a.m., race begins at 8 a.m. at Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25. Proceeds benefit Santa Rosa Parks Foundation. For more information call 813-868-5940 or visit ironmanfoundation.org.

Monday, July 30

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: Stories, arts and crafts, and games for preschoolers and their caregivers from 10 a.m.-noon at the Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5. For more information call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, July 31

pianoSonoma Vino & Vibrato: "Contrasts," chamber music at 5:30 p.m. in Schroeder Hall at the Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $15. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet: Cajun band performs during the Tuesdays at the Plaza summer concert series from 6-8 p.m. on July 31 at the Healdsburg Plaza. Admission is free. For more information call 707-431-3301 or visit ci.healdsburg.ca.us.

Wednesday, Aug. 1

Carolyn Sills Combo: Rockabilly band performs at the Peacetown summer concert series from 5-8 p.m. at Ives Park, Sebastopol. Admission is free. For more information call 707-508-5449 or visit peacetown.org.

The Voidz: Rock band performs at 6:30 p.m. in the Redwood Barn at Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma. Tickets are $45. For more information call 707-938-5277 or visit gunbun.com.

Thursday, Aug. 2

Wonder Bread 5: The party cover band performs at the Summer Nights on the Green concert series from 6-8 p.m. at the Windsor Town Green. Admission is free. For more information call 707-838-1260 or visit townofwindsor.com.

Luv Planet: Rock band performs at the Rockin’ the River summer concert series from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Guerneville Plaza. Admission is free. For more information call 707-869-9403 or visit facebook.com/rockintheriver.

Sonoma County Fair: Opening day from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Aug. 2 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Admission is free for Kid’s Day, tickets cost $15 for ages 13 and older. Queen Nation tribute band performs at 7:30 p.m. Concert is free with admission, $39 for a reserved seat. For more information call 707-545-4200 or visit sonomacountyfair.com.

"I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change": Opening night of comic musical revue at 8 p.m. at the Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets range from $10-$35. Performances are through Aug. 19. For more information call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Friday, Aug. 3

"Shall We Dance": Opening night of music and dance production at 7:30 p.m. at Jack London Park, Glen Ellen. Tickets range from $45-$150. Event lasts through Aug. 19. For more information call 877-424-1414 or visit transcendencetheatre.org/single-tickets/.

Music in the Vineyards: Opening concert of the summer chamber music festival at 7:30 p.m. at Frog’s Leap Winery, Rutherford. Sold out. For more information call 707-258-5559 or visit musicinthevineyards.org.

Roy Rogers & The Delta Rhythm Kings: Slide guitarist performs blues music at the Friday Night Live summer concert series at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 at the Cloverdale Plaza. Admission is free. For more information call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

The Big Fit (Frobeck): The pop, funk and rock band performs at the Funky Fridays summer concert series at 7 p.m. at the Hood Mansion, Sonoma Valley. Tickets are $10. For more information call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

French Oak Gypsy Band: French and American swing-era classic music at the First Fridays music series opener at 7:30 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15. For more information call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Moonalice: Psychedelic, roots-rock band performs original songs and covers at 7:30 p.m. at the HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets range from $10-$15. For more information call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk-sebastopol.ticketfly.com.

Saturday, Aug. 4

‘Thicker Than Smoke’: Country musician Brad Paisley and actress Bonnie Hunt co-host the fire relief event at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets range from $45-$250. Proceeds benefit fire relief for first responders. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Petaluma Music Festival: Fifteen bands featuring the headlining act Railroad Earth will perform from noon-9:30 p.m. at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma. Tickets range from $20-$65. VIP tickets cost $149. Proceeds benefit school music programs. For more information visit petalumamusicfestival.org.

Norcal Brew Fest: Unlimited tastings of 50-plus beers and ciders from 1-4 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $47. Price includes Sonoma County Fair admission. For more information visit norcalbrewfest.com.

PRCA Rodeo: Professional cowboy competitions at 7:30 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets range from $12-$25, plus Sonoma County Fair admission which costs $7-$15. For more information call 707-545-4200 or visit sonomacountyfair.com.

Randy Newman: The award-winning singer-songwriter performs at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets range from $49-$69. For more information call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Super Huey and Unauthorized Rolling Stones: The tribute bands performs from noon-3 p.m. in the Village Court at Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Sunday, Aug. 5

Train Wreck Junction: The country band performs at the Backyard BBQ Series at 6 p.m. at the Twin Oaks Roadhouse, Penngrove. Tickets range from $10-$20. For more information call 707-795-5118 or visit twinoaksroadhouse.com.

Oliver Graves: Santa Rosa gothic comedian of "America’s Got Talent" fame performs at Smit Show Comedy Night at 8 p.m. at the Fogbelt Brewing Company, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5. For more information call 707-978-3400 or visit fogbeltbrewing.com.

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons: Hear the pop and rock star’s greatest hits at 7 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets range from $79-$125. For more information call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Anthony Presti and the Tusslers: The country folk band performs at the Live at Juilliard summer concert series season finale from 5-7 p.m. at Juilliard Park, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information call 707-543-4512 or visit srcity.org.

Terry Byers and Jubilee Klezmer Ensemble: The band performs at the Sunday Afternoons on the Patio summer series from 2-4 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Admission is free. For more information call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Most Popular Stories
Lake County man killed ex-wife and daughter before turning gun on himself
SRJC teacher suspected of holding 2 women against their will
Woman rescued from Salmon Creek after saving her struggling son
Santa Rosa family fights for girl's medical cannabis use in school
3 die, including girl, 3, in Lake County murder-suicide
SRJC names new police chief
California DMV worker slept on the job for 3 years, audit says
Motorcyclist killed in Santa Rosa crash ID'd
Show Comment