s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

'Teen Titans GO! to the Movies' mocks DC universe

MARK KENNEDY

ASSOCIATED PRESS | July 27, 2018, 9:25AM

| Updated 3 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

When it comes to superhero movies, there’s a perception that you’ve got to choose between DC’s gritty, dour offerings or Marvel’s winking humor. But five cartoon wannabe heroes armed with fart jokes are trying to change that.

Warner Bros. has elevated its “B” level DC superheroes in Team Titans Go! from basic cable to the big screen in hopes they can do what so many of its A-list films cannot — add a dose of surreal and goofy humor to its universe. Think of it like “Deadpool” for the middle school set.

“Teen Titans GO! to the Movies” might be aimed at fans of the manic and underrated Cartoon Network show but any parent who tags along will likely chortle as the film gleefully skewers the world of superheroes and the film industry itself.

Jokes take on “Apocalypse Now,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “The Lion King.” There’s a scene when Shia LaBeouf gets beaten up and an appearance by Stan Lee, the Marvel icon, who, yes, makes fun of himself in a cameo in a DC film. This is a film that adores mocking itself.

The film’s central premise is mocking the endless supply of tights-and-cape wearing flicks out there. The Teen Titans — Robin, Starfire, Beast Boy, Cyborg and Raven — want one, too, but they’re not considered famous enough to warrant their own franchise. So they band together to force Hollywood to take them seriously. “Having a movie is the only way to be seen as a real hero,” intones Robin.

They decide they need an arch-nemesis to legitimize them and find one in Slade (a sort of DC version of Deadpool, which proves a rich vein of jokes). Part of the reason they decide on Slade is his name is “fun to say in a dramatic way.” He’s voiced by Will Arnett, who played Batman in the two “LEGO” movies, and is happy to break the fourth wall: “Don’t you know anything about arch-villains?” he asks when he seems to be defeated. “We always have a back-up plan.”

Some of the other guest voices include talk show host Jimmy Kimmel as Batman, singer Halsey as Wonder Woman, rapper Lil Yachty as Green Lantern and actress Kristen Bell, as a film mogul. You’ll also get to hear Nicolas Cage voice Superman — a role he famously almost played in a live action film in the late 1990s.

Writers and directors Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic and Peter Rida Michail, have been collaborating on this screwball world since 2013, going from mocking Napoleon Bonaparte to the film “A Few Good Men.”

Their transition to the big screen is admirable — taking a 22-minute TV show into an hour and a half movie can’t be easy — but it never lags. The filmmakers are brimming with ideas, from explosive diarrhea jokes to time-travel montages accompanied by Huey Lewis & The News’ “Back in Time.”

“Teen Titans GO! to the Movies” is the sort of silly film you and your kids can both enjoy, a slice of pure escapist fare in these divisive days. It’s decidedly not political. (One note: Robin is notoriously sensitive about his baby hands. That is NOT a Trump thing — it predates jokes about our commander in chief’s small hands.)

Most Popular Stories
Carr fire evacuee describes ember 'fire tornado'
Roaring wildfire has reached Redding
Judge voids sale of county land for housing project
SSU student recalls deadly fight
Suspected Santa Rosa DUI driver slams into tree at 100 mph, splits SUV in half

The kids will come away with life lessons — friendship is more important than fame, teamwork is always worth the effort — and the adults will laugh about watching Green Lantern admit that “we don’t talk about” the disastrous “Green Lantern” movie — in a DC flick, at that.

Most Popular Stories
Carr fire evacuee describes ember 'fire tornado'
Roaring wildfire has reached Redding
Live map: See the Carr fire near Redding in real time
Judge voids sale of county land for housing project
2 firefighters from Sonoma County suffer burns in Carr fire
SSU student recalls deadly fight
Expired tags leads to arrest of Santa Rosa man on stolen gun charge
Teens kayak 21 miles in 3 days on the Russian River
Show Comment