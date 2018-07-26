Standing aboard a boat dubbed the U.S.S. Flavortown, Guy Fieri and his son, Hunter, fired cannons packed with bait into the ocean. Soon after, the two were swimming and diving in shark-infested waters.
Fieri, a TV food personality who lives in Santa Rosa, appears in a new special on Discovery's Shark Week. It's shot in the Bahamas, where waters are teeming with fish and sharks.
The episode features a couple of dodgy moments for the "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host. Fieri's oxygen tank loses pressure on one dive, forcing him to swim around a group of tiger sharks to reach the surface. In another scene, he floats away from the dive group and briefly sinks into the depths.
The episode also shows Fieri in his element. In this clip, he chows down on fresh lionfish ceviche.
To watch the full episode, head over to Discovery or Amazon.