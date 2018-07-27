An animation of the Grim Reaper keeping watch over the Golden Gate Bridge is freaking out the internet with more than 11.5 million views on Instagram since Tuesday.
Animator Justin Leduc captured the attention of millions after posting a video of a giant, red-robed Grim Reaper griping the Golden Gate Bridge.
Death's visit to the landmark appears to be filmed from a helicopter flying over the Golden Gate Bridge on a sunless morning. Gray fog and splatters of rain heighten the creep factor.
In the past few days, Leduc's social media following has skyrocketed, with his follower count reaching an impressive 442,000.
Leduc's followers have high hopes for the upcoming animator:
"Can’t wait to see your work in movies!!!!!! Make that money woooooo! #proudaf" Instagram user @anabluh said.
"Your futures looking bright as ever" another user prophesied.
Instagram user @deanaelenad summed up most viewers thoughts, though, with her universal observation: "Coolest and creepiest, ever."