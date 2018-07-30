s
Alison Krauss, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy among 7 new acts coming to Luther Burbank Center

HANNAH APPEL

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | July 30, 2018, 10:37AM

The Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa has added seven new acts to this year's lineup, rounding out the 2018-19 season with several star-studded performances.

The shows, announced Monday, including famous musicians, comedians, and authors. Tickets for all upcoming shows will go on sale Aug. 10 at 12 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at lutherburbankcenter.org, by calling 707-546-3600, or by visiting the box office located at 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa Tuesday-Sunday from noon- 6 p.m.

This year's anticipated acts include:

Alison Krauss, Oct. 6, 8 p.m. — This 27-time Grammy winner has sold over 12 million records and is best known for her blend of country, rock, classical, and pop music. The musician is the most awarded female artist in Grammy history, especially after her recent critically-acclaimed album "Windy City." Krauss is also known for her work on numerous movie scores, including "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" Ticket prices range from $79-$119.

Ron White, Oct. 26, 8 p.m. — Thecomedian comes to Sonoma County with a fresh, all-new stand-up act. The platinum-selling comedian has been nominated for two Grammy Awards and is best known for his scotch-loving, cigar-smoking persona from the "Blue-Collar Comedy Tour" troupe. Tickets are $66. This show is for 18+ adults only.

#IMOMSOHARD: Mom's Night Out: Round 2, Nov. 14, 8 p.m. — Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley, best friends and creators of the viral web series, #IMOMSOHARD, discuss their hilarious experiences with motherhood. The series, which has garnered over 1.5 million subscriptions and 120 million views, has gained the two moms notoriety; the pair has been featured in People magazine and have appeared on the "Today" show and "The Doctors." The women will soon have a featured multi-cam show that is currently being developed with CBS. Until then, the moms will continue touring and sharing the ups and downs of motherhood - always accompanied by their signature glasses of red wine. Tickets range from $45-$59. This show is for 18+ adults only.

Righteous Brothers: Bill Medley and Bucky Heard, Nov. 18, 7 p.m. — The duo of Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield is famous for their string of hit rock songs that topped the charts for four decades. One of their widely popular songs, "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin," is noted as the most played song in radio history. The duo was admitted into the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame in 2003. After Hatfield's death that same year, Bill Medley continued to tour with Bucky Heard, playing concerts across the country. Tickets range from $49-$69.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Dec. 3, 8 p.m. — This one-of-a-kind swing and jazz band has been delighting audiences for nearly 25 years. The annual "Wild and Swingin' Holiday Party," is a highly anticipated event where the band performs their own quirky renditions of popular holiday songs. The show will include classics like "Jingle Bells,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” and “Winter Wonderland.” Tickets range from $35-$45.

Across the Great Divide: A Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of The Band starring Dustbowl Revival & Hot Club of Cowtown, March 27, 8 p.m. — A special tribute to Big Pink and The Band, two of America's defining roots rock bands, by Dustbowl Revival and Hot Club of Cowtown. This blend of classic folk and Americana music celebrates the impact these bands made on the music scene. Tickets are $49.

An Evening with Neil Gaiman, March 12, 8 p.m. — #1 New York Times bestselling author speaks about his love of writing. Gaiman has written more than 20 books, including "Coraline," "Neverwhere," "The Ocean at the End of the Lake," "American Gods," The Graveyard Book" and "Anansi Boys." Ticket prices range from $45-$129.

For more information about upcoming shows visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

