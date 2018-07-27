NEW YORK — Anne Hathaway calls the fatal stabbing of a young black woman at a BART station in Oakland unspeakable while condemning white privilege.

Authorities say a white 27-year-old parolee faces charges in the July 22 death of Nia Wilson. Prosecutors are still investigating if John Cowell was motivated by hate.

Related Stories
DA: 'My heart is broken' for BART stabbing victims' family
Family says BART murder suspect is mentally ill
Tip from rider leads police to suspect in fatal BART stabbing

Hathaway wrote on her Instagram account: "White people - including me, including you - must take into the marrow of our privileged bones the truth that ALL black people fear for their lives DAILY in America."

The Academy Award-winning actress wrote white people don't have the "equivalence for this fear of violence." She says they must ask themselves how "decent" they are in their actions.

Cowell's family says he has suffered from mental illness and failed to receive proper treatment.

If You Go

THICKER THAN SMOKE: An Evening Of Community Storytelling

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3

Where: Weill Hall at the Green Music Center, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park

Admission: $15

Information: 866-955-6040, gmc.sonoma.edu

_____

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4

Where: Weill Hall and Lawn at the Green Music Center, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park

Admission: Tickets start at $45

Information: 866-955-6040, gmc.sonoma.edu