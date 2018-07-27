(1 of ) FILE - In this June 5, 2018 file photo, actress Anne Hathaway attends the world premiere of "Ocean's 8" in New York. Hathaway calls the fatal stabbing of a young black woman at a subway station in Oakland, California, unspeakable while condemning white privilege. Authorities say a white 27-year-old parolee faces charges in the July 22 death of Nia Wilson. Prosecutors are still investigating if John Cowell was motivated by hate. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
(2 of ) Images of Nia Wilson, who was fatally stabbed at a BART Station, are worn by a family member Wednesday, July 25, 2018, outside a courtroom in Oakland, Calif. A paroled robber who allegedly stabbed a woman to death and wounded her sister in an unprovoked attack at a California train station was charged with murder and attempted murder on Wednesday. John Cowell, 27, was set to be arraigned in Oakland in the attack against Nia Wilson, 18, of Oakland, and her 26-year-old sister, Letifah Wilson. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
(3 of ) This July 3, 2017, photo provided by Ebony Monroe shows her cousin Nia Wilson in a selfie, who was killed in an unprovoked stabbing attack at a Bay Area Rapid Transit station in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, July 22, 2018. John Cowell, 27, a recently paroled robber with a violent history, was peacefully arrested on an Antioch-bound train Monday night about 12 miles (19 kilometers) from the Oakland station where investigators believe he killed Wilson and wounded her sister Sunday night. (Nia Wilson via AP)
(4 of ) Malika Harris places a candle down for her sister Nia Wilson at a makeshift memorial outside the MacArthur Bay Area Rapid Transit station, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. A felon on parole fatally stabbed 18-year-old Nia Wilson in the neck and wounded her sister Lahtifa Wilson as they exited a train at a subway station in what police said was an unprovoked attack. BART Police Chief Carlos Rojas said officers are scouring the area for John Cowell, 27, who is suspected in the Sunday night attack at the MacArthur Station in Oakland. (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill)
(5 of ) A memorial for 18-year-old Nia Wilson takes shape outside Bay Area Rapid Transit's MacArthur Station, Monday, July 23, 2018, a day after she was fatally stabbed on a platform at the station, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill)
(6 of ) Bay Area Rapid Transit Police Chief Carlos Rojas speaks at a news conference in front of images of John Lee Cowell, a suspect wanted in the stabbings of two women at a BART station, in Oakland, Calif., Monday, July 23, 2018. A man fatally stabbed an 18-year-old woman in the neck and wounded her sister as they exited a train at a Northern California subway station in what officials said Monday appeared to be a random attack. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)