Santa Rosa's own "gothic comedian" Oliver Graves takes another turn in front of the judges on "America's Got Talent" on Tuesday night.
Wearing his typical black eyeliner and lipstick, Graves first won over the judges with his deadpan comedic style on the July 10 episode of the talent show.
This week, Graves will fight for his spot on the show as he competes against a number of other contestants in Judge Cuts, when the show aims to whittle the number of contestants down from 72 to 28.
To move on to the Quarterfinals, Graves will have to woo returning judges Howie Mendel, Mel B, Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell, as well as special one-time guest judge, Martina McBride.
The funnyman will compete against 17 other acts, 11 of which will be eliminated. Among others, his rivals will include Blue Tokyo, a Japan-based acrobatic group that received unanimous approval from all four judges in their audition and fellow comedian Bone Hampton, who's clean-cut style of comedy contrasts greatly with Graves's own macabre humor.
The Quarterfinals are set to air from Aug. 14 to Aug. 29.
See how he does on Tuesday, July 31, at 8 p.m. on NBC.