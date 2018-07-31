s
Things to do this week in Sonoma County, Aug. 3-Aug. 12

DIANNE REBER HART AND HANNAH APPEL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | July 31, 2018, 3:45PM
| Updated 1 hour ago.
From dance to drama, there's plenty of things to see and do coming up in Sonoma County.

Friday, Aug. 3

"Shall We Dance": Opening night of music and dance production at 7:30 p.m. at Jack London Park, Glen Ellen. Tickets range from $45-$150. Through Aug. 19. For more information call 877-424-1414 or visit transcendencetheatre.org/single-tickets.

Music in the Vineyards: Opening concert of the summer chamber music festival at 7:30 p.m. at Frog’s Leap Winery, Rutherford. Sold out. For more information call 707-258-5559 or visit musicinthevineyards.org.

Roy Rogers & The Delta Rhythm Kings: Slide guitarist performs blues music at the Friday Night Live summer concert series at 6:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Plaza. Admission is free. For more information call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

The Big Fit (Frobeck): The pop, funk and rock band performs at the Funky Fridays summer concert series at 7 p.m. at the Hood Mansion, Sonoma Valley. Tickets are $10. For more information call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

French Oak Gypsy Band: French and American swing-era classic music at the First Fridays music series opener at 7:30 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15. For more information call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Moonalice: Psychedelic, roots-rock band performs original songs and covers at 7:30 p.m. at the HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets range from $10-$15. For more information call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk-sebastopol.ticketfly.com.

"Color Beyond Profusion": Artists Nishi Marcus and Jill Keller Peters exhibit opening from 10a.m.-4 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Admission is free. Through Sept. 9. For more information call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Saturday, Aug. 4

"Thicker Than Smoke": Country musician Brad Paisley and actress Bonnie Hunt co-host the fire relief event at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets range from $45-$250. Proceeds benefit fire relief for first responders. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Petaluma Music Festival: Fifteen bands including headliner Railroad Earth will perform from noon-9:30 p.m. at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma. Tickets range from $20-$65. VIP tickets cost $149. Proceeds benefit school music programs. For more information visit petalumamusicfestival.org.

Norcal Brew Fest: Unlimited tastings of 50-plus beers and ciders from 1-4 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $47. Price includes Sonoma County Fair admission. For more information visit norcalbrewfest.com.

PRCA Rodeo: Professional cowboy competitions at 7:30 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets range from $12-$25, plus Sonoma County Fair admission which costs $7-$15. For more information call 707-545-4200 or visit sonomacountyfair.com.

Randy Newman: The award-winning singer-songwriter performs at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets range from $49-$69. For more information call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Super Huey and Unauthorized Rolling Stones: The tribute bands performs from noon-3 p.m. in the Village Court at Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Snoopy’s Skate Party: DJ, on-ice lounge, games and food from 7:30-9 p.m. on Aug. 4 at Snoopy’s Home Ice, Santa Rosa. Ages 12-15 recommended. Tickets range from $10-$17. For more information call 707-546-7147 or visit snoopyshomeice.com.

Sunday, Aug. 5

Train Wreck Junction: The country band performs at the Backyard BBQ Series at 6 p.m. at the Twin Oaks Roadhouse, Penngrove. Tickets range from $10-$20. For more information call 707-795-5118 or visit twinoaksroadhouse.com.

Oliver Graves: Santa Rosa gothic comedian of "America’s Got Talent" fame performs at Smit Show Comedy Night at 8 p.m. at the Fogbelt Brewing Company, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5. For more information call 707-978-3400 or visit fogbeltbrewing.com.

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons: Hear the pop and rock star’s greatest hits at 7 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets range from $79-$125. For more information call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Anthony Presti and the Tusslers: The country folk band performs at the Live at Juilliard summer concert series season finale from 5-7 p.m. at Juilliard Park, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information call 707-543-4512 or visit srcity.org.

Terry Byers and Jubilee Klezmer Ensemble: The band performs at the Sunday Afternoons on the Patio summer series from 2-4 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Admission is free. For more information call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Mission Gold Jazz Band: Swing standards and Dixieland oldies from 1-5 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Santa Rosa Moose Lodge. Tickets are $15. For more information call tradjass.org.

Gator Nation: Cajun, zydeco and New Orleans band performing from 1-4 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Village Terrace, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. Proceeds benefit 4 Paws Learning & Wellness Center. For more information call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Men of Worth: Celtic duo performing songs and storytelling at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Cinnabar Theater, Petaluma. Tickets range from $25-$30. For more information call 707-763-8920 or visit cinnabartheater.org.

Ace Frehley: Original KISS guitarist and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer performing at 8 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets range from $43-$48. For more information call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Monday, Aug. 6

John Michael Montgomery: Country music vocalist performing at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 at the Sonoma County Fair, Santa Rosa. Concert is free with fair admission ($7-$15) or $44 for reserved seating. For more information call 707-545-4200 or visit sonomacountyfair.com.

Tuesday, Aug. 7

Dirty Red Barn: Americana band performing at the Tuesdays at the Plaza summer concert series from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the Healdsburg Plaza. Admission is free. For more information call 707-431-3301 or visit ci.healdsburg.ca.us.

Wednesday, Aug. 8

Edgar Cantero: Author of the comic thriller, "This Body’s Not Big Enough for Both of Us," speaks at 7 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Admission is free. For more information call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Rainbow Girls: Rock and folk band performs at the Peacetown summer concert series from 5-8 p.m. at Ives Park, Sebastopol. Admission is free. For more information call 707-508-5449 or visit peacetown.org.

The Gipsy Kings: Grammy-winning flamenco, rumba, salsa and pop group performs at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets range from $61.50-$81.50. For more information call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Thursday, Aug. 9

La Raza Obrera del Gurrumino y El Viejito: Latino music at 7:30 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fair, Santa Rosa. Concert is free with fair admission ($7-$15). For more information call 707-545-4200 or visit sonomacountyfair.com.

Frobeck (The Big Fit): Funk-rock band performing at the Summer Nights on the Green concert series from 6-8 p.m. at the Windsor Town Green. Admission is free. For more information call 707-838-1260 or visit townofwindsor.com.

Wee Willie Walker: Blues musician performing at the KRSH Backyard Concerts summer music series at 6 p.m. at KRSH, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information call 707-588-0707 or visit krsh.com.

Jim Gaffigan: The stand-up comedian’s brings his “Fixer Upper” tour to the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa at 7 p.m.. Tickets range from $59-$75. For more information call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Slim Man: The jazz musician performs from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Monster Trucks: Racing and wheelies at 7 p.m. from Aug. 9-11 at the Sonoma County Fair, Santa Rosa. Tickets range from $10-$15 plus fair admission ($7-$15). For more information call 707-545-4200 or visit sonomacountyfair.com.

Friday, Aug. 10

Sawyer Brown: Country musician performing at 7:30 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fair, Santa Rosa. Concert is free with fair admission ($7-$15) or $39 for reserved seating. For more information call 707-545-4200 or visit sonomacountyfair.com.

Outside Lands: Music, food, art, speakers and comedy festival. Headliners include Janet Jackson. Event runs from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. from Aug. 10-11 and 11 a.m.-9:40 p.m. on Aug. 12 at Golden Gate Park, San Francisco. Tickets range from $149.50-$375. For more information visit sfoutsidelands.com.

The Nightowls: The ten-piece vintage soul band performs as part of the Cloverdale Friday Night Live summer concert series at 6:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Plaza. Admission is free. For more information call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

"The Breakfast Club’": Food Truck Cinema, live music, food trucks with a 1985 comedy-drama from 6-11 p.m. at the Bennett Valley Golf Course, Santa Rosa. Tickets range from $5-$15. For more information visit eventbrite.com.

Hunter Hayes: The country star performs at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets range from $25-$50. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Jami Jamison: The blues and jazz vocalist performs as part of the Funky Fridays summer concert series at 7 p.m. at Hood Mansion, Sonoma Valley. Tickets are $10. For more information call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

‘The Comedy of Errors’: 6th Street Playhouse production of Madcap Shakespeare opens at 7 p.m. at Cannery Ruins, Santa Rosa. Tickets range from $18-$36. Through Sept. 2. For more information call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Saturday, Aug. 11

Gravenstein Apple Fair: 45th annual celebration with live music, arts and crafts, activities, and heirloom apples from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Aug. 11-12 at Ragle Ranch Park, Sebastopol. Tickets range from $8-$15. For more information visit gravensteinapplefair.com.

L.A. Guns: Hard rock band from Los Angeles performs at 8 p.m. at House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets range from $25-$31.25. For more information call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.

Amos Lee: The folk, rock and soul singer performs at 8 p.m. on Aug. 11 at Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets range from $70-$110. For more information call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Volker Strifler: The blues/roots musician performs as part of the Summer Concert Series from 12:30-3 p.m. on Aug. 11 at Geyser Peak Winery, Healdsburg. Tickets are $10. For more information call 707-857-9463 or visit geyserpeakwinery.com.

Summer of Love and Big Bad Boogie Rock: Rockin’ Concerts series opening from noon-3 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Sunday, Aug. 12

Chris Botti: Award-winning jazz trumpeter performs at 7 p.m. at Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets range from $25-$85. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Mixed Nuts: Hear classic rock,, rhythm and blues from 1-4 p.m. at the Village Terrace, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Destruction Derby: Drivers ram opponents’ cars at 6 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fair, Santa Rosa. Tickets range from $10-$20 plus fair admission ($7-$15). For more information call 707-545-4200 or visit sonomacountyfair.com.

