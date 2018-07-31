Things to do this week in Sonoma County, Aug. 3-Aug. 12

From dance to drama, there's plenty of things to see and do coming up in Sonoma County.

Friday, Aug. 3

"Shall We Dance": Opening night of music and dance production at 7:30 p.m. at Jack London Park, Glen Ellen. Tickets range from $45-$150. Through Aug. 19. For more information call 877-424-1414 or visit transcendencetheatre.org/single-tickets.

Music in the Vineyards: Opening concert of the summer chamber music festival at 7:30 p.m. at Frog’s Leap Winery, Rutherford. Sold out. For more information call 707-258-5559 or visit musicinthevineyards.org.

Roy Rogers & The Delta Rhythm Kings: Slide guitarist performs blues music at the Friday Night Live summer concert series at 6:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Plaza. Admission is free. For more information call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

The Big Fit (Frobeck): The pop, funk and rock band performs at the Funky Fridays summer concert series at 7 p.m. at the Hood Mansion, Sonoma Valley. Tickets are $10. For more information call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

French Oak Gypsy Band: French and American swing-era classic music at the First Fridays music series opener at 7:30 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15. For more information call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Moonalice: Psychedelic, roots-rock band performs original songs and covers at 7:30 p.m. at the HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets range from $10-$15. For more information call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk-sebastopol.ticketfly.com.

"Color Beyond Profusion": Artists Nishi Marcus and Jill Keller Peters exhibit opening from 10a.m.-4 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Admission is free. Through Sept. 9. For more information call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Saturday, Aug. 4

"Thicker Than Smoke": Country musician Brad Paisley and actress Bonnie Hunt co-host the fire relief event at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets range from $45-$250. Proceeds benefit fire relief for first responders. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Petaluma Music Festival: Fifteen bands including headliner Railroad Earth will perform from noon-9:30 p.m. at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma. Tickets range from $20-$65. VIP tickets cost $149. Proceeds benefit school music programs. For more information visit petalumamusicfestival.org.

Norcal Brew Fest: Unlimited tastings of 50-plus beers and ciders from 1-4 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $47. Price includes Sonoma County Fair admission. For more information visit norcalbrewfest.com.

PRCA Rodeo: Professional cowboy competitions at 7:30 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets range from $12-$25, plus Sonoma County Fair admission which costs $7-$15. For more information call 707-545-4200 or visit sonomacountyfair.com.

Randy Newman: The award-winning singer-songwriter performs at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets range from $49-$69. For more information call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Super Huey and Unauthorized Rolling Stones: The tribute bands performs from noon-3 p.m. in the Village Court at Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Snoopy’s Skate Party: DJ, on-ice lounge, games and food from 7:30-9 p.m. on Aug. 4 at Snoopy’s Home Ice, Santa Rosa. Ages 12-15 recommended. Tickets range from $10-$17. For more information call 707-546-7147 or visit snoopyshomeice.com.

Sunday, Aug. 5

Train Wreck Junction: The country band performs at the Backyard BBQ Series at 6 p.m. at the Twin Oaks Roadhouse, Penngrove. Tickets range from $10-$20. For more information call 707-795-5118 or visit twinoaksroadhouse.com.