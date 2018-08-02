Santa Rosa native and "gothic comedian" Oliver Graves again had audiences laughing on "America's Got Talent" Tuesday night. But he did not reach the next round in NBC's popular talent show.
With a deadpan delivery and Tim Burton-inspired look, Graves first won over the judges with his unusual comedic style in a July 10 episode. In the Judges Cut round, Graves was fighting for his spot on the show as judges trimmed the number of contestants from 72 to 28.
Watch Graves' second performance on America's Got Talent:
"I think I did fine," Graves said in an emotional YouTube video he posted Tuesday. "I think they saw a lot of potential in the other acts. They didn't see potential with me. They like to have a lot of different acts, a lot of variety and I just didn't fit into that."
Although he didn't move forward, Graves said he is pleased with his performance and grateful for the exposure. He has plans to continue performing his comedy act.
Hear how he reacted to the judges' decision: