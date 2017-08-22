A la carte: Food and wine fun this week in Sonoma County

GLEN ELLEN: Peek into Last House

The Audubon Canyon Ranch will host a “Peek into M.F.K. Fisher’s Last House “on the Bouverie Preserve from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Glen Ellen.

The legendary food writer penned 13 books during her 21 years of residence in Last House, which was built for her by architect David Pleydell-Bouverie. Audubon Canyon Ranch is restoring the author’s home as an exclusive destination honoring her life and love of food, wine, literature and nature.

Light refreshments will be served. Tickets are $45, with proceeds funding the renovation effort. To reserve, go to eventbrite.com.

___

PETALUMA: The lunch bunch

Whole Foods Market in Petaluma invites parents and kids to build a healthy school lunch from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday as a special, back-to-school event.

Lunch stations will feature meat & cheese, PB & J, alternative nut butter sandwiches and a fresh fruit bar. Each participant will receive a free, Whole Foods Market lunch tote, snacks and juice boxes to take to school the next day.

Whole Foods Market is located at 621 E. Washington St.

___

BODEGA: Seafood, art & wine

The Bodega Seafood, Art & Wine Festival will return to Watts Ranch this Saturday and Sunday with all kinds of food, a wine and microbrew beer tasting, live music, arts and crafts, plus activities for kids.

The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $15 in advance, $20 at the gate. The wine and beer tasting is $20, including a glass and six tastes. To reserve: bodegaseafoodfestival.com 16855 Bodega Highway.

___

SONOMA: Tuna poke party

Chef Ed Metcalfe of Shiso Modern Asian will give a class on making Hawaiian poke at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Sunset Outdoor Test Kitchen at Cornerstone.

The class will explore the rich history of the poke party dish, break down a traditional recipe, discuss tuna species, cover the different types of poke and teach rice cooking 101.

In addition the chef will share a pickling recipe and make a traditional cucumber sunomono salad. Cost is $45, including a lunch and a glass of wine. To reserve: cornerstonesonoma.com/events

___

SANTA ROSA: SRJC cafe opening

The Santa Rosa Junior College’s Culinary Cafe will open at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 30 in the B. Robert Burdo Culinary Arts Center.

The cafe serves a seasonal lunch menu of salads, soups, sandwiches, pizzas, entrees and desserts from Wednesday through Friday. To reserve: 707-522-2796.

The SRJC Bakery will also open on Aug. 30, serving muffins, scones and Bella Rosa coffee drinks in the dining room between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. The items can also be purchased for take-out until 2 p.m., along with cafe menu items.

The B. Robert Burdo Culinary Arts Center is at 1670 Mendocino Ave., across from the Santa Rosa campus.

___

ST. HELENA: Heritage Fire

Heritage Fire, the nation’s only whole-animal, outdoor culinary experience featuring 3,500 pounds of heritage breed animals cooked over live fires, will return to the Napa Valley this Sundayat the Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena.

The event hosted by Cochon555 will feature local chefs Duskie Estes and John Stewart of Zazu Kitchen + Farm in Sebastopol along with their daughter, Mackenzie Estes-Stewart. Other Sonoma County hefs participating include Dustin Valette of Valette in Healdsburg, Moise Hahn-Schuman of Ramen Gaijin Ramen Bar in Sebastopol and Travis Day of Thistle Meats in Petaluma.