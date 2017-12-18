(1 of ) The Nutcracker was performed by the Santa Rosa Dance theater troupe at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park, Friday, Dec. 15. (Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat)
(2 of ) 'Angels' prepared for their appearance in the 2nd Act. The Nutcracker was performed by the Santa Rosa Dance theater troupe at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park, Friday, Dec. 15. (Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat)
(3 of ) 'Angel' Sophia Ford is helped in to her costume by Stephanie Barclay. The Nutcracker was performed by the Santa Rosa Dance theater troupe at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park, Friday, Dec. 15. (Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat)
(4 of ) Aramiah DeMange, as 'Clara' danced with Herr Drosselmeyer, played by Joshua Trader. The Nutcracker was performed by the Santa Rosa Dance theater troupe at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park, Friday, Dec. 15. (Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Ella Feleay (right) and Pesali Phongsa (left) danced as mechanical dolls with Herr Drosselmeyer played by Joshua Trader. The Nutcracker was performed by the Santa Rosa Dance theater troupe at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park, Friday, Dec. 15. (Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat)
(6 of ) Mothers and daughters made a night of the performance. The Nutcracker was performed by the Santa Rosa Dance theater troupe at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park, Friday, Dec. 15. (Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat)
(7 of ) Yvette Carre (right) helps Isabella Perez with hair and make-up prior to performance. The Nutcracker was performed by the Santa Rosa Dance theater troupe at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park, Friday, Dec. 15. (Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat)
(8 of ) Ashley Wright Smith affixed her tiara prior to the performance. The Nutcracker was performed by the Santa Rosa Dance theater troupe at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park, Friday, Dec. 15. (Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat)
(9 of ) Bianca Cannata applies make-up as Ella Feleay looks on. The Nutcracker was performed by the Santa Rosa Dance theater troupe at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park, Friday, Dec. 15. (Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat)
(10 of ) Dancer Keisha Elward bandages her toes prior to putting on ballet slippers. The Nutcracker was performed by the Santa Rosa Dance theater troupe at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park, Friday, Dec. 15. (Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat)
(11 of ) Joshua Trader, Artistic Director led dancers thru warm up prior to the Nutcracker performed by the Santa Rosa Dance theater troupe at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park, Friday, Dec. 15. (Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat)
(12 of ) Dancers warmed up prior to the Nutcracker performed by the Santa Rosa Dance theater troupe at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park, Friday, Dec. 15. (Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat)
(35 of ) Joe Lin, father of performer Kelly Grace Lin, waited eagerly after the performance to give his daughter flowers. The Nutcracker was performed by the Santa Rosa Dance theater troupe at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park, Friday, Dec. 15. (Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat)
(38 of ) Ella Feleay wore Nutcracker socks as she warmed up prior to performance. The Nutcracker was performed by the Santa Rosa Dance theater troupe at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park, Friday, Dec. 15. (Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat)
(39 of ) Sophia Bellu (right) and Pesali Phongsa (2nd from right) warmed up with other cast members prior to the performance of the Nutcracker. The Nutcracker was performed by the Santa Rosa Dance theater troupe at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park, Friday, Dec. 15. (Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat)
(40 of ) Kelly Grace Lin (left) and Tiffany Wong warmed up prior to performance of the Nutcracker. The Nutcracker was performed by the Santa Rosa Dance theater troupe at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park, Friday, Dec. 15. (Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat)