COST: All concerts are free with fair admission (Pre-Fair online $10-$15, at the gate $12-$18).

WHEN: Wednesday, June 21, 8 p.m. – Tower of Power; Thursday, June 22, 8 p.m., Jana Kramer; Friday, June 23, 8 p.m., ASIA featuring John Payne; Saturday, June 24, 8 p.m., John Michael Montgomery; Sunday, June 25, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fiesta Latina 2017, with Brisas del Mar, Banda Toro, and Los Ángeles Negros.

The annual Sonoma-Marin Fair, themed “Great Eggspectations” this year celebrates Petaluma’s agricultural history June 21-25 with all you expect from a hometown fair, plus a bit more.

The fair features exhibits, demonstrations, wine tasting, funnel cakes and corn dogs, live concerts, carnival rides, sprint car racing and the internationally famous World’s Ugliest Dog Contest.

Carnival rides and concerts art included in the price of fair admission, which ranges from $10 to $15 in advance, or $12 to $18 at the gate.

This year’s concert line-up features: Tower of Power, the Oakland-based rhythm and blues band known for its horn section, June 21; country singer Jana Kramer, June 22; ‘80s rock band Loverboy, June 23; country singer John Michael Montgomery, June 24. All of these concerts start at 8 p.m.

The fair also will present the 2017 Fiesta Latina, featuring Grupo Brisas del Mar, Bando Toro and Los Angeles Negros, from 3 to 7 p.m. June 25. The World’s Ugliest Dog Contest starts at 6 p.m. June 23 as part of the fair’s Pet Fest running from 2 to 8 p.m. The contest includes the Red Carpet Walk and the Faux Paw Fashion Show, featuring adoptable or previously adopted dogs.

Location: Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. Information: 707- 283-3247. sonoma-marinfair.org