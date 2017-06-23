(1 of ) FILE - In this June 20, 2014 file photo, Peanut, a 2-year-old mutt is held by owner Holly Chandler after winning the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif. The annual World’s Ugliest Dog Contest celebrates homely pooches for their inner beauty in Petaluma. Organizers say the pooches will face off in a red carpet walk and "Faux Paw Fashion Show" during Friday's events. It's intended to show that all dogs, regardless of physical appearance, can be lovable additions to any family. (AP Photo/George Nikitin, File)
(2 of ) FILE - In this June 26, 2015, file photo, Quasi Modo wins top honors in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif. The annual World’s Ugliest Dog Contest celebrates homely pooches for their inner beauty in Petaluma. Organizers say the pooches will face off in a red carpet walk and "Faux Paw Fashion Show" during Friday's events. It's intended to show that all dogs, regardless of physical appearance, can be lovable additions to any family. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
(3 of ) FILE - In this June 24, 2016, file photo, first place winner SweePee Rambo, a 17-year-old Chinese Crested Chihuahua, is cradled by her owner Jason Wurtz of Encino after the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif. The annual World’s Ugliest Dog Contest celebrates homely pooches for their inner beauty in Petaluma. Organizers say the pooches will face off in a red carpet walk and "Faux Paw Fashion Show" during Friday's events. It's intended to show that all dogs, regardless of physical appearance, can be lovable additions to any family. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) First place winner SweePee Rambo is cradled by his owner Jason Wurtz of Encino after the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, on Friday, June 24, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Jason Wurtz of Encino holds up his dog SweePee Rambo as the crowd cheers, during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 24, 2016 SweePee Rambo, the crowd favorite, would be awarded first prize in the contest. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) Second-prize winner Josie walks around the stage after the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 24, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(7 of ) Annie Ragsdale of Linden holds up her dog Rue, who would be awarded third place, during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 24, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) Jeffrey Wurtz of Santa Clarita and his daughter Emma, 6, cheer for Jeffrey's brother Jason Wurtz and his dog SweePee Rambo, who would be awarded first place in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 24, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) Jason Wurtz of Encino cradles his grand prize-winning dog SweePee Rambo after the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 24, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(11 of ) Rooby Reux visits the judges table for closer inspection during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 24, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) Judge Brian Sobel gets up-close and personal with contestant Scamp during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 24, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) Contestant Rascal Deux during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 24, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) Heather Wilson of Payette, Idaho holds her dog Himisaboo, who sports a Donald Trump-like comb over, during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 24, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) Judge Indra Petersons takes a closer look at SweePee Rambo during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 24, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) Dane Andrew of Sunnyvale holds up his dog Rascal Deux during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 24, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(17 of ) Zoomer is carried on stage by hos owner Vicki Adler of Davis during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 24, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(18 of ) Contestant Monkey gets a friendly pat from judge Brian Sobel during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 24, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) Icky gets a kiss from owner Jon Adler of Davis before the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 24, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(20 of ) Rooby Reux is carried on stage by handler Ruth Allwein during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 24, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(21 of ) Jon Adler of Davis carries his dog Icky on stage during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 24, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(22 of ) Alex Mikolasko, 10, of Santa Rosa holds Scamp, one of the contestants in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 24, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(23 of ) Linda Elmquist of Tucson, Arizona holds Josie on stage during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 24, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(24 of ) Icky visits the judges table during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 24, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(25 of ) Annie Ragsdale of Linden holds her dog Rue on stage during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 24, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(26 of ) Monkey stands on stage with owner Scotch Hayley of Pleasant Hill during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 24, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(27 of ) Dane Andrew, left, of Sunnyvale, holding Rascal Deux, talks with Annie Ragsdale of Linden, with her dog Rue before the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 24, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(28 of ) Moochie stands on stage with owner Jayne Carrillo of Santa Rosa during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 24, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(29 of ) Rooby Reux and handler Ruth Allwein, center, accept the Spirit Award trophy during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 24, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(30 of ) Linda Elmquist, left, of Tucson, her grandson Joseph Felix, 6, and contestant Josie accept the second place trophy during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 24, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(31 of ) Jason Wurtz of Encino cradles his grand prize-winning dog SweePee Rambo, a 17-year-old Chinese Crested Chihuahua, after the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., on Friday, June 24, 2016. (Alvin Jornada /The Press Democrat via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT
