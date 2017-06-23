COST: All concerts are free with fair admission (Pre-Fair online $10-$15, at the gate $12-$18).

WHEN: Wednesday, June 21, 8 p.m. – Tower of Power; Thursday, June 22, 8 p.m., Jana Kramer; Friday, June 23, 8 p.m., ASIA featuring John Payne; Saturday, June 24, 8 p.m., John Michael Montgomery; Sunday, June 25, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fiesta Latina 2017, with Brisas del Mar, Banda Toro, and Los Ángeles Negros.

The planned Friday night music headliner for the Sonoma-Marin Fair, Loverboy, planned for June 23, has canceled due to a band member’s illness, fair officials announced Friday. Taking their place is another '80s band, ASIA featuring John Payne, who will perform at 8 p.m.

Loverboy did not provide details of the illness or which band member was affected, according to fair spokeswoman Christy Gentry. She said ticketholders should have no issue attending Friday with the changed music lineup or on an alternate day this weekend, as tickets purchased for the fair cover all events and are transferable between days. Those requesting a refund will be handled on a case by case basis, Gentry said.

For a complete schedule of fair events, visit sonoma-marinfair.org or call 707-283-3247.

View a video of ASIA featuring John Payne below: