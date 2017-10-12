s
Halloween events happening in and around Sonoma County

FRANK SUMRALL

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | October 12, 2017, 2:07PM

| Updated 2 hours ago.

With the recent devastation brought on by the North Bay wildfires it's easy to forget that Halloween is only days away. No need to be frightened. If you are at a loss for fun things to do to celebrate the holiday we've scared up a ghoulishly delightful list for you:

Through Halloween

Blind Scream Haunted House: Through Halloween, be prepared to jump out of your skin with two horrifying haunted houses; Carnevil, crawling with clowns and carnies, and Slaughter Shack, home to the torturous Hunter family.

The funhouses of hell are for the bravest of souls in the county.

If you dare, you can find it at 1500 Valley House Drive in Rohnert Park with tickets going for $15-35. blindscream.com/hauntedhouses.

Friday, Oct. 27

Sonoma Plaza Ghost Walking Tour: “Come for the Wine, Stay for the Spirits!” 8 p.m. Walk the grounds of Sonoma to find and listen to ghost tales based in wine country. Listen to mysterious anomalies of Native American tales, bank robberies gone wrong, a disappearing mass grave and many more spine tingling stories.

Tickets go for $28 at napaghosts.com/untitled.

Great Pumpkin Float: Right before Halloween hits on October 27 from 6-8:30 p.m., visit the YMCA for an evening of adventure surrounding hunting the perfect pumpkin in the pool to start the carving a decorating adventure.

Located at 1111 College Ave. in Santa Rosa, bring the family for a night of pumpkin fun.

Friday, Oct. 27 through Halloween

“Rocky Horror Show”: No Halloween is complete without the chance to witness one of the biggest cult classics on stage. The 6th Street Playhouse is putting the film’s story on the live stage for the diehard fans who have memorized every lyric and dance move.

The show runs through Halloween at Annie O’s Music Hall, 120 Fifth St., Santa Rosa. $28-36. 6thstreetplayhouse.com/new-201718/special-events/rocky-horror.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Bill Soberanes Halloween Festival: This two hour free event is in honor of Halloween and everything spooky about it.

Trick or treat with the merchants in the Petaluma Outlet Mall on October 28. Costumes, candy, and children leaping in joy will fill the shopping center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine.

Halloween at Howarth: A fun event for children to celebrate the October festivities in one of Santa Rosa’s more glorious parks; Halloween at Howarth is here with rides, attractions and a fun zone of activities. Train and pony rides are available to kick off the weekend of Halloween delight.

The event is October 28 for children 12 and under with tickets going for $6 to $15 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. srcity.org/2164/Halloween-at-Howarth.

Pumpkins on Pikes 2017: A festival surrounded and inspired by the art of pumpkin carving, the Pumpkins on Pikes celebration is fun for the whole family. From 2-10 pm October 28, that allows everyone to display their own carved pumpkin on a pike in the vast corn field. $20 to enter and all you need to bring is a picnic blanket, any available carving tools and dessert for a delicious potluck.

Barbecue plates are available for an additional $10. Tara Firma Farms in Petaluma. tarafirmafarms.com/events-1/2017/7/31/pumpkins-on-pikes-2017.

Standup Comedy Halloween Event: Kick off Halloween horror and comedy like never before with the mad and outrageous duo of comedian Dominique Gelin and three time Stage Magician of the Year Chin Chin on Oct. 28 from 7-9 p.m.

Tickets: $28. Laugh Cellar islocated at 5755 Mountain Hawk Street. crushersofcomedy.com.

Dixie Giants Halloween Costume Party: Join the Dixie Giants for their third annual Halloween celebration at the Big Easy from 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Dress up as best as you can because the winner of the costume contest wins fear swag and gear from the hottest jazz group in the county,128 American Alley, Petaluma.

Petaluma Cemetery Walk: Listen to the wild adventures of nineteenth century pioneers on how they established the great city of Petaluma.

Explore the cemetery to learn about the city’s past on the eve of Halloween. Tickets: $15; kids under 12 free. 10:30 a.m. 430 Magnolia Ave.

Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 28-29

Witchie Poo Halloween Show: The kid friendly gang is back on stage to go on a summer of love song and dance adventure to recover some of Halloween town’s missing people. 2 p.m.

Watch the grand tradition continue full of fantastic performances and guest appearances at the Sebastiani Theatre Foundation. sebastianitheatre.com/event-blog/2017/9/20/witchie-poo-halloween-show.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Funtazmagoria: The Children’s Museum of Sonoma County invites you and your family for festivities including a pumpkin plop, mad science laboratory, glow in the dark art and much, much more.

Get in the spirit and dress up October 29 from 10-2 p.m. Tickets: $12. 1835 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa.

Monday, Oct. 30

The Shining: Watch Stephen King’s Magnum Opus come to life with Stanley Kubrick’s mesmerizing and haunting depiction of the famous Overlook tale.

The Sebastiani Theatre Foundation is playing the classic horror film at 7 p.m. 476 First St. E, Sonoma. 996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Halloween Day

Halloween Monster Mash and Haunted Tour: in Rohnert Park is hosting a four hour Halloweenpalooza with dancing, costume contests, fortune tellers, kid’s activities and of course the famous Haunted Tour through Dracula’s dressing room and the dungeon of shadows. In light of the recent wildfires the event is free to the public.

Contact: Michelle Martin at (707)217-9994 or Lou Nunez (707)291-5314.

Locals scare up Halloween fun with crazy, unique costumes

Organ Recital: Phantoms and Fugues family concert: Schroeder Hall is haunted once again this year for 75 minutes as families can bring their kids to watch “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” followed with a short organ recital and treats. 1801 E, Cotati Ave., Sonoma State University. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Trick or Treat for a Book: The Healdsburg Library is promoting reading for the next generation so swing by the library to trick or treat for a book all Halloween in a fun-filled destination full of decorations and treats. sonomalibrary.org.

Not-so-scary Halloween Preschool Story Time: Both the libraries in Cloverdale and Healdsburg are participating in a child-friendly story time session to get everyone involved in the Halloween spirit. During the waning hours of brunch, join the great storytellers to hear fabulous tales in the name of Halloween. 10:30-11 a.m. sonomalibrary.org.

Scary Stories in the Dark Reading: The Central Santa Rosa Library is exploring the dark and twisted mind of Alvin Schwartz in his collective scary short stories perfectly displayed with the smeared art of Stephen Gammell. 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Kid’s Halloween Party: A fun and light-hearted party for all ages is taking place on Halloween at the Sebastopol Regional Library starting at 4 p.m. Food, games, arts and crafts and a costume contest.

