Halloween events happening in and around Sonoma County

With the recent devastation brought on by the North Bay wildfires it's easy to forget that Halloween is only days away. No need to be frightened. If you are at a loss for fun things to do to celebrate the holiday we've scared up a ghoulishly delightful list for you:

Through Halloween

Blind Scream Haunted House: Through Halloween, be prepared to jump out of your skin with two horrifying haunted houses; Carnevil, crawling with clowns and carnies, and Slaughter Shack, home to the torturous Hunter family.

The funhouses of hell are for the bravest of souls in the county.

If you dare, you can find it at 1500 Valley House Drive in Rohnert Park with tickets going for $15-35. blindscream.com/hauntedhouses.

Friday, Oct. 27

Sonoma Plaza Ghost Walking Tour: “Come for the Wine, Stay for the Spirits!” 8 p.m. Walk the grounds of Sonoma to find and listen to ghost tales based in wine country. Listen to mysterious anomalies of Native American tales, bank robberies gone wrong, a disappearing mass grave and many more spine tingling stories.

Tickets go for $28 at napaghosts.com/untitled.

Great Pumpkin Float: Right before Halloween hits on October 27 from 6-8:30 p.m., visit the YMCA for an evening of adventure surrounding hunting the perfect pumpkin in the pool to start the carving a decorating adventure.

Located at 1111 College Ave. in Santa Rosa, bring the family for a night of pumpkin fun.

Friday, Oct. 27 through Halloween

“Rocky Horror Show”: No Halloween is complete without the chance to witness one of the biggest cult classics on stage. The 6th Street Playhouse is putting the film’s story on the live stage for the diehard fans who have memorized every lyric and dance move.

The show runs through Halloween at Annie O’s Music Hall, 120 Fifth St., Santa Rosa. $28-36. 6thstreetplayhouse.com/new-201718/special-events/rocky-horror.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Bill Soberanes Halloween Festival: This two hour free event is in honor of Halloween and everything spooky about it.

Trick or treat with the merchants in the Petaluma Outlet Mall on October 28. Costumes, candy, and children leaping in joy will fill the shopping center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine.

Halloween at Howarth: A fun event for children to celebrate the October festivities in one of Santa Rosa’s more glorious parks; Halloween at Howarth is here with rides, attractions and a fun zone of activities. Train and pony rides are available to kick off the weekend of Halloween delight.

The event is October 28 for children 12 and under with tickets going for $6 to $15 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. srcity.org/2164/Halloween-at-Howarth.

Pumpkins on Pikes 2017: A festival surrounded and inspired by the art of pumpkin carving, the Pumpkins on Pikes celebration is fun for the whole family. From 2-10 pm October 28, that allows everyone to display their own carved pumpkin on a pike in the vast corn field. $20 to enter and all you need to bring is a picnic blanket, any available carving tools and dessert for a delicious potluck.

Barbecue plates are available for an additional $10. Tara Firma Farms in Petaluma. tarafirmafarms.com/events-1/2017/7/31/pumpkins-on-pikes-2017.

Standup Comedy Halloween Event: Kick off Halloween horror and comedy like never before with the mad and outrageous duo of comedian Dominique Gelin and three time Stage Magician of the Year Chin Chin on Oct. 28 from 7-9 p.m.