The holidays are upon us, with numerous ways to celebrate in Sonoma County. To better enjoy the next several weeks, we have gathered information on many activities and events from around the North Bay. From craft fairs to tree lighting, sing-a-longs to festive feasts, we hope these holiday happenings add merriment to you and your family’s traditions. Check out all of the biggest upcoming events at www.pressdemocrat.com/specialsections/giftguide.

Notice to Readers: Because of the recent North Bay fires, a few events listed here were not confirmed at press time. We recommend using the contact information provided below each listing.

Fulton Crossing Gallery

Date: December 15, 2017

Time: 5-8 p.m.

Location: 1200 River Rd., Fulton, CA

Cost: Free

Details: Our Open Studio Events feature 35 Exhibiting Artists & 13 Artisan Studios in one building! Enjoy wine & light refreshments while visiting our gallery.

Contact: Karen Finkle, gallery manager, at Karenfinkle@comcast.net or visit fultoncrossing.com

St. Nicholas Christmas Craft Fair

Date: December 16, 2017

Time: 12-5 p.m.

Location: Monroe Hall, 1400 W College Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA

Cost: Free

Details: Locally-made specialty gifts and treasures to round out your Christmas shopping! Handmade ornaments, Christmas décor, toys, dolls, jewelry and hostess gifts! With our special tote bags, stocking stuffers, aprons, games, there is something unique for everyone on your list! No time to bake? Our bakery is filled with holiday breads, cookies and treats! Take time to listen to the live music, while making a craft or two of your own! Or rest from your busy day with some coffee or cider and a snack!

Contact: (707) 321-9846 or tolbertj@aol.com.

Nichibei Potters Holiday Sale

Date: December 16-17, 2017

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: 1991 Burnside Rd., Sebastopol, CA

Cost: Free

Details: Sonoma County's own Nichibei Potters open their studio for the 32nd annual Holiday Sale!

Contact: Cheryl Costantini, Mikio Matsumoto (707) 823-0950, potters@sonic.net

Winter Solstice Walk

Date: December 21, 2017

Time: 6:30-8 p.m.

Location: First Congregational Church of Sonoma, UCC, 252 West Spain St., Sonoma, CA (just one block off the plaza)

Cost: Free

Details: This is the best night of the year at FCCS! Come to Burlingame Hall to walk a beautiful indoor rainbow labyrinth decorated with pine boughs and candles. Live music accompanies an evening of quiet reflection. Participants are invited to rest into the mystery and wonders of winter. This is an informal event and participants are invited to come and go as they wish. Fully accessible, all ages are welcome.

Contact: Sonomaucc.org