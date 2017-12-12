Saudi Arabia announced Monday that it will allow movie theaters to open for the first time in more than three decades, part of a broad modernization drive led by the conservative kingdom’s reform-minded crown prince.

The announcement was hailed by the American exhibition industry, but also raised questions about the kinds of restrictions and censorship the kingdom is likely to impose.

Licensing regulations are being finalized with the first multiplexes slated to open in March, the Ministry of Culture and Information said in a statement. There are plans to build hundreds of movie theaters, including the kinds of upscale venues seen in cities such as Los Angeles, New York and London.

The move is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s so-called Vision 2030, a strategy to open the desert kingdom’s economy, reduce its dependence on oil and ease the social strictures imposed on its mostly young population.

Authorities have also announced measures to allow women to drive next year, permit concerts and rein in the feared religious police, the force responsible for ensuring morality and adherence to Islamic law.

“Opening cinemas will act as a catalyst for economic growth and diversification,” the Saudi culture minister, Awwad bin Saleh Alawwad, said in the statement. “By developing the broader cultural sector, we will create new employment and training opportunities, as well as enriching the kingdom’s entertainment options.”

Luxury cinemas aim to tap into the oil-rich country’s large concentration of wealth and strong consumer class, as well as young citizens who are used to watching movies on their computers and phones.

“I think there's definitely demand for movie theaters,” said Eric Handler, a media and entertainment analyst at MKM Partners. “The question is how much Hollywood content or other content from throughout the world will be let in. Will it be like China, where they’re very restrictive?”

China, which places strict quotas on the number of foreign movies that can be shown on domestic screens, has imposed censorship laws that restrict certain kinds of content, such as violence or political messages. Recent movies that were banned there include “Deadpool” and “Suicide Squad.”

The Saudi government said films shown at its cinemas would be censored to ensure they comply with the kingdom’s moral values and Islamic laws.

Although the 32-year-old prince has encouraged a more moderate brand of Islam than that promoted by the country’s religious establishment, Saudi society remains deeply conservative. Sex and nudity will almost certainly be barred, and theaters could be required to segregate women and families from all-male audiences.

Criticism of the monarchy is also unlikely to be tolerated, as there has been no increase in political freedoms.

Regional politics could enter into the equation. Lebanon recently banned Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman” because actress Gal Gadot is from Israel. The blockbuster movie was also banned in other countries, including Qatar and Tunisia.

Some American cinema owners are already developing plans for screens in Saudi Arabia, including upscale venues, according to the National Assn. of Theatre Owners, an American trade organization.

The association said a delegation has been in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, over the last week meeting with government officials in anticipation of the announcement.

“Movies are one of the great shared pleasures that highlight our common humanity,” John Fithian, the association’s president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

“The growing and young population of the kingdom is hungry for the cinematic experience. We anticipate that the Saudi market will grow quickly.”