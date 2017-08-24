Get ready for the fall festival season in Sonoma County

As summer starts to fade away, it’s tempting to assume that the festival season is nearly over. But no, in Wine Country the fun goes on, even as fall weather settles in.

Whether you want food, wine, music, art, film or just a day to enjoy nature, you’ll find plenty of choices. Here’s a quick early sample:

Sept. 9-10

Russian River Jazz & Blues Festival: The 41st annual celebration devotes one day each to jazz and blues. The first day’s jazz lineup includes Stephanie Mills, Stokely, Lenny Williams, Julian Vaughan, Frobeck and West Coast Jam with Richard Elliot, Rick Braun and Norman Brown.

On the second day, look for blues by Tower of Power, the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Beth Hart, Con Brio, Southern Avenue and Mitch Woods and His Rocket 88s. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. both days. Weekend pass: $90-$190; single-day passes: $55-$110. Johnson’s Beach, 16241 First St., Guerneville. russianriverfestivals.com

Sept. 11-16

Sonoma Plein Air Festival: The 15th anniversary salute to the art of painting outdoors will feature 36 internationally known artists who will spend the week painting in Sonoma County.

The week culminates with a gala dinner and auction Sept. 15 at Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma, and a sale and free art show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 16 at Sonoma Plaza. For more information: sonomapleinair.com

Sept. 16

Petaluma River Craft Beer Festival: Taste the best from 23 local breweries in historic downtown Petaluma at the city’s fifth annual salute to beer with a down-home flavor, and food created to go with the beer.

Presented by the Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Petaluma Valley. 1-5 p.m. General admission: $40; designated driver: $20. Water Street, downtown Petaluma. 707-762-2785, petalumarivercraftbeerfest.org

Sept. 17

Sonoma Valley Uncorked: This popular wine and food tasting event features more than 40 wines produced by amateur Sonoma Valley winemakers. The event includes a silent auction of gifts and experiences. 2-5 p.m. $40 in advance; $50 at the door. Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hall, 126 First St. W., Sonoma. https://sonomavalleyuncorked.eventbrite.com

Sept. 22-24

Wine Country Film Festival: The annual celebration of the unique pairing of cinema and wine marks its 31st anniversary with dozens of films of all kinds from all over the world, shown at a variety of venues, including Quarryhill Botanical Garden and the Kenwood Depot. For tickets, full schedule: wcff.us.

Sept. 23

Call of the Wild Gala: Performers bring the characters of author Jack London’s most beloved works to life under the stars in the winery ruins at Jack London State Historic Park. Enjoy a sampling of artisanal whiskeys, followed by dinner prepared by Stellar Catering, with wines from Kenwood Vineyards. 6-10 p.m. $200. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Glen Ellen. 707-938-1003. http://jacklondonpark.com/call-of-wild-gala.html

Sept. 23

EarleFest: Hear national acts including Los Lobos, the California Honeydrops, singer-songwriter Tift Merritt and guitarist Nina Gerber, with Pam Delgado and Jeri Jones, on the main stage at this annual outdoor benefit event for the Earle Baum Center for the Blind, presented by SOMO Concerts. A second stage features local acts, including the Timothy O’Neil Band, Dirty Cello, Charley Peach and Emily Lois. The gates open at 3 p.m. and music starts at 3:30 p.m. Tickets cost $55. SOMO (Sonoma Mountain) Village Event Center, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. earlefest.com.